Scriptures: Jeremiah 32:1-3a, 6-15; Luke 16:19-31
These two lectionary texts for this Sunday, Sept. 28 stand opposite; yet are connected.
In the first scripture Jeremiah sees his Judah besieged by Babylon, people being taken into captivity while cities were destroyed. Jeremiah, himself, is held captive in jail by the Judean king. Yet, at the worst time, he buys a field at Anathoth from his cousin Hanamel, giving deed to reporter Baruch who put them in an earthenware jar. The word of the Lord of hosts, the God of Israel says, “Houses and fields and vineyards shall again be bought in this land.” Thus Jeremiah signals there is hope from moments of hopelessness.
Ken Burns’ documentary on “America and the Holocaust” this week has displayed this beyond belief. The Jewish strength in the midst of devastation in Poland and Europe; America’s hesitation to support them for years because of its adoption of eugenics and threat of replacement; all of this never stopping the hope in the future; from Victor Frankel, Eric Weisel and Anne Frank.
I was reminded Thursday night of this in the Virginia Tech (VPI for us old timers) and the WVU game. It was rumored this was Neal Brown’s game to determine his fate as a coach. Lose and he was on a short leash. Then I recalled the life of Frank Beamer, that famed Virginia Tech coach who led the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowls from 1993-2016. But for his first six years, from 1986-1992 his record was 24-40-2, a win percentage of .385. After the team went 2-8-1 in 1992, athletic director Dave Braine believed in Beamer and thought he deserved more time. It proved to be a wise decision; the Hokies would not suffer another losing season under him. At his hall of fame induction, Beamer said he would have been unlikely to survive his early years had he been coaching in the present age.
We think in the short term. Our faith invites us to think in the long term. The worst can become the best.
Conversely, the Luke story is just the opposite. The rich man had the best of all worlds: a lavish place to eat, sleep, and live; he had servants, salary, and satisfaction. He dresses in purple; his undergarments are linen: He has 5 brothers in the same place. Poor Lazarus begged outside his door for scraps but received nothing. The parable related the death of Lazarus who is carried to heaven with Abraham and the rich man taken to Hades. There he looks and sees Abraham and begs him to come and soothe his flaming tongue.
It is not possible, because there is a great chasm between those who had it all and shared nothing; and those who had nothing but received it all. The rich man begged that he be allowed to go and tell his brothers to change. And Abraham answers, “No, for if they didn’t listen to Moses and Prophets, they won’t believe someone returned from the dead.” The real story, as Joachim Jeremias reminds us in his book, “The Parables of Jesus,” is about the five brothers who wouldn’t listen to their brother, even if he did return from the dead. There are those who refuse to use their luxury and power for good.
Therefore, let us not go from the best to the worst but always seek the best from the worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.