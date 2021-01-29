This past year has been like no other! COVID, wearing masks for safety, sanitizing, staying home, not working, crazy weather and our children back to school part time!
Unfortunately, I’m afraid it isn’t going to get any better any time soon! Hang in there and keep in touch with everyone to make sure they are OK too!
Blessing Box
The Town of White Hall has installed a Blessing Box on the front porch of the town hall. It is always unlocked for people to either leave non-perishables or other necessities, or for those to pick up items if they are needed.
Thank you to Cindy Stover, the Town Coordinator and to the Council!
Happy birthday
Happy Birthday to Levi Dean Tilley. Levi is three years old, and is the son of Shannon and Aaron Tilley and my youngest of my nine great-children!
He knows his ABC’s, colors, and some numbers, and he showed me how to fix my phone for me! Kids these days are something else! Happy Birthday little one!
White Hall Elementary
Marion County Schools has continued with its current model of the two day week for students in the blended learning model.
White Hall Elementary parent teacher conferences will be through a phone call or TEAMS meeting virtually, from 3:35-6:35 p.m. Each teacher will contact their classroom parents.
Thank you
Thank you for the garbage pick-up on Apple Valley Road! Several bags were picked up last week. Thank you for making our neighborhood look clean! (I think it was one of our neighbors!)
Apple Valley Road
The Apple Valley Road, from the entrance to the Apple Valley Golf Course to the Rock Union Road, was once called Kildee Road many, many years ago.
It would be fantastic if it would be paved and kept up to date as the road from the golf course to Route 250. If you travel on it, be careful, it is a shortcut to Boothsville, which means you miss two stoplights and the traffic in White Hall.
The road is rough and narrow so you also need to pull over to pass a car coming the other way. The cars have a tendency to drive too fast on this particular road, so please be careful.
Town council meeting
The Town of White Hall Council meeting was held virtually on zoom, on Monday, via Cisco Webex-Link.
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes, and the treasurer financial reports.
The election for Council is June 8 and registration ends Friday, Jan. 30, but since the office is closed on the 30th you may call Charlie Mason at 363-3625. You may also contact him if you would like to be a poll worker.
The Marion County EMS reported that there were 898 transports in December, 46 from White Hall area and 29 transports to Fairmont Medical.
Streets and Highways will have a virtual meeting on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. to discuss Matthews Drive and name the road at Middletown Commons.
The Evaluation Committee will be starting evaluations this week.
Chief Guerrieri reported 2020 statistics, including 686 cases, including a report on the K-9 stats. The Chief was thanked for all the help and the fantastic job the department does.
Maintenance/Public Works is working on setting up their Fleet Maintenance Program. They are going full service on each vehicle as they get it, and in addition setting up spreadsheets to track any repairs. This is in addition to all their regular duties.
Cindy Stover, Town Coordinator reported $300,901 from sales tax, evaluation finalized, budget workshop is coming up in February, audit paperwork, and Community Caring is working out great.
Engineer, Brad Pigott met with Cindy Stover about city business and worked on town boundary map.
Designs and quotes by City Neon for the new Town signs at the Walmart entrance were approved.
Designs and quotes for other new Town signs were presented. Trees will be removed before installing and quotes for the new sign was approved.
DNR is taking over prosecution of one property on Doe Run. They have until February to respond.
The 53 Doe Run property has removed one dumpster of garbage and are taking out another dumpster over the weekend. The property owner agrees the tenants should be given notice for public nuisance.
Final remarks-virtual meeting through February, looking for poll workers for the upcoming election, now have a donation box or the Marion County Humane Society.
Welcome to Lori Riffee who is a new member at the Town office. She will be replacing Sue Brown whose smile and good nature we will miss.
Thank you Lori for your help with the Town meetings. It is appreciated.
Middletown Commons
As of Monday, Jan. 25 the interior area on the left side of the Commons is open for daily walks. Signs will be put at the doors and out on the sidewalk by Subway where you can park. Face masks are required, and a restroom is available.
You may also park and enter at the side entrance across from the motel.
Health Department at Commons
The Health Department has opened a testing center at the Middletown Commons for COVID testing and vaccinations. It is located behind Bioscrip Infusion Services and may be easily accessed at the side entrance at the Commons across from the motel.
For the vaccination or testing you may call the new COVID Call Center at 304-816-3769.
You can also go online at marionlhdwv.org/cofid19vacinneregistration/
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
