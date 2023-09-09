There was once a firefly who liked to fly among the trees in a jungle.
One day, a snake came along and looked at the firefly flying around, working, eating, and shining with its great light.
The snake didn’t have much to do, though, so he decided to chase the firefly around to eat him. Before the snake could eat him, he pleaded to ask a few questions, to which the snake replied: “Hmm… I don’t usually give this privilege to my food, but go ahead.”
The firefly then asked “Am I in your food chain,?” and the snake answered “No…” “Are you hungry?” mumbled the defenseless little firefly. “Not really, no” said the vicious snake. “Then why do you want to eat me?” whispered the firefly, to which the snake stated clearly “Because I just can’t stand to see you shine!” (Google).
The Bible tells us: “The light has come into the world, and the people loved the darkness rather the light because their works were evil (John 3:19).”
The world we live in is very dark and gets darker everyday — the erosion of core moral values and family life, the egoism and relativism are among the current trends and they are certainly not of God. In the midst of darkness, thousand years before Christ, the ancient sages prayed the eternal Mantra “Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya” meaning “Lead me from darkness to light.” To be the light means to regain the image of God within us and to glow and shine with love, hope, encouragement, kindness and compassion in times of darkness.
Light is always more powerful than darkness. A beacon guides home an airplane in a foggy condition. The reflectors on the highway in the median will guide a driver through wet & dark conditions. A lighthouse steers a ship away from danger. Jesus came as a light to guide us in darkness: ‘The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.’
God created light at the very beginning: “Let there be light, and there was light. God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness.” Three days later God created the sun, moon and stars to reflect the light of God. In the new heaven and earth there will be no planet to shine: “They will not need the light of a lamp or the light of the sun, for the Lord God will give them light” (Rev. 22:5).
Jesus came as the light: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (John 8:12). Light shines in darkness.
There was light in the middle of the night when Jesus was born as the glory of the Lord shone around them. But when Jesus was crucified, darkness engulfed the whole area between noon and three o’clock in the afternoon. Again at the resurrection, His appearance was like lightning, and his clothes were white as snow. We always walk in the light when Christ is with us.
God wants us to shine, not for our benefit, but to help others find their way to Him. There is always someone who desperately needs this light. God wants us to be the light: ‘You are the light of the world. A city located on a hill can’t be hidden.’
Do we see ourselves as a light-bearer in this dark world or at least be a spark that can be the source of its light?
