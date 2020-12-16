Hello Barrackville!
Crunchy snow and crunchy cookies! Great combination! I love looking out the window at the snow, as long as it isn’t a car window. I appreciate the beauty of the snow, but am not confident when driving in it, so I will do everyone a favor and stay home! My favorite thing to do, when confined by the weather, is bake cookies. A co-worker shared her aunt’s grandmother’s “Snickerdoodle” recipe. Which is wonderful and has a nice puffy rise. Thanks, Susan Cowger! I asked to share it with you.
Aunt Susan’s Snickerdoodle Recipe
Ingredients:
1 cup shortening
2 eggs
1 ½ cup granulated sugar
2 ¾ cup flour
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cream of tartar
Cookie Topping:
2 Tbsp. sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix thoroughly the following: shortening, eggs, and sugar.
Sift flour, salt, soda, and cream of tartar. Then combine with rest of the ingredients.
After mixed, roll into balls. Place balls into cookie topping mixture and roll.
Place balls on an ungreased cookie sheet two inches apart. Bake 8-10 min. Yields 4 dozen
Thoughts and prayers
Brenda Earlene Martin, 78, of Smithfield, died Friday, Dec. 11 at her residence. She was born Dec. 7, 1942 in New Martinsville, a daughter of the late Earl and Josephine Sloan Shuman.
Brenda was an elementary school teacher at Barrackville and Monongah, retiring with 33 years of service. She earned a master’s in education from Marshall University, liked to garden, loved to read, and enjoyed travelling before her health prevented her from doing so.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Brett Allen Martin; 2 daughters: Deirdra Britton, Morgantown, and Cynthia Lynn (Mark) King, Smithfield; Brett’s children: Rebecca Reed, David Goodnight, and Casey Martin; 3 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; a brother: Michael (Susan) Shuman, Tampa, Fl, and their children: Melissa Atkins and Justin Shuman.
Stay home if you can
This message is from Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company No. 1:
“We spent the evening chaining up all the trucks anticipating the upcoming snow. I hope we did it for nothing but we are ready one way or the other. Please allow yourselves extra time when you’re driving and allow us to do what we need to do if you come upon us. This time of the year makes for difficult travels and unexpected delays. Once again thank you all for keeping us safe.”
Taking an adult snow day seems a little easier with all the remote working strategies we have had in place since March. Please cancel the appointment that isn’t urgent and stay home and stay safe.
Church services
Barrackville United Methodist and Monumental United Methodist churches continue to meet in the parking lot every Sunday morning for their worship services. Everyone who attends is asked to please stay in their car. Services can be heard from vehicles tuned to 95.1FM. Monumental service time begins at 9:30 a.m. and Barrackville UMC begins at 11 a.m.
Contact me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
