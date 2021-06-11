John 1:16 (NRSV): From his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.
A couple of years ago, one of my friends began the practice of taking time each day to write down five things from her day that made her thankful.
She said that, when she first started this practice, especially on tough days, that it was sometimes difficult to think of five things from the day that made her thankful. The longer she practiced this gratitude in her life, though, the easier it became to see the many blessings she had in her life. After a while, the practice of writing down five things that made her thankful turned into 10 things that made her thankful; some days she would even end up with long lists that went far beyond the parameters she established when she started making her lists.
When was the last time you took a few minutes out of your day to give thanks for the blessings you’ve received? Have you ever stopped what you’re doing and taken the time to write down a list of things for which you are thankful?
In the first chapter of the Gospel of John we hear these words: “from his fullness we have all received, grace upon grace.” But how often do any of us stop and acknowledge that “grace upon grace”? How often do we stop and think about all of the many ways God has blessed us, let alone stop and give thanks for those things? I would venture to guess that the answer is “not often enough.” That is my own answer more often than I’d like to admit.
Gratitude is like a muscle that has to be exercised in order to be stronger, though. It’s a whole lot easier to be thankful when you make it a point of practicing that gratitude regularly. Although we can certainly stop and give thanks at any time, gratitude, like prayer, or study, or any sort of skill, is really a practice that can take a lot of time and concentration to cultivate. Gratitude is a habit as much as it is an action.
The more we focus on being grateful for the graces God has bestowed upon us, the more we begin to notice those graces throughout our lives and the more we begin to give thanks for those things.
What are you thankful for today? Perhaps you’re simply grateful for waking up this morning. Perhaps you’re thankful for food on the table, or for air to breathe. Even if it feels difficult to come up with things for which you are thankful, our gospel assures us that we have all received these graces.
Today, as you go about your day, consider taking a few minutes to pause and give thanks to God for the graces you have experienced in your day. Consider making your own list of things for which you’re thankful. And then, try waking up and doing it again tomorrow.
