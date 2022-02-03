Finally, January has ended!
February is one month closer to spring, March 20 — 45 days in case anyone is counting. Our garden calendar notes that today we should apply lime and fertilizer and order our fruit trees. The Extension Garden Calendar has a years’ worth of tips when to plant, what to plant and other great garden information each month on native plants and procedures. The WVU Extension Garden Calendars are in the office at 314 Monroe St., and you will need to call the office at 304-367-2772 to schedule a time to pick them up.
Baseball, Softball Challenger Signups
Last chance to sign up will be Feb. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. Little League Ages 4-12; Junior league 13-15; Softball League 9-12; Challenger League – all ages (no fee) . Bring a valid driver’s license (if interested in volunteering); child’s birth certificate; proof of residency (if you child doesn’t attend Barrackville School.)
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival will be held Saturday, June 18. More details will be available after the Feb. 16 festival meeting. Vendor spots will be $20. Contact Cari at caricasuccio@gmail.com for more information or to reserve a spot. We are also looking for entertainment for the day, if you would like to perform email Barrackville2019@gmail.com. Donations to the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society can be made out to this organization and mailed to Lion’s Club, P.O. Box 429, Barrackville WV 26559.
Town Council Meeting
The Jan. 4 minutes reflect actions upon reconvening after executive session: Town council will no longer require Chief Wilson to attend the Police Academy and he will remain Barrackville Police Chief, council moved to hire Martina Van Natta as part time police officer on a 90-day probationary period, council adjourned at 9 p.m. Jan. 4.
Notes from the brief town council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 1 Paul Prince from Liberty National Insurance presented a brief overview of a plan available to the town employees, which Council will review. Police Chief Wilson will order supplies for officers. Fire Chief Snyder stated they had 25 calls in January which included 6 car accidents, 2 traffic control, 7 fire alarms, 2 mutual aid. There has been a mutual aid agreement signed with Mannington. Department is sponsoring an officer training class 1&2 beginning this Saturday. Several purchases of used equipment were made at substantial savings. Garage door at fire house was repaired at a cost of $250. Maintenance had ordered 40+ tons of cinders and will need more before the season is over. Will investigate donation of salt blocks that may be broken up for use to add to cinders. Plow and cinder boxes have been experiencing issues. Sewer line on Saxman was backing up, issue was found and hopefully repaired. Planning Commission is reviewing drafts and awaiting advisement from WVU law Department. Council went into Executive Session. These are notes on the meeting and in no way serve as official minutes of the meeting. Council meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Boot Drive
The Barrackville Covered Bridge Society will sponsor a boot drive Saturday, April 2 in front of the Town Hall to raise funds to support the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. The festival will be held on Saturday, June 18. The next festival planning meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com for more information.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
