Paul writes this in Ephesians 5:21: “Be subject to one another out of reverence for Christ.”
This week marks an important time in the life of this country — namely, the peaceful transfer of power that has guided this nation and kept this nation strong for over 200 years. This year is different. A virus rages out of control and we mourn for all those who have lost a loved one and we pray for all of those who are currently suffering. There is so much anger, hostility, and division within our nation. People who are reading this have numerous opinions and stances. To be honest, I can see all of this unrest and anxiety within my own heart.
What are we going to do? Who are we going to be? How will we move forward?
There is so much truth encapsulated within this single verse from Ephesians. Paul urges us all to be subject to one another. This does not sound fun. It is, however, faithful. I want to get my way. I want to prove that I am right and that you are wrong. None of that sounds or looks like Jesus in the gospels.
Jesus is the one who promotes the Beatitudes of blessing those who are poor in spirit, those who mourn, those who are meek, those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, those who are merciful, those who are pure in heart, and those who actively work for peace. Jesus is the one who never harped on his own rights or privileges, but who faithfully went to the cross for the salvation of the world. Jesus is the one who welcomed the thief on the cross beside him into paradise.
Christians are called to be followers of that Lord and Savior. We hear so much talk of “my rights” that I think we forget an even higher calling — our calling to be subject to one another. I am not saying that we should not care about our rights. I am saying that we should seek to honor and uplift the divine image in others in which we are all created.
I cannot fix the national problems and our nation’s division. I cannot fix what is inside my own heart. What I can do is submit to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. I can let the Spirit of God work on me. I can find ways to be subject to others, regardless of who they are or who they voted for, and I can seek after their good. I can submit in my marriage to honor the image of Christ in my wife. I can commit myself to the service of our servant Lord.
“Be subject to one another.” This is simply God’s way of being with us and God’s call for us to be with each other. If we are to heal and come together as followers of Christ and as a nation, this is the place to start. In 1 Corinthians 10:24, Paul writes “Do not seek your own advantage, but that of the other.” Let us learn how to love each other once more. Let us learn how to submit to each other in submission to the Lord of all who left the glory of heaven for us and for our salvation.
