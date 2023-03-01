Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well.
Main Street Rivesville invites the community children and grandchildren to the annual community Easter Egg hunt. The egg hunt is Saturday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. The children will be grouped by age 0-3, 4-6-, 7-10. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Please register at EVENTBRITE.COM. This event will be held at Rivesville Elementary/Middle School.
Rivesville PTO will meet March 13 at 6 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The cook off theme will be sliders. Bring your favorite sliders and see if you can upstage the reining cook off queen. The guest speaker for the evening will be Sara Felts with the Pierpont Culinary program. Any middle school students who are interested in a career in the culinary field won’t want to miss this. Be sure and bring the kids so they can get in on the fun of making a Leprechaun mask.
Mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 7, which is Papa John’s pizza day, call in and place your order and mention Rivesville Elem/Middle School and they will give a percentage of all orders to the school. It’s a win-win, you help the school and you don’t have to cook!
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be held on March 25 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Department. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the door, that includes pancake breakfast, drink and a photo with the bunny. The breakfast will be held at the Baxter Fire Department. If you have any questions or would like to purchase a ticket, give Ashley Seipp a call at 681-331-8932.
If you have a child ready to start kindergarten be sure to pick a packet up, they are due today March 1. Packets are available at Heart Junction or Head Start.
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their first hot dog sale of the year on Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In addition to the hot dogs, chips, baked goods, cold drinks and coffee will be available to eat in or carryout. Come and see old and new friends and enjoy those delicious hot dogs! If you have any questions call Roxann at 304-777-0540.
Rivesville United Methodist Church is taking orders for their delicious homemade Peanut Butter Eggs. THe cost is $6 for the large egg and $3 for the small. Orders need to be placed by March 26. Pckup will be April 2 from 1-3 p.m. To place an order call Dee at 304-278-5001 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
A soup dinner will be held at McCurdysville Community Building March 4 from 4-7 p.m.. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 11 and under.
A Spring Craft Show will be held at the new Fairmont Armory on March 18 from 9 a.m-3 p.m. The address is 201 Artillery Drive Fairmont.
Marion County Democratic Women will hold a Bingo on Sunday, March 26 starting at 1 p.m. at the Kingmont Community Building. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 and free food. The cost of the tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Emma- 304-657-7244, Tina- 304-694-4446, Sharon-304-657-6853, Belinda-304-641-2394 or Crystal-304-612-5532.
Don’t forget the Lenten Fish Dinners being held at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 407 Jackson St., Fairmont every Friday during Lent 4-6:30 p.m. The meal consists of Baked Cod, Scalloped Potatoes, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Slaw, Bread and Dessert. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children under 10. Pre-order or reserve a table by calling Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717. Orders are appreciated by Thursday evening, walk-ins are welcome.
Birthday wishes
Eric Moore, Autumn Wikle,Joyce Valentine, Pat Street, Diana Ash,Phil Ash Seneca Ash, Johnna Watson, Tammy Berry and last but not least my great nephew Conner Tatterson turns 9 years old, love you buddy.
Blessing to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Mike and Candie Jordan of Grant Town as they recently celebrated 29 years. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
I would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Ruth Heston, Ruth was my sister-in-law’s mom and I considered Ruth to be a family member. My brother and sister-in-law have been married for almost 45 years so you can understand why I feel like I do. Many thoughts and prayers go out to each and everyone at this difficult time.
I’d like to also send condolences out to the family and friends of Sharon Carnes. Many thoughts and prayers are also with you at this time.
If you have news you’d like to share please email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com or call me at 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids!
Let;s ggoooo Mountaineers!
