Good Day Farmers!
There’s been a chill in the air the last few days. I could feel it when I let Lulu the obese boxer out for her morning constitutional and later in the evening when I came home from work. The nicest days are when the humidity goes away.
We’re mere days away from autumn with the first day of fall coming this Tuesday the 22nd. For those of you who like to pick up a bushel or two of apples at Cool Springs, my sources tell me they have arrived. Incidentally, Cool Springs will be having a little get together tomorrow called “Pickin in the Park” from 4-6 p.m. Some fine musicians will be there doing a little back porch pickin’ into the evening hours. Feel free to bring a chair or blanket, sit in your car or take advantage of socially distanced picnic tables to sit and gather.
Cool Springs is located at 12696 George Washington Hwy, Rowlesburg, WV 26425. If you’re looking for something a little closer to home this weekend, you can take a trip to Saltwell Road outside of Bridgeport for the Grand Opening of the Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell. It’s located at 3460 Saltwell Rd., Bridgeport. Looks like they’ve harvested quite a lot of pumpkins to be placed on their large windmill display. When I was little and we’d drive to my Mamaw and Papaw Grogg’s house on Saltwell to visit, it was always exciting when the weekend came that we drove by and the pumpkins had arrived. They always had the biggest, most orange pumpkins.
Virtual Elimination Dinner
The North Marion High football team will host a “Virtual Elimination Dinner” on Oct. 17. Tickets are $25 each and you get a pick-up meal and a chance to win $1,500! The drawing will be livestreamed from the Mannington Elks Lodge No. 388 beginning at 7 p.m. via the NMHS Football Facebook page. Dinners may be picked up from 4-6:30 p.m. You can also purchase raffle tickets for $1 each for chances to win themed baskets such as “Backyard Tailgate Basket,” “Corona Basket,” “Fall Basket,” “Lucky Dawgs” and the “Husky Basket.” All money and tickets must be turned in/purchased by Sept. 26.
Fall Driving Tips
The almanac newsletter this week had some helpful tips when driving in the Fall which I felt were very useful to people who live in the Mountain State. Take caution on leaf covered roads. Wet leaves not only make for slippery roads but when those temperatures freeze on top of them you can find yourself with no traction almost as dangerous as an icy road. Leave also cover up marking on the roadways like double yellow lines, arrows, deep potholes and other debris that could puncture tires and cause a whole host of problems with your vehicle. You should avoid following too closely in case a sudden stop is necessary. Braking is near impossible when your tires are sliding on leaves. Most importantly, never drive through a pile of leaves. Children and pets love hiding and playing in a freshly raked pile. I don’t have to tell you what accident could happen in that situation. Finally, if there are leaves peeking from under the hood of your car take the time to clear them so that they do not obstruct ventilation holes and cause your vehicle to overheat.
Election Deadlines
Don’t forget the Absentee Ballot Request Period is now. You have until Oct. 28 to request your ballot. Early Voting will start on Oct. 21 and Voter’s Registration deadline is Oct. 13. You can check your voting status at the Secretary of State’s website: https://services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AmIRegisteredToVote
Countdown
A reader sent me a little note this week to remind everyone that not only is there a full moon on Halloween but we also change our clocks. She thought this might be helpful to those who enjoy the countdown section of the column. As it stands we are 43 days from Halloween (get your costumes ready!), 69 from Thanksgiving and 98 from Christmas.
Help
From our windows at the TWV office we have a pretty impressive view of town. Yesterday the landscape of Fairmont was a bit changed from the everyday norm by way of a large procession of cars at Palatine Park. These individuals had lined up to receive assistance from the mobile food pantry provided by the Mountaineer Food Bank. Please, if you need help there are many organizations that are available to you during this crisis. There’s no need for any Marion County resident to feel hunger. At the same point, please consider donating your time, items, and whatever you can to these organizations. The next food giveaway for the Fairview Food Pantry will be Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. As they have done in the past, the food pantry also is committed to helping supply food for the Tribal Treats backpack program at Fairview Elementary.
Football Game
This week it’s Senior Night! The Huskies gave it a helluva run last Friday night but fell short against the Polar Bears. You know, they always say the big rivalry is between East/West but it seems like there’s always some type of confrontation that happens when we play FSHS. I wonder if a little bit of that rivalry comes from the Farmington kids coming to their school during the mine subsidence closing. And what about that NMHS Quarterback and Farmington’s own Brody Hall? Wow! Meline and Donna Serdich have got to be proud of their grandson, the Big 10’s leading passer in Week 1 and close behind his teammate Hunter Kuhn for Marion County’s leading rusher. If you want to tune in for the game this week against Elkins just find radio frequency 100.9 on your radio dial. You can also livestream the game on the North Marion High School Facebook page. Marion County athletes will also get to have their grandparents cheering them on in the stands. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan announced earlier this week that counties in the “green or yellow” COVID range are good to go. Enjoy seeing your grandbabies!
Birthdays 18-25
Another year older and wiser for the following folks in and around the area. Happy Birthday to Tasha (Daft) Phillabaum, Del. Mike Caputo, Ben Richardson, Amantha Cole, Jessica (Vandetta) Eddy, Gary Campbell, Melanie Martin, Mackenzie Jones, Leslie VanZant, Cheri Weaver and Jax Stull.
Chicken & Rib Roast
Don’t forget to head to Miller’s Hardware Parking lot tomorrow at 1 p.m. They’ll be roasting all day over an open fire to benefit the Mannington Gator Youth Football program. Tasty chicken, ribs, pulled pork and the fixin’s for a good cause. Meals and side dishes from Mario’s & Baby B’s while supplies last.
Yesteryear
An ad for Boridy’s New System Bakery (Formerly Gould’s) at 323 Madison St in Fairmont appeals to you “do not add to the burden of baking to the extra work mother will have to do in providing for the comfort of guests.” How thoughtful! You could pick up delicious cupcakes and donuts at $.20 a dozen, loaves of bread at $.10 and the most expensive item on the menu, Pecan Rolls at $.80 a dozen. This was almost 100 years ago in 1921. Of course Broidy’s is no longer in business, in fact I’m pretty sure its location is now a parking lot near our office and the new State Building, though I wish I could get a dozen tasty treats for two dimes and a short walk around the block.
The Earnest Workers Class of the Bethel Sunday School would give a series of several short plays at the church. The young people “have been working very hard on the plays and a full evening of humor, laughing, tears and sadness is assured for all who attend.” The proceeds of the play will go for the benefit of the church. This week marks the 38th anniversary of the death of actress Grace Kelly on Sept. 14, 1982. Not Farmington related, although I’m sure there were many fellows who thought Miss Kelly was a looker back in the day. Who could forget her in “Rear Window” alongside Jimmy Stewart? An advertisement appeared in the Times back in 1954 for showtimes at the local movie theaters for this Alfred Hitchcock classic. Her greatest role would come after filming stopped. She retired from acting to marry and become mother to three children while maintaining royal duties as Princess Grace of Monaco.
Firearm Instructional Class
Ron Southern, NRA certified Instructor, will be teaching another course on firearms next weekend. The course is $ 65 cash and all materials needed will be provided. Call 304-612-4714 to register. This is a hands-on course and you will learn how to handle a firearm safely including various pistols and revolvers under individual instruction. Classes are held at Katy Baptist Church, 1858 Husky Highway on Rt 250, 4 miles North of Fairmont. Class starts at 9:30 a.m. Sharp. Social Distancing will be observed in this class. Everyone is asked to bring a mask, disinfecting wipes will be provided.
WV Women Made Virtual Market
This Saturday and Sunday is the virtual market for the WV Women Made organization. Local vendors participating include Hippie’s Daughter, Howe Sweet It Is, The Initialed Life, Magical Preasts Design Co., Darling Dots Design, and many more. These companies are all WV made, owned and operated. Supporting them by purchasing early holiday gifts helps your communities and the great state of West Virginia. With the absence of a lot of local holiday markets, craft shows, and other artisan areas, online sales are the place to hit this season. You can check them out online at facebook.com/weMAKEwv/
Macrame Class
The Potter’s House in Fairview will be offering a macrame class on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. All materials provided for the lesson on creating a beautiful plant hanger for a cost of $25. Seating is limited so sign up today by calling 304-612-0595 or stopping by the Art Center. The Potter’s House Art Center is located at 131 Main St., Fairview.
Hunting Widows
Well ladies, the time is upon us. My fellow Hunting Season widows say a prayer for your hunters and blessings for a great harvest. Crossbow/archery season officially starts on the 26th for both deer and black bear. A poem printed in 1944, author unknown: “Lead me where there is plenty of game. Give me a steady hand and a perfect aim. Let me shoot clean and be a good sport too, and never shoot anything I hadn’t ought to.”
Final Thoughts
This week’s thoughts come from Brook Hampton, a blogger from the site Barefoot Five. “While we’re sanitizing the heck out of everything why don’t we clean up our attitudes? Let’s work together to flatten the curve on hatred and ignorance. Do your part!” I couldn’t agree more. Stay safe everyone, and if you need to get a hold of me, please contact me via email at scummons@timeswv.com, phone my desk at 304-367-2527 or pop in and see me at our offices on Quincy Street in Fairmont. Until next week.
