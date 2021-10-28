Hello Barrackville!
My workplace is participating in a “Reverse Advent” food collection. At the beginning of November and December we will add at least one non-perishable food item per day to a collection box. Staples like cereal, spaghetti and sauce, rice, cranberries, stuffing mix, etc. will be donated to a local food pantry before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Individual families can create their own collection, a group of friends or church group easily can set up the collection. If all contribute in a small way, it will add up to multiple blessings for someone in need. You can check with your local food bank to see if they have any special needs during the holiday season, too.
Coat giveaway
Barrackville United Methodist Church will offer free coats on Nov. 1 until supplies are gone. Men’s, women’s, and children’s outer wear will be available behind the church at the pavilion. For more information contact Jeanie Bane at 304-366-5936 or Carolyn Sivak at 304-288-8324.
Halloween costume contest
The Barrackville PTO is sponsoring a Halloween costume contest and mystery maze Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3-5 p.m. Stop any time during that period to enjoy fun, treats and prizes for ages 0-6 and 7-12 and up, open to all Barrackville residents. There will be several categories for judging. Entry fee is $1. It will be held in the lower level of the Town Community Building. For more info contact the PTO through their Facebook page.
PTO Pie Sale
The Pie Shoppe Pie Sale is back, but the deadline to order is drawing near. All pie sales need to be returned by Nov. 3, with a deliver date of Nov. 17. If you have any questions, please contact a PTO member through our Facebook page or by email at BisonPTO@gmail.com.
Flavors are Chocolate Meringue, Coconut Meringue, Lemon Meringue, Apple, Dutch Apple, Blackberry, Wild Blueberry (seedless), Razzleberry (blackberries, blueberries & red raspberries), Cherry, Peach, Raisin, Harvest (blackberry, blueberry, cherry, cranberry & strawberry), Pumpkin, and Pumpkin Roll.
The top selling Elementary and Middle School classroom will be rewarded with a pizza party.
Christmas In Our Town
The next meeting for the Christmas In Our Town event will be Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Community Center.
Town Council Meeting
The next town council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Community Building on Pike Street. This is a meeting open to the public and all interested parties should attend.
Christmas In Our Town Contests
We are working on rules and categories for our annual “Pole Decorating Contest” and the “House Decorating Contest” for December this year.
Please make plans to register your home in the 2021 house decorating contest. We have an opportunity to show our Christmas Spirit by lighting up our houses, streets and town for our Dec. 4 Christmas In Our Town event. Pole Decorating contest rules are forthcoming as well. Prizes in the pole decorating contest has increased so it’s a nice way to make some extra spending money. Both contests are open to all Barrackville residents. What a great fun time to show off our town.
Barrackville Planning Committee
The Barrackville Planning Committee meets to discuss the future of our town. This is a note from their last meeting. “We’re looking at the Barrackville of the future and what our town will look like in 10 years. Last meeting, we looked at land utilization and protection of property. We had a conversation about a rail trail along Buffalo Creek. We have a beautiful resource, and we need to make sure it’s available for enjoyment by the citizens.” Bob Pirner
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
