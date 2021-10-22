Friday or is it Fri-yay, Farmers? What a week!
You know it’s going to be something wild when halfway through his shower, your teenager comes out and says “all the hot water is gone.” The good thing about having a boy who keeps having these growth spurts as he gets bigger, is that I am becoming less and less of the “gopher” during household projects. Here I thought the perks were not carrying groceries and having someone to reach the tall stuff with the duster. (You older boy moms were holding out on me with this info!)
While I will say I’m coming to terms with both of my children growing up (Literally, Miss Kasey is now a cool five foot two), I’m still bucking the thought that one day I won’t just yell down the hall that I need help. Rather, I’ll need to dial the phone and begin a conversation with, “The next time you come home for a visit, can you…” On that note, tomorrow is Kyan’s first college visitation tour. I hope Barbour County has some good leaf peeping from atop the campus of Alderson Broaddus. Should we go to the museum in Philipi, I’ll tell the Mummies you said “hi.”
1980 State Champs to Celebrate
It’s been 40 years… and change, since the 1980 WV AAA State Championship where North Marion captured victory in their only undefeated season to date. Postponement of the celebratory reunion event last year was unavoidable, but the Huskies are proud to announce plans to mark the occasion at next week’s game. In the words of Coach Hayes, “This year also marks the 40-year anniversary of our school’s second state title season which was capped off by a victory over Fairmont Senior. So, why celebrate one dominant team which helped to bond our communities together when we can celebrate two? We recognize all you have done for our school, we appreciate you, and hope you always know you have a home “nestled deep within the hills.” You each came as Bison, Farmers, Gators, Indians, and Lions; you left as Huskies, and without that we would not be where we are today. Thank you. Once A Husky, Always A Husky!” A tailgate will be set up at Woodcutter Stadium starting at 4 p.m. and Football and Cheer Alumni are welcome to attend. In addition to the Senior Night activities, there will be other events throughout the evening and well after what we hope to be a Husky Victory over Frankfort High.
News from North
Judging by the beautiful pictures of the young ladies and gents attending Homecoming 2021, I think a good time was had by all. Those kids really clean up nice! Just goes to show you that kids in our area don’t need a fancy venue to live it up. Good for you, Huskies. Kudos need to be awarded to the many parents, community members and friends who donated their time and stepped up to organize decorations for the dance. Big thanks to Jason Parrish and Cylinder Exchange.
They donated the two large tents (plus provided assembly and hauling costs) so the festivities wouldn’t be dampened due to weather. That’s a class act. Our Huskies are taking a nice little drive tonight to Oak Glen, up in Hancock County. Kick off is at 7 p.m. According to the WVSSAC rankings, we’re the best in the county, ranking No. 8 going into Week 9 of High School Football. How bout them Dawgs! Lady Husky Soccer defeated Berkeley Springs with a 9-0 win and advanced one step closer to the championship. If you’re in need of Letterman patches, pins, and other items for your Varsity jacket, they are available to order. You can see your coach or go to www.nmhswv.com and click the link at the top of the page. Jackets are a great idea for a Christmas present (thinking about it myself). If you need help with sizing you can stop and see Coach Hayes in the Athletic Building.
School news
Great Job to the students of Blackshere Elementary on your “Pennies from Bandits” fundraiser! The following grade-level classes won a pizza party in November.
Pre-K: Mrs. Biggie, Kindergarten: Mrs. McCoy, 1st: Mrs. J. Martin, 2nd: Mrs. Vukovich, 3rd: Mrs. Richardson, and 4th: Mrs. Brown. The Bandits of Blackshere are getting ready for a fun fall day on Oct. 29 which will feature a hay slide and other fun activities. Preschoolers will take part in a mini hay slide on Thursday as they do not attend school on Fridays. A big thank you to the Mannington Elks Lodge, Blackshere’s Partner in Education for purchasing water bottles for all the students. A new water dispenser has been put in replacing the old water fountains. The new bottles fit perfectly into the stations so that clean water is available to all the kids in a sanitary way.
Food pantry
The Fairview Food Pantry will host a giveaway this Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304 449-1863. In September, the Pantry helped 96 families in need and provided snacks for the Tribe Treats program at the elementary school. Well done to all the volunteers and donors of this great organization.
Around town
I plan to be out and about this weekend hitting up those that have already asked but if you’re interested in purchasing fruit from the North Marion Band Fruit Sale, let me know. Thanks to everyone who has already contacted me. Kyan will be selling until Nov. 18 and the fruit will arrive the week of Dec. 5-11. Farmington will hold Trick or Treat on Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. If you’re in the treating mood, leave your lights on for the youngsters.
Teresa Midjette has tickets over at Casey’s for the Farmington Gun Raffle. The drawing is on Nov. 10 for a Ruger 6.5 Creedmoor Bronze Go Wild Camo with a Vortex Scope and two boxes of Hornady Ammo. Tickets are $10 per ticket and the proceeds benefit Farmington Homecoming Inc. Specials today at The Baker’s Nook are Cheese Steak Sandwich Topped/or side of Vinaigrette Slaw and Fries for $10, as well as their fresh pepperoni rolls and other treats. John Manchin Sr. Assisted Living is hiring for all shifts. No experience is needed but applicants must have a food handlers card, and CPR & First Aid are required. Stop in for an application anytime.
Folklore from Yesteryear
Why do we carve pumpkins? Well in Ireland, long long ago, turnips were carved into the face of demons as a way of keeping evil spirits away and welcoming deceased loved ones inside. They would light them from within with a candle or a piece of smoldering coal and place them in the windows and doorways of their homes. When Irish immigrants arrived in America in the early 1800’s they traded turnips for pumpkins as they were found to be easier to carve and more plentiful. It was the British who coined the term “jack-o-lantern” in the 17th century. It originally referred to a man with a lantern such as a night watchman or guard. It was not uncommon for a person to call a man whose name they didn’t know but the name “Jack.”
Birthdays
Everyone wish Mr. Thomas Spears a Happy Sweet 16 this week! Happy Birthday wishes to Payge and Zac Shuck, Cassi Poster, Karen “Bootsie King,” Chris Tomana, Eric Espinoza, Sam Rizzo, Marilyn Poling, JJ Davis, Jason Jones, Ben Harki, Gwen Washington, Jenn VanGilder, Liz Matheny, Jessica Broll, and my friend from Fairview, the Peep Lady herself, Ms. Francie Johnson. October is a big month for birthdays in our family, and last but not least My Miles (Halpenny) is turning 6 on Monday. Hard to believe he’s gotten so big so fast! Seems like only yesterday I was sleeping in the waiting room of the hospital waiting for his arrival.
Soup sale
The good people at Ballah Chapel United Methodist Church in Grant Town are having a soup sale tomorrow. You can stop by the church, located as you enter town, and purchase a quart of homemade Vegetable or Chicken Noodle Soup at a bargain price of $8 a quart. The sale is take out only but soup that good is something you grab and run before someone beats you to it!
Angel signups
The 2021 Angel Tree Program will have sign ups for ages 12 and under on Oct. 25-29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Oct. 28-29 from 4:30-8 p.m. for those in need. Required documents are birth certificates for each child, Photo ID for parent/legal guardian, proof of household income or food stamps letter, proof of household expenses, and the sizes for each child (shoe and clothing). Teen Angel sign ups are also underway for ages 13-18 years of age. A holiday surprise for each registered teen will be given. For info you can call the Connecting Link office at 304-363-4882 or stop by their office, 205 Fairmont Ave.
Final thoughts
It’s come to my attention that Little Debbie is producing “Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream.” It will be available Nov. 1 and sold for $2.50 a pint. The ice cream will feature vanilla ice cream with chunks of golden cake and swirls of green sprinkles and red icing. Sounds like heaven! I hope they’re as good as the real Christmas Tree Cakes because getting 5 per pack just helps no one get their fill of these seasonal treats. Speaking of packing on the holiday pounds, did you hear about the guy named Joe who went on the Dolly Parton diet? It made Joe lean… Jo lean, Jo lean, Jo LEAN! Have a great week, Farmers! If you need to get a hold of me give me a ring at the office, 304-367-2527 or email me at scummons@timeswv.com.
