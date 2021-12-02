Good morning Mannington!
We got a surprise this morning, snow on the ground! Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. It is so good to be able to get together with family and friends. Hunters seemed to have some good luck and harvested several deer in the area.
Now we go on to the next phase of the Holiday Season, some have decorated for Christmas or are working on it. The area will be coming alive with the many lights and decorations of the season. Thank you to the city employees who have put up the electric lights on the poles along the streets. They are enjoyable.
Also, a big thank you to the folks who have helped to decorate downtown. You are greatly appreciated. That is a lot of work and time to get it all done. Plan now to come to town and enjoy the Christmas parade on Saturday evening.This is when Christmas really comes to Mannington.
We also need to remember those who are less fortunate and if you can, make a donation to the food pantry to help others. The weather seems to be staying cold, so please check on those neighbors who may need help. Hope everyone has a great week, be careful if you a putting up lights outside, we do not want anyone falling and getting hurt. Take care this week watch out for each other and stay safe.
Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 4 at 6 p.m., the annual Mannington Christmas Parade will take place through downtown. It maybe cold so dress warm. Santa will be at the Square to read the “Night Before Christmas” to the Children and to talk to them about what they would like to have for Christmas following the parade. Horse and buggy rides will again be available and cookies and hot chocolate will be served.
There is also the plan to light the Town Christmas Tree, and it will be a time to enjoy the many decorations that have been put up around town. Be sure to check the decorations on Water Street.
The planning committee is hoping that area churches, businesses, organizations, youth groups and individuals will participate in the annual event. We do support the folks planning this event by participating and also by watching the parade pass by.
If you are interested in taking part in the parade, please contact Mannington Main Street on their facebook page or by calling Mellissa at 303-435-8580 so that they can plan the line-up.
Notice of Public Meeting
A public meeting will be held by the City of Mannington City Council on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. in the Mannington City Hall Council Chambers at 206 Main Street, Mannington, WV 26582 to consider:
Project Name: Mannington Municipal Pool Replacement Project
Project Description: The proposed Mannington Municipal Pool
Replacement project intends to demolish the existing municipal pool and install a new swimming pool and splashpad. The city would like to renovate the existing concession and bathhouse to accommodate concessions, bathroom, storage and a mechanical room for the splashpad. The city would also like to renovate the existing pool pumphouse and replace the existing pool pump and filtration equipment.
Program Name: Land & Water Conservation Fund
Agency: United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service
State Division: West Virginia Development Office, Office of Community Advancement and Development
All are encouraged to attend. If you are unable to attend the meeting, written comments will be accepted until December 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. to the attention of the City Clerk, 206 Main St., Mannington, WV 26582 or via email at cityclerk@cityofmannington.com and will become part of the permanent record. For more information, please contact the City of Mannington at 304-986-2700.
At the Library
The Mannington Public Library is ready for the holiday season! They have classes and activities planned for the month of December that you just might want to participate in for some fun.
Holiday Whoobalation with the Grinch. Join the Library Staff as they celebrate the holiday with none other than the GINCH in your best holiday pajamas on Saturday, December 4 at 11 a.m. With fun crating, the morning is sure to be one to delight. Just keep your eyes on that sneaky Grinch, you never know when he might try to steal our gifts and goodies.
Registration is required and try to arrive on time to catch all of the activities. This will be fun for all ages. You may register online or at the library.
Crafty Kids Club: This group is for kids 8 and up. Come after school to create different crafts with Carol on Tuesday, December 14 at 3 p.m. For the month of December, you can make a floor-pot snowman, which would make a great Christmas gift for a loved one. All supplies are provided by the Mannington Public Library.
You must register for this class and you may do so online or at the library.
My Hero Bibliotheca! Anime Club (teens) Come relax after school and watch Anime Movies and shows on Thursday, December 9 at 3 p.m. We’ll hang out, talk about what we’re watching and what to watch next. Bring a friend, socialize and maybe fine a new favorite series.
Novel Ideas: Ten Group – For the holiday season the staff would like to remember those not as fortunate as ourselves. Those in nursing homes, veterans and soldiers overseas alone during the holidays. Gather with us to make heartful notes, cards and letters of caring to send to those without their families on Thursday, December 16 at 3 p.m. You may register on line or at the library.
Bottle Snowman (Adult) Jazz up your winter décor with this adorable upcycled wine bottle snowman on Monday, December 13 at 4:30 p.m. All needed supplies will be provided by the library. Register early for this activity as space is limited. Register on line or at the library.
Cover2Cover Book Club (Adult) – Gerri can’t decide what’s more devastating, learning her rock-solid marriage has big cracks, or the anger she feels as she tries to repair them. Always the anchor for friends and her children, she realizes it’s time to look carefully at herself. The journey is more than revealing – it’s transforming. Pick up a copy of “Four Friend” by Robyn Carr and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, December 16 at 1:30 p.m. Participants must register to attend.
If you are interested in any of these activities you may register online at the Marion County Public Library page or for information at the Mannington Library, call 304-986-2803.
Greenery Bazaar
No, Thanksgiving has not come and gone but it is time to think about the West Augusta Historical Society’s Greenery Bazaar. It will be held at the Wilson School Museum and the Log Cabin on Friday, December 10 and Saturday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They are taking orders at this time for Grave Blankets, these items must be pre-ordered. For more information, please call 304-986-1911. They will have many other fresh pine items for sale also. There are always many other handmade craft items to purchase to add to your decorating themes. This is a major fund raiser for the Society and they appreciate your support.
Pine is Needed
The West Augusta Historical Society is in need of pine to be used in the many centerpieces, grave blankets, swags, wreaths and other items that they create for their annual Greenery Bazaar. If you have pine that you would like to donate, please call 304-986-1911 or to find out if what you have will be of use for this yearly event. They are looking for Furs, Blue Spruce, and Scotch Pines, those that are short needles, stiff and full. They do not need White Pine. They would not want to cut down a tree, but trimmings would be appreciated.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years! He and his staff are planning for the 3rd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop”, yes in downtown Mannington.
The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes.
There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.