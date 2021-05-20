Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week. The weather seems to be more like spring today and they say it will be even warmer in a few days. Last weekend was busy in Mannington. Thank you to all who came out to support the BBQ event at the Fair Ground and Park. It seemed like it was a great success.
More folks are getting out now and we still need to stay safe and take care of ourselves. Remember that some folks may still need some help and they may not be ready to be going out in the area where there are a lot of folks, so try to think of them. Take care of each other this week and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The temperature should be better this Saturday for the Farmer’s Market. There was an increase in vendors last week. This is an event that is not the same very week. So, plan to stop by to see what folks have for sale. There have been some early vegetables, vegetable and flower plants, brown farm raised eggs, Berteas and crafts.
This event is sponsored by the Mannington Women’s Club. If you are interested in having a booth and would like more information, please call Lora at 304-534-0942. There is a $10 fee, set up begins a 8 a.m. and then the market is open from 9 a.m. to Noon. This is also open to non-profits.
Spring Cleanup Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Cleanup Day the Saturday, May 22. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St., close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection.
However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residency. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Poker Walk
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the 1st Poker Walk. This event will be held on May 22. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the North Marion Senior Center parking lot. There is a donation of $10 per person to participate. The proceeds will be used to purchase fire protection equipment. If you would like to make a $10 donation but you are unable to walk, you may pay the fee and draw 5 cards at the registration table. Those participating will then begin the walk on the rail trail, Brookside Storage buildings, to Pyles Avenue, left of the Fire Station on Monroe Street. There will be locations along the route for drawing cards until you have 5. This is a family event and a good way to get everyone outside having fun. Plan to support the Mannington Volunteer Fire Department.
Father’s Day Give Away
The Mannington Volunteer Fire Department is selling tickets for a Bass Pro Shop $300 gift card. Tickets are $1 each and the drawing will be held June 18. Tickets may be purchased from any firefighter.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
