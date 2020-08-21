Farmers
I’m coming to you live from our hotel in Parkersburg this week. Sadly, we’re not on another adventure but with family as we celebrate the life of the kids’ great-grandfather who passed on Tuesday after a hard fought battle with cancer. Joe Cummons was the true definition of a Wood County Republican. A very kind man who loved his politics and did so much charity and civic work in his community it’s amazing that he had time for anything else.
The first time I met Joe and his wife Betty, I was meeting them after a very short courtship and with the news that their grandson and I were expecting our first great-grandchild for them. A few months later, Kyan came into this world on Aug. 15, 2006 which just happened to be Joe’s birthday. Despite the fact that we didn’t agree on much politically, in fact we were about as opposite as can be, he and Betty loved it when we came to visit and bring the babies. It just goes to show you that you can come from different backgrounds, not share the same opinions, but be welcomed into a family and treated like you were one of their own.
We’ll remember Joe throughout the year, especially on his birthday, but for me I think it’ll be every election year when his grandson and I cancel each other’s votes by voting blue and red. I can fondly tell him, “You’re just like your grandpa Joe,” with only mild agitation and a smile (something the people in D.C. should take a lesson on.)
Yesteryear
Dewdrop Inn, a popular dance pavilion at Midway Park in Mannington was one of the busiest places in the evenings in the Summer of 1922. Five dances were scheduled for the little park by parties from Mannington, Farmington and Shinnston. An invitation dance given by a party from Farmington expected to have over 25 couples in attendance.
The young daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Orgoods of Center St. in Monongah was knocked down by the Model Bakery truck of Fairmont. Three girls ages 6, 8 and 10 were crossing the West Fork bridge when they saw the truck coming and decided to cross to the opposite side of the bridge. The driver tried to pass on the side they left but, in doing so, the youngest girl changed her mind and went back. Although it could’ve been fatal, the injuries are not serious.
Miss Mayo Elizabeth Stewart married Philip Hobert Jones in Walnut Del, the country home of Mr. and Mrs. D.M. Jones. The new Mrs. Jones is the only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. G. M. Stewart. The groom saw service in France during the World War (sadly, they didn’t know it would only be the first of two wars) with the Fifteenth Cavalry. They will reside in Farmington. Mrs. James Wilkins and Mrs. Earl Gower entertained in a delightful manner at the former’s home with a “card party.” Tables were placed on the spacious front porch which was tastefully decorated with flowers. A “dainty two course lunch was served at 6 o’clock.” Several ladies in the Farmington area were guests representing families such as Beatty, Atha, Hennen, Meade, Calvert, Bartlett, Downs, Morgan, Hamilton, Jones, Stewart, Elliott, Furbee, and Martin to name a few.
Unemployment Scam
Del. Michael Angelucci is asking anyone who receives a WorkForce WV debit card who hasn’t filed for unemployment to please contact him. Do not attempt to use the card as it is a scam. You can contact him via email with your names and phone number and he will submit the information to WorkForce for investigation. His email is Michael.Angelucci@wvhouse.gov
Good Old Fashioned Politico
I like finding ties to the state, especially when talking about big name political figures.
How many of you have heard of William Jennings Bryan? Well Mr. Bryan was a political leader, who in 1902, came to visit his friend Ernest Randolph in Salem, WV. Randolph and his wife had just welcomed a new son. Bryan suggested that Randolph namesake the baby after him. Nothing like your friend coming to congratulate you and tell you that you should name the baby after them. Right? Well, friends that they were the Randolphs named the little boy Jennings Randolph.
Jennings would go on to become Senator Randolph to the people of West Virginia, remembered as a great humanitarian and statesman. You can also thank him for your right to vote at the age of 18. He was considered the “Father of the 26th Amendment” giving 18-20 year-olds the vote. Now, the Bryans would go on to have quite the love affair with the state. In 1939, Ruth Bryan Owen (daughter of Mr. Bryan) and her husband purchased “The Cedars,” located at Alderson, WV which they fixed up. You can still see the property as it’s one of our preserved homes on the National Historic Register.
The story that sparked my interest appeared in a local paper after making national headlines. In August of 1900, William Jennings Bryan Jr., the 12 year old son of Mr. Bryan, who was now a Democratic candidate for President, was saved from death by Gen. Joseph Wheeler in his office in the Pullman Building, Chicago. (If you have time to look him up, this is a man who barely met the height requirement to attend West Point and went on to have a very lengthy and decorated military career.) Seems the lad had tied together a large number of rubber bands to which he attached to the castor of a chair. He then leaned out the window, some 75 feet above the ground, and was watching his makeshift yo-yo bouncing with the elasticity of the bands.
A crowd in the street gathered to watch. The General, not as amused as the spectators, found the boy hanging out the window head first with nothing but his feet holding him in on either side of the window frame and wall. Pulling him inside the building he stressed how relieved he was as he “would not have had an accident happen to him in my office for the world” referencing what could’ve been a fatal fall to the pavement below. I hope the General gave the lad a stern talking to as well. Isn’t it amazing what people have ties to our great state?
Birthdays
Very Happy Birthday wishes go out to Rick Cartwright, Brittany Clelland, Nancy Merrill, Dena Williams, Ronald Longwell Sr., Amber George, Walker Hibbs, Beth Fluharty, James Cook, Ashley Cortellini, Cheryl Offutt and Dustin Hess.
Field Work Day
The Marion County Soccer Club will hold a field work day at 9 a.m. tomorrow. Items needing checked off of the list include painting lines, fixing goals and nets, placing corner flags, hanging sponsor signs, weed eating, garbage removal, power washing, cleaning gutters and raking fields, cleaning bathroom and sanitation stations, fencing the area around he turf, paint social distance markers, check sports umbrellas, and more. All help is appreciated.
Husky Pups
Any 6th-8th graders interested in playing with the Husky Pups this season can contact Coach Starsick at 304-657-2631. This is for those who attend feeder schools of North Marion which include Mannington, Monongah, Fairview, and Barrackville Middle Schools.
North Marion Lil Huskies
Due to COVID-19, Idamay will not be reopening the ball field for Lil Huskies Football and Cheer to play this season. However, if you would like to sign your child up to play with another MYF team for this season only (it will more than likely be Lincoln) please send a message to the Lil Huskies or to the MYF board to be added to their list.
Fairview Elementary Pre-K gets new playground
Due in large part to donations, hard work from the Fairview Elementary PTO, fundraising efforts and the staff of the school along with MCPARC the Pre-K students at Fairview will have a new playground in 2020. Finally some good news out of this difficult year. The playground will be set up tentatively in October. They look forward to this new addition to the school and hope it’s just one more step in improving the grounds of the school for it’s students.
Tribe Treats
First Exchange Bank in Fairview will have a donation box by their side door for Tribe Treat donations. At the close of school last year all treats were donated to the food pantry so families could continue to benefit while school was cancelled. Items needed are Oodles of Noodles, soups, puddings, oatmeal, granola bars, applesauce, fruit cups, fruit snacks, vienna sausages, Pop Tarts, juice boxes or hugs drinks, etc. You can contact the school or PTO President Becca Bowers to meet to pick up or school secretary Debbie Raschella. Both are available to message on Facebook and you can also check out the PTO’s Facebook page which contains a lot of important updates concerning our Little Indians.
Food Pantry
Don’t forget the dates for local food pantries open this week. The Givers’ Hand in Monongah —which benefits students who attend Monongah schools and North Marion — at 300 Main Ave. in Monongah is open Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. The Fairview Food Pantry will be open on Aug. 25 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Please help spread the word in your community.
NMHS Yearbooks
The last day to order your 2020 yearbook (for the 2019-2020 school year) is Thursday, Aug. 27. All orders are to be placed online at this time. Please go to yearbookordercenter.com to order. The cost for a pre-ordered book is still $50. For this year only, all pre-ordered books get a special edition insert covering the COVID-19 pandemic included free with purchase.
Blood Drive
Stop by the Fairmont Knights of Columbus #942 on Aug. 28 to donate at the blood drive with the American Red Cross. Sponsored by Manchin Law Injury Group, free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors. Doors open at 1 p.m. with donations accepted until 6 p.m. The Knights of Columbus is located at 1529 Mary Lou Retton Dr. Please help give the gift of life.
Drive-In
This weekend get ready to assemble with the Avengers rated PG 13. Your favorite Marvel superheroes light up the screen as they fight the forces of evil. Get yourself into Jedi mode for the second feature of the evening with Star Wars Force Awakens. Cash only, the concession will be open as always with social distancing practiced.
Contact Me
I’ve been unexpectedly out of the office this week due to funeral proceedings but I will be back in office starting Aug. 25. You’re welcome to call the office or shoot me an email at scummons@timeswv.com which I will be checking while I’m away periodically. Stay safe everyone, stay well.
