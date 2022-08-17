Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these last days with the kids before they return to school next Monday.
Rivesville Elementary-Middle School will host an open house Thursday, Aug. 18. Session 1 begins at 5 p.m., session 2 begins at 6 p.m. Parents and students may chose the session that best fits their schedule. Incoming 6th graders are encouraged to attend session 2. If you have any questions concerning the open house call the school at 304-278-5331.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold a food distribution Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If you have a need for an emergency food box please call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950. The distribution is held at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper Streets.
The retirees of Fairmont Clinic will meet at 1 p.m. today for their monthly retirement dinner at SayBoys restaurant. If you have any questions call Bonnie Kelley at 304-282-4892.
There will be an ice cream social on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Fairview Senior Center from 4-7 p.m. There will be hot dogs, baked pies and ice cream for sale. You can make a banana split, a sundae, or even put your ice cream on the pie. All items will be priced accordingly. Everyone invited, come out and meet some old and new friends.
A clothing giveaway will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m.-Noon ast the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, at 18 Darrah Lane a half-mile North of Fairview. There will be clothes for men, women and children.
Birthday Wishes
Hugh Morris, Catherine Wright, Brooke Michael Walker, Brenda Murray Stuck, Kim Thorne, Katelynn Kuzniar.
Wishing each of you a blessed day!
I would like to wish all the kids and teachers a very happy and successful school year. I pray everyone makes a smooth transition into the year.
If you have news to share please call me at 307-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Please drive safe, we love our kids!
Let’s gooo Bucs!
