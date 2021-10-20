Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is enjoying this beautiful weather, it did turn a bit chilly at night but the days have been beautiful.
I would like to share that trick or treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. Households giving out candy are asked to turn on their porch light. Please do not trick or treat if you feel sick.
Stay outside and keep moving. Give others space while passing. Younger kids should be with parents, older kids in groups of more than one. Motorists should be aware of the high number of pedestrians, slow down and pay attention.
Children should wear something reflective on their costume or have some sort of light source. Never eat candy until you get home and it can be inspected. Wash or sanitize your hands as soon as you get home.
Please understand these are not procedures but tips for safe and fun trick or treating.
Main Street Rivesville is once again sponsoring the pole decorating contest which helps beautify the streets of our town. The poles have been numbered so all you have to do is pick a pole, go to town hall and pay the $25 fee and start decorating. The winner will be picked in mid November solely by the residents(I’ll have more info soon on how that will be done). I think this is going to be a hard contest — I’ve already seen a couple of very nicely decorated poles.
Calling all vendors, crafters, and anyone who would like to be a participant in the Christmas Parade(yes, Christmas parade). Rivesville is set to bring back its Christmas parade with the Community Building holding a vendor and craft fair and entertainment. Santa will arrive after the parade. More details will be coming. Please call 304-657-1796 to reserve your table as space is limited. This event is set for Dec. 18.
I would like to share that Rivesville Heart Junction Child Care is now hiring an assistant teacher for full and part-time positions. No experience or previous training is needed at this time, just a love for children. Please call 304-278-5437 for more information.
I would like to mention for folks who may not know this Rivesville Community Pharmacy offers a free delivery service Monday-Friday with same day delivery if you contact the pharmacy by 12:00 p.m. that day. Also if you get to the pharmacy and you just don’t feel like you can go in call and one of the staff will come to your car and bring your prescription or OTC products as well. I will speak from experience this is one great pharmacy and they have been so helpful and kind with me many times, these are great folks.
If anyone is interested in the beautiful Wildlife Calendars I now have them, the cost is $10 and the proceeds benefit the Relay for Life Survivors dinner. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
The Rivesville WCTU will meet Thursday evening in the home of Angel Green in Fairmont at 6:30 p.m. in Fairmont. The hostess will serve soup promptly at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting at 7-8 p.m. Members are asked to bring canned goods for the Salvation Army food pantry.
The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 3-6 p.m.. Full menu available, you can dine in or carryout. Call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905 to place your order. The building is handicap accessible.
I’d like to give everyone a heads up, we turn the clocks back on Nov. 7, I can’t believe how the time is flying.
A tire collection event by WVDEP will be held at the Taylor County Fairground, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mark your calendars for Sunday, Oct. 31 as the Fairmont Knights of Columbus will hold a drive by polish dinner. The meal will consist of kielbasa, sauerkraut, cabbage and pirogues in butter, haluski noodles, bread, butter and nut roll. The meal is $15 per person. If you bring a nonperishable item or personal hygiene donation for the food pantry and you will be entered into a $100 gift card to be drawn in December. Call 304-534-8696 to place/reserve your order.
Happy birthday
Birthday wishes go out to Aston Bell, Kathy Eddy, Stanis Martin, Jeanie Shaver, George Shaver, Debbie Cunningham Judy Schell, Reba Bell and John Satterfield. I hope each and everyone of you had a blessed day and to those I may have missed I apologize.
I will just send out anniversary wishes to all who may have celebrated thus far in October. I wish each couple many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to send out condolences to the family and friends of Genevieve Loboda who passed away at the age of 104. Many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Once again I would like to thank everyone who has sent condolences, cards and gifts in memory for my son, you all are appreciated very much.cCall me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Please drive safe while you are out and about, we love our kids.
