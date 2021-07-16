Happy Friday, Farmers.
My baby boy is off to Band Camp this weekend. I’ve been rather fortunate to have my son go to the same high school as I did. Many generations of Farmers could say that their children and grandchildren were all Farmington High School alumni until our school closed in the late 70’s. It’s always been a sore spot that my kids didn’t get to attend our elementary school. All the memories and friendships have stayed with me for 35 years of my life now.
The first time I saw Kyan on the field, playing in his uniform, made my heart swell. That’s the thing about kids. Just when you think they can’t make you prouder or you couldn’t love them more, they prove you wrong. Last weekend, I spent time with him at the North Marion Husky Band and Dance Team’s Fundraiser Car Wash. Seeing those goofy kids, hanging out and working together made me quite nostalgic for my own days in the band. I’m so thankful that Kyan has this opportunity.
All the parents, Boosters, and supporters that have continued to grow this program all these years deserve so much more than a thank you. We were blessed by so many who donated at the car wash, which raised just under $900. I implore you, if you are looking to help out an organization (no kid needed!) The Band Boosters would love to welcome you. We need our alumni, past band parents (I’m calling you out!), community members and friends, to take interest and help make the 2021-22 season our best year yet.
North Marion news
Big changes. A very big congratulations to Coach Daran Hayes for being named the new athletic director for North Marion High. He is the successor of Coach Mike Parrish who has been the school’s AD for the last four years. The North Marion webpage has all of your up to date information and resources including the Athletic Resources Packet. Packets contain all the forms needed to start the season including eligibility forms, medical releases, policies and rules, chaperone forms, physical forms, and more. All athletes participating must have an updated physical dated after May 1, 2021. You can find all the information at https://www.nmhswv.com/home. Also, if you haven’t heard, Vice Principal Kristin DeVaul is on the agenda of the next MCBOE Meeting. Word has it she might drop that Vice and become Principal DeVaul.
Soccer registration open
Marion County Soccer Club’s Fall 2021 Rec Soccer Season registration is now open. Registration ends July 25 with team drafts on Aug. 8. The season will start Aug. 28 and a Field Work Day is planned for Aug. 14. You can find all the necessary info at their website: http://www.marionsoccer.org/registration.html
FHI meeting rescheduled
Farmington Homecoming Incorporated will meet at 4 p.m. on July 22 at the Farmington Community Building. Everyone is welcome to attend. Masks are required if you are not fully vaccinated. A number of topics will be discussed and volunteers are always welcome!
Food pantry news
The Fairview Food Pantry continues to do the Lord’s work. A total of 95 families were served in the month of June. The next giveaway will be July 20 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304 449-1863. “We have certainly been blessed by the many who have contributed both financially and of their time to minister to those in need of the basic physical necessities of life.” What blessings they provide!
Clothing giveaway
There will be a Clothing Giveaway next Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m.-Noon, at the Pumpkin Center Church of Christ, 1/4 mile North of Fairview, on Route 218. Clothing for everyone — men, women, teens, children, and infants. If you’re in need or know someone who is, reach out to them and let them know.
Around town
Has anyone seen Fred Priester lurking about? I haven’t noticed him raising a ruckus around town lately. Maybe Alice put him in a time out. I wouldn’t blame her. He is a rowdy boy. We’re sorry to report that Fred’s sometime partner in sarcasm, Stanley Haught, is very ill and hospitalized at the moment. His daughters ask that you please say a little prayer for his recovery and let him know you’re thinking of him.
Love Birds, Peter and Susie Alasky, Dave and Darlene Michalec, April and Jason Powell, Scott and Denise Morris, and Jerry and Sheryl Southern all celebrate anniversaries this week. If you see them, give them your best. Celebrating their 50th Anniversary is George and Betty Jo Tippner. Whenever I get anniversaries that are big milestones like this I try to see if the marriage certificates are online.
Some of the old ones are so beautiful with the floral borders and perfect handwriting. I couldn’t find George and Betty Jo’s, but I did find another Tippner. I bet many of you remember Zana. She was a real character and beloved in our town. Curiously, her husband Vincent is listed as being born in Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia, Canada. I’m not sure how long he was there and when he came to Farmington, but it seems his birthplace has a really rich history in mining. The steel plant there produced more than 50% of Canada’s steel during WWI.
Yesteryear
Ground was broken on July 6th, 1976 to begin construction of a $7 million high school that’s expected to serve 1,900 students by fall of 1977. The school, located on a 33 acre plot of land, will serve students now attending Barrackville, Monongah, Fairview, and Mannington. The structure is to be known as “North Marion High School”. Officially, the founding date is 1979 and gives us the Class of 1980 as our first graduating class. Our 2021 stats put 761 students currently enrolled as Huskies. It was in 1974 that the U.S. Bureau of Mines recommended that $250,000 be spent on an exploratory drilling project to determine the case and possible solution to the coal mine cave-in that cost us our school. Experts had ruled out the state’s proposal to use fly ash to fill the cave-in which is believed to have caused cracks in the foundation of Farmington High School and damaged several homes in our area. They believed the fly ash would not work because it remains suspended in water for a long time and the Farmington mine was thought at that time to be flooded.
Birthdays
A very happy belated to Betty Jo Tippner, Miah Espinoza, Kamryn McLain, Knox Taylor, Angie Hager, Betty Potoczny, Hannah Hayes, Seth Bradley, Brianna Espinoza, Ruthie Lemley, Tori Thompson Harker, Amanda DeVault Gerrard, Gina Bish, Shane Livingston, Makaylie Martin, Former resident Beth Cook, Lori Meyer, our retired Postmaster Betty Earl, Brittany Martino-Weinhardt and Beverly Miller. A special birthday wish to my next door neighbor and the man who has been the greatest great-grandfather to Kasey and Kyan, Rudy Banick. I wasn’t going to tell everyone that this is your 89th birthday, but we’ve been awfully lucky to have you. Everyone wishes Rudy a very happy one and planning starts now for next July when Rudy turns 90 and I turn 40!
Church news
Willow Tree Baptist Church is organizing their Operation Christmas Child donations and they need a little help. They’re looking for clothing in the 2-4 year old range for both girls and boys, and 30 pairs of socks for both. This will ensure each box has an outfit. They hope to pack the boxes the first part of September so get those donations in. St. Peter and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church has two new altar servers, Mason Hearn and Meredith Napalo. Zion Assembly Church of God in Idamay’s Camp Hosanna was held recently with 20 saved, 14 sanctified, and 17 baptized in water. The Regional Tent Revival will be held in Sharon, W.Va., July 30-Aug. 1.
Final Thoughts
“In this life I’m a woman, in my next life, I’d like to come back as a bear.” A good friend sent this to me and I rather enjoy where it’s going. “You do nothing but sleep for 6 months. Before you hibernate you’re supposed to eat yourself stupid. You give birth to babies the size of walnuts while you sleep and wake up to partially grown cute, cuddly cubs. When you’re a mama bear, everyone knows you mean business. You swat anyone who bothers your cubs and when they get out of line, you swat the cubs too. If you’re a bear, your mate expects you to wake up growling, have hairy legs and excess body fat. I could deal with that. Yup, gonna be a bear.” Thanks for continuing to bear with me each week. You can contact me at scummons@timeswv.com, by phone at 304-367-2527 or pop in our office at 300 Quincy Street and say hello!
