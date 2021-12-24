In my Faith Journeys article two weeks ago I voiced a hope and prayer that “this Christmas season will be for each of us another wonderful, uniting dive in our growing spiritual relationships with God and with each other” and also, that we will “continually practice living in the love and compassion of Jesus Christ that surely pervades the eternal realm of our Heavenly Father.”
During the Christmas season many Christian churches help their members better participate in the Christmas season and enjoy the spirit of Christmas more fully in their homes and lives by utilizing activities such as advent calendars, organized service, special meals and nativity programs.
The “Light The World” program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, found on its “Come Unto Christ” website https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist, is a wonderful way to increase the Christmas spirit in our lives and to practice becoming more like our Savior. The new “Light the World with Love” video called “Be part of the greatest story ever told” is featured on this website. Other videos emphasizing Christmas and the love of Christ are available. If you scroll down a bit you will find “Service Suggestions” which is a daily calendar with ideas for lighting the world around us each day. It’s never too late to start!
Also on the “Come Unto Christ” website under the “Become” dropdown menu is The Become Experience, a tool to help each of us become happier and more like our savior, Jesus Christ. See https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/comeuntochrist/become. Then click on “Get Started.” It includes resources such as lists of activities and ideas that we can do daily to serve others and become our best selves. Also under the Become menu is Become Your Best Self with lots of resources to help us do just that. Resources focusing on helping us in our Becoming Like Jesus can be also found under the “Believe” dropdown menu.
This past week our church youth went Christmas caroling to the homes of elderly couples and families in the Bellview area. What a joy is it to celebrate the birth of our savior by singing traditional Christmas hymns in the cool night air on the doorsteps of fellow friends in Christ with children and teenagers. In the past we have sung Christmas hymns in rest homes, brightening the season for both us and the elderly who often have no family to visit them. Sacrifices to help bless others seem a little easier and more significant this time of year.
I testify that Jesus Christ lives and is our Savior, the Light of The World (John 8:12). He asks us to become as He is and to light the world with His light all year long. “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden… let your light shine before others, so that[b] they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16).
We can do this together!
