First.
If you look up “first” in the dictionary, it will read “coming before all others in time or order; the earliest; foremost in position, rank, or importance.”
This is the time of year that many are looking back on the past school year and receiving advice as they begin thinking about the first steps in new chapters of their lives – moving to a new school, a new position, planning for new science units, exploring summer adventures, or taking those first steps into the “real” world. As we know, there is not a play book or instructions for most of what we encounter in life. Many, like author H. Jackson Brown, Jr. in “Life’s Instructions for Wisdom, Success, and Happiness,” have attempted to offer a guide book or road map.
Israelmore Ayivor, who takes the writings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and provides advice on leadership in his book “Leaders’ Frontpage: Leadership Insights from 21 Martin Luther King Jr. Thoughts,” says “Most times, the way isn’t clear, but you want to start anyway. It is in starting with the first step that other steps become clearer.”
As we close out 2021-22 and post the school calendar for 2022-23 for families and employees, the quote by Seneca is present in my mind: “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” And so, it seems appropriate to talk about FIRST.
Earlier this month, 189 Fairmont Senior, 163 North Marion, and 153 East Fairmont seniors walked across the stage at commencements. The Class of 2022 has the distinction as the very first group of students we all had the opportunity to recognize for persisting through a year and a half of lockdowns and new outbreaks of a world-wide pandemic that robbed them of 2 years of a “normal” experience in high school. Prior to that they also did not have an uninterrupted high school career as nationally-recognized teacher work stoppages also impacted them. In August of this year did we or our families ever think these graduates would get to this point of celebration?
Each is special to me particularly because they are the first students that I, as their new superintendent in Marion County, had the opportunity to receive and certify as graduates. But, I want to take just a few minutes to talk about more of why they are FIRST in my heart. There were no instructions for this school year, but there were so many celebrations for what students of Marion County Schools TAUGHT US.
In “Life’s Instructions for Wisdom, Success, and Happiness,” Brown provides quotes and lists of 172 things he’s learned in the area of wisdom. He writes, under wisdom, “#63. When a child wants to tell you something, look them in the eyes and give them your full attention.” It was the hardworking and selfless employees of Marion County Schools, pulling together to support students in numerous ways, helping students to make gains to recover instruction, and working diligently to remain unified as a school system that were invaluable in recognizing what the students taught us. Despite outside forces that fight to divide us, our students had our full attention.
After the instructions section of wisdom, Brown provides lessons he learned and indicates at what age he learned it. His first lesson in wisdom came at age 20 when he notes, “I’ve learned that trust is the single most important factor to both personal and professional relationships.” It is the families who trust their children with us day in and day out, in the classroom and on the playing fields, that is humbly recognized. It is the tireless commitment of our first-rate employees who are to be commended for building relationships, for earning this trust. It is a vision for trust in the system, all pulling together in a unified manner, as well as the trust among colleagues and administrators at the building and county office, that will move us forward to serve and provide for our students and communities better than ever before. At age 66, Brown states “I’ve learned that if you look for the worst in life and in people, you’ll find it. But if you look for the best, you’ll find that instead.” There are many examples from this year where we first paused to recognize the positive.
Take the times where someone looked a student in the eye and reminded him/her of the obligation to continue to be role models, work hard, and evoke the power that feeds one in coming from communities and schools that boast Hall of Fame coaches, nationally-renowned artists and athletes and authors, a Governor and US Senator, State champions, and performances by bands, theater troupes, rocketry and robotics, DECA, and many more on the state and national stages. “I’ve learned that children follow examples, not advice,” Brown wrote at age 62. We can boast of many students who have set examples for their peers and younger students this year.
In a list of 150 instructions for success, Brown writes, “#44. Remember that all people want to be part of something truly great. We all want to be a member of a winning team.” We often think of building teams associated with athletics. However, in the first ceremonies of their kind in Marion County history, we recognized students who are making the commitment to something so much larger than themselves as they pledged to join the U.S. armed forces. As a team, we celebrated them. Likewise, the first county-wide Career Technical Education Completer ceremony was held this year to bring together students from all high schools who were CTE completers. Together, we celebrated them because they are part of an important team that is going from all career technical programs in Marion County Schools and out into the workforce ready, eager, and prepared. “I’ve learned that everyone can afford to be generous with praise. It’s not available only to the well-to-do,” writes Brown of the lesson he learned at age 76. It costs very little to recognize groups of students in new ways in Marion County, but the smiles, handshakes, and positive comments from families and employees who attended these ceremonies were priceless.
Beyond athletic and academic accomplishments this year, we witnessed budding student leaders who were the first to give back, share a voice, and lead by example. Students throughout the county led the charge and hosted recognitions for first responders, supported children and needy families at Christmas time, collected items for victims of domestic violence, and facilitated the county’s first Student Summit.
In big and small ways, we celebrated firsts this year. And that takes me to what I consider to be the most important part of the definition of first. It isn’t “position, rank, or order” from the definition. It is the singular word, “importance.” Each of our students live in a world that is heavily divided along political lines at times. The influence of social media, where so many are quick to react instead of listen and discuss, is greater than we all have seen in a lifetime. Rates of anxiety and depression are at all time reported highs among teens across the nation. The odds of the effects of the opioid crisis impacting each of us, regardless of socioeconomic status or situation in life, are high. The graduates face an economy that is seeing inflation at its peak level in 40 years, and the world watches nightly as the people of Ukraine fight to hold on to their families, homes, and way of life.
In a few weeks or months, our graduates all will go their different ways, and they will embark on new and exciting pathways that will change their lives. But, I don’t fear for the Class of 2022. We celebrate not only this moment where they have this rite of passage and collect a piece of paper that demonstrates what they have learned in these past 12 years of their education. We celebrate what each of them has taught us about the “importance” of being first. Over this same span of a few months our employees and students will take a summer break to recover and prepare for 2022-23. Let us not forget the value of this time in first taking care of ourselves so we can do the important work we are expertly trained to do for our students this Fall.
Brown developed a list of 113 instructions for happiness. It’s the shortest list of instructions he provides in the book, but it holds some real gems:
“#8. Protect your enthusiasm from negative attitudes of others.
#34. Watch Little Rascals videos.
#46. On a June evening, pick up some friends and go to a little league baseball game.
#54. Every month read a book from the New York Times bestsellers list.
#56. Watch your children sleeping.
#67. If you get the opportunity, dance with a kid.
#90. Don’t waste your time with negative, grumpy people.
#113. Don’t postpone joy.”
As I circle back to what the students TAUGHT US this year — the absolute power of resiliency and the necessity to celebrate it — it affirms a lesson in happiness that Brown learned at age 59. “I’ve learned that happiness is like perfume: you can’t give it away without getting a little on yourself.” And, Marion County Schools, let’s all coast into summer knowing that first we need to recognize the importance of happiness and how the smell of it is shed on us by our students — as well as the power we have to pass it on and impact others.
