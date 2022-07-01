Good Morning, White Hall!
Happy July 4th weekend, I hope everyone has the opportunity to visit with the members of their family and friends. It has been a beautiful week, but it looks like a chance for rain every day now for a week.
It’s not hard to see where the new Michael’s store is going to be. The sign is big, beautiful, and noticeable on the front of the store by Aldi. Welcome to White Hall!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my grandson, Jason Repak. He lives and works in Myrtle Beach.
His wife Brandy, Cayden and Harper are coming to see me soon. I hope Jason will be able to come too.
Town Council meeting
The White Hall Council met in council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, and roll call, and approval of the minutes, treasurer, and financial reports.
The Municipal League Conference is Aug. 5 at the Marriott in Morgantown off Don Knotts Boulevard. The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at Trinity Assembly of God Church from Aug. 4-8. There will be grief counselors on site for those who need them. The town has purchased 300 flags for visitors to the wall. Billboard ads for the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the Community Event will start on the billboard by Walmart starting July 1.
Volunteer Fire Department reports four fires reported in May and 21 vehicle assists in May. Valley Volunteer Fire Department participated in a Teen Heroes event on May 13, at the East Fairmont High School with over 200 kids attending the event.
The department performed their mandatory annual hose testing, with over 12,000 feet of hose tested with only 150 feet not passing. The Mayor invited the department to set up a table at our upcoming Community Event to recruit volunteers for the fire department.
The Police Department reported being shorthanded recently due to COVID, but was rather busy in May. Chief Guerrieri is planning on making some arrests in the coming weeks. The chief reported that Walmart is responsible for their side of the intersection and for directional arrows. On the Middletown Commons side, the developers will paint directional arrows once they are finished with the last coat on the paving.
The mayor stated that numerous complaints have been made about the intersection. The Department of Highways is responsible for Route 250 and needs to repaint the lines at the intersection.
Town Engineer Brad Pigott reported that contractors have met with the engineer about clearing the brush along Route 250 between Jennie’s Hot Spot and Camping World, and it is a project that will be put out for public bids. Public Works is working in the area but reports the intersection brush is really high.
The temporary construction easement is ready for property owner to sign to explore where the sewage pipe is located on Lavender Lane.
Council passed a motion passed to accept the Marion County Rescue Squad lease agreement for $1,500, plus $25 per month for cleaning, and a 90-day release clause. Council passed a motion to accept the pay increase as previously approved in Executive Session. Council passed a motion passed to consider longevity pay and future compensation.
New Business to Consider:
--Discussion of Lavender/Garnett Project.
--Deputy Mayor Ridenour moved to do the lower portion of the Stormwater Project on Garnet Lane where the Town has signed easements. Movement passed. Recorder Mason abstained.
Final Remarks, then adjournment:
--Councilmember Jason DeFrance is hopeful to complete the Stormwater Project on Garnet Lane where the Town has signed easements.
--Councilmember Bob Wotring reported picking up cookies, brown eggs, and produce at the Farmer’s Market June 18, at the Municipal Building. He feels that as more produce is available, the market will continue to grow.
--Recorder Mason reported a tree on Route 250 is obstructing the view of traffic, and two streetlights are not working.
Mayor Michael reported several complaints on streets that do not belong in the Town of White Hall, and complaints on the new Walmart intersection. He recommended any complaints should be sent to the Department of Highways since the town is not permitted to fix these issues.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756. If you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times West Virginian will be in on Friday, so any information will need to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
