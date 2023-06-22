Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone has had a great week and that all fathers had a very enjoyable Father’s Day. There are activities in Mannington again this weekend. Thank you to those who plan the many events that are happening in our small town.
We are also thankful for the rain we are having. Some farmers may not like it so much, as they are still putting up hay, the rain may help to have a better harvest for second cutting. It will also help the many gardens in the area. Some folks were watering their gardens, but the rain just seems to do so much better. Have you noticed the new idea for decorations in the area? Painted and decorated bicycles. They seem to be in many places, businesses and private homes. The florist shop had one in their window for a couple of years, now the idea has caught on and many are painting and adding flowers. Take a minute to notice the many flowers decorating the downtown light poles and the pretty boxes on the bridges. Such a nice idea and they look so nice to welcome visitors to our town. Mannington always looks so nice, thank you to those who take the time and the money to add the color to homes in the area. Remember to check on the elderly and neighbors this week. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Music at the Barn
The next date for Music at the Barn will be Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a light meal will be available for purchase. The music for the evening will be provided by the West Fork String Band, an all-string group that is very entertaining. Plan to join to support the historical society, enjoy some good food and an evening of great music. Meet friends and enjoy an event without having to travel a long distance. The next music event will be held on July 22 and the group will be the Kennedy Barn String Band.
Fundraiser to aid family
A spaghetti dinner is planned for June 25 at the Mannington Elks Lodge No. 388. Proceeds will benefit Charles and Matt Smith who had a lot of smoke damage to their home after a recent house fire. The dinner will be served from 10:30 am. to 4 p.m. or until sold out. The donation is $10 per person. The Lodge is located at 109 Railroad St., Mannington. Thank you for supporting this event to aid this family.
Farmers Market is moving
The Women’s Club sponsored Farmer’s Market has opened and is a success, but it is moving to be more visible. There were some fruits and early vegetables available and more will be available as the season progresses. The idea of using Trader’s Alley was great and had a tradition. This was just what it says, Trader’s Alley. Many years ago, this was a place for farmers to bring items to trade. In 1932 it was the site of the First Mannington Fair. It is now time to move on. The Farmer’s Market will move to the Wintergarden Park on Water Street. At this location folks will be driving by and the market will be more visible. Vendors that you know will be there and maybe some new ones. You just need to stop by each week to see what is available. It is also a time to get out and make plans to meet with friends. Think about visiting the Market and also get breakfast or lunch while in downtown. The market set up begins at 8 a.m. and then opens for business from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon. Support this event, so it can continue each week. If you are interested in setting up a stand, contact Lora Michael for more information.
Lawn party
Craft Beer and Croquet! July 1 from 5-8 p.m. at the Senator’s Mansion at 315 High St., Mannington. Come out and enjoy sliders and craft beer. Each guest over the age of 21 can receive 3 beers with each ticket. Tickets are $40 per adult and $10 per child. This is a fun activity for the 4th of July weekend. Come join the lawn party and kids are welcome. Tickets are available at https://SenatorsMansionWV.com/pop-up-events. If you are interested in holding an event and wish more information, please call 304-396-6411. They have a beautiful area for outdoor weddings and also indoor receptions and parties.
Congratulations
Congratulations to David Curtis Snodgrass, who recently participated in the West Virginia Senior Olympics in Charleston. He took part in the 200-meter run and his win, qualifies him to represent West Virginia and take part in the National Senior Olympics in 2024. He ran the 200 meters in 25.91 seconds. David is the son of Sue Snodgrass of Mannington. He now resides in Bridgeport with his wife Kimberly and they have two children. We wish him good luck when he runs at the Nationals in 2024.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society has great news! The handicap ramp at the Hamilton Round Barn is completed. Stan Starsick and his team have done a wonderful job! There will be tours at the Barn and the Wilson School Museum on Sunday, June 26. Please come out and enjoy the wonderful history of our town and the area.
The regular monthly meeting of the Society will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Round Barn. Dave Rowand will speak on the local cemeteries. He will have his books available and they are very helpful to those seeking to search for graves of family members. Please come and join with others for this very informative meeting! Memberships are still being accepted which are $10 per person. Anyone who would like to join, may call Jackie Lopatin at 3681-443-0681 or Patty Anderson at 304-986-3039.
Jason Wright, who was a former Americorps worker, has been hired to work at the museum. He will be assisting in getting all the records in the computer, as well as other duties. If you wish to contact the Historical Society for tours or to rent the Round Barn you may call 304-986-7053 on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you have questions or would like to set up a tour for any day other than Sunday. The Round Barn is available for weddings, receptions or parties. Jason will be able to give you information to help you. Renovations on the dining room and the bathroom at the Museum have been completed and there has been a lot of clean-up outside as well. Please consider coming by for a tour of the Museum, the Log Cabin, the Fire Truck and the Old Service station behind the Wilson School Museum on East Main Street.
Check on Neighbors
The weather changes and neighbors might still be in need of some help, we still need to check on them even if it is just a phone call. It is not always weather related that someone needs help. There are falls and illness that can cause them to be in need. Sometimes it is just someone to talk to for a few minutes. So, remember the folks next door or just down the road there maybe someone you can help.
FYI
Please email your calendar events and other Mannington News to carsonjudy47@gmail.com or call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
