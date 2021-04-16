The weekend is here, Farmers!
Have some fun and enjoy it. On Wednesday afternoon, I was the radio winner of two free movie tickets for this weekend. As an avid pre-COVID moviegoer from way back, the prospect of setting foot in a theatre and consuming that delicious theater popcorn has had me excited! When I called the Hubs to tell him the good news (he’s not a movie fan) he asked me what question I had to answer to win. I proudly told him that once again my useless knowledge of pop culture prevailed.
When asked to guess the sitcom based on a snippet of it’s theme song,(‘What would we do baby, Without Us?”) I was the first caller to say “Family Ties!” After a slight pause, I could tell that he had no clue what I was talking about. “You know, Alex P. Keaton!” I exclaimed, trying to jog some type of memory. Nope. After getting the standard, “I went outside and played as a child. I didn’t watch TV” it made me realize that while my Mom and Grandma gathered to see “Who shot J.R.” my kids really don’t have a must watch show their mother tunes into. Yes, we watch home and cooking, but in the age of reality TV, there’s not really a stand out sitcom regularly played each week in our house. It’s just one more childhood nostalgia gone away in a time of must see reality.
All-State cheerleader
A big congratulations to North Marion Cheerleader Edie Watson for making the Big Ten All-Conference Cheer Team! She’s the daughter of Dale and Kelly Watson and Donald and Jeanie Cosco of Dunkard Mill and a member of the Class of 2021. Way to go Edie!
St. Jude fundraiser a success
The St. Jude Children’s Hospital fundraiser held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church was a big success. The goal set by the organizers and congregation was met and doubled! Thank you to everyone who contributed to the $3,000 raised for St. Jude. Franchesca Aloi and team want to thank the members of St. Peters and St. Patricks and the community for the contributions and lovely notes that were enclosed with the donations.
Ladies Fellowship
The fine ladies at the Plum Run Baptist Church will meet April 20 at 11 a.m. Please join them if you can for some fellowship, great discussion and bring a snack to share with this group of lovely ladies.
Thirty-One Bingo
Grant Town EMS Thirty-One Bingo, May 22, to be held at Grant Town Fire & EMS station, 110 Ballah Ave. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased before the day of the event to get a free early bird packet. Packets will also be available for $5 and a 21st game at $3 the day of. For ticket purchasing or to donate/fill a basket please contact them at 304-278-7777.
Sunset Ellis Drive-In
If you’re looking to plan your upcoming yard sale season, they’ve set an opening date for the Flea Market in Shinnston. You can set up or come and purchase on May 1, and don’t forget to mark down that The Drive-In will open Thursday, May 13.
I.O.O.F. donations
It’s that time of year again. The I.O.O.F. is seeking donations for the upkeep of our beloved Farmington cemetery. Funds are requested for the care and maintenance equipment repair. You can make donations to the Electic Lodge #67, Gary W. Jenkins, Trustee at 709 Market St., Fairmont, WV 26554.
Birthdays
Jennifer Chisolm, Deanna Hayes, Norma Myers, Ryan Greathouse, Sheryl Southern, Clara Powell, Jessica Mathew (soon to be Jessica Boone. Congratulations to her and Josh on their recent engagement.), Josh Fincham, Brock Wilson, Eric Elliott, Angel Luna, Corie Whittington, Jonathan Raines, Tammy Knight, Gina Rogers, Megan Straight, Stephanie Martin, Chris Vanfosson, Beth Mehaulic and Lisa Marie Batson.
Little League schedule
Farmington teams have published schedules for their 2021 season. You can catch some action this week from Farmington B-Ball vs BarracKville on the 20th, 7 p.m. at the Bison’s field. C-Ball will play on the 18th at 2:30 p.m. against Barrackville Gold and the 21st at 7 p.m. against Wadestown Green at home. T-Ball will play on the 17th at 3 p.m. against Rivesville at Fairview’s field and on the 19th at 5:30 p.m. against Monongah Red at Monongah.
Noteables Auditions
The North Marion Noteables will hold auditions for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year on May 6-7 from 3:30-5 p.m. in the school auditorium. Virtual auditions will also be accepted. For more information please contact them at 304-986-3063.
FFA Greenhouse opening
Mark it down that Marion County Technical Center is the place to be next Friday, April 23 for the opening of the FFA Greenhouse. Hours of Operation: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (During school hours please go to Tech. Center office) Prices are very reasonable for the hard work these students put into the project. You can find pots, planters and baskets in different varieties including Dianthus, Portulaca, African Marigolds (orange and yellow), Pansy, Geraniums (red and white), Begonia Mix, Impatiens, Marigold (strawberry), Coleus (rose and king salmon), Petunia (mix of deep purple, red, and white) , Red or White Geraniums, Begonias, Coleus and Impatiens mix, Petunia mixture of deep purple, red, and white. Veggies include Peppers: Inferno (Hungarian equivalent), Jalapeño, Cubanelle, Lady Bell, Cali Wonder. Tomatoes: Beefsteak, Better Bush, Supersweet 100, Large Cherry, Pink Girl, Beef Master. Also available is Late Flat Cabbage and Great Lake Lettuce.
The Tell-Tale Lilac Bush
North Marion Theater Troupe is excited to present their award-winning adaptation of “The Tell-Tale Lilac Bush.” This virtual event runs April 14-28 and tickets are available now! All tickets are $8 (debit and credit card accepted) with one ticket per device allowing your entire household to view the production. Tickets purchased will include a link to your email allowing you to view the show for 24 hours as many times as you’d like! Stories include:
The Little Rag Doll: Lyrics written by Melody Maddow with assistance from Alyssa Batson and Kayla Thorogood. The Tell-Tale Lilac Bush: Script written and directed by Alyssa Batson. The Strange Chicken: Script written by Katelyn Brooks and Todd Martin Gabor Sloan. Face on the Wall: Adapted by Wyatt Currey and Kia Newborough. Devised by Celi Oliveto and Wyatt Currey. Baby in the Fireplace: Written and Directed by Lilaina Cavendish. Help: Adapted by Eva Tennant.
Yesteryear
Did you know that the title of spinster was reserved for women ages 23-26 who were unmarried? After age 26 you were referred to as a “thornback woman.” In 1898, the government published a “statistical chart of bachelors and spinsters of the United States.” It was basically a color map which shows where bachelors are thickets and in what regions spinsters are most dense per square mile. This wedlock guide was intended to show the best places in the union for a lady to catch herself a husband before being deemed an old maid. Ladies in London crusaded against the word spinster in 1904 as it “carries with it something of reproach” and the modern unmarried woman would have nothing to do with the term. They are proposing to substitute spinster for the more dignified term, “lady bachelor” or the American term (Which I’ve never heard in my life!) “bachelor maid.” The latter term is said to portray the lady as able to create a cozy, inviting home tempting enough to make a man fall on his knees and offer himself at once. Lordy be! By 1916, women were going out west, seeking potential mates by advertising themselves with descriptions such as “middle-aged, healthy, strong, very active, good housekeeper, capable,” “small ardent Christian, blonde, beautiful, poor, honest, and God-fearing. Is not afraid of work, affectionate and simple in tastes.” How would you have described yourself at 23, ladies? Would the advertisement match the product of today?
St. Anthony’s fried dough sale
Don’t forget tomorrow is the Fried Dough sale! The good folks at St. Anthony’s will be having a fried dough sale from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Organized by the St. Elizabeth Guild, this “Drive-by Fried Bread Dough Sale” is sure to be a hit. They will be sold in amounts of 6 or 12, $1 apiece. Pre-orders are welcome. Please call Becky Carvillano at 304-363-8354 or 304-290-0970.
NMHS Prom update
Prom will take place on May 1. Coronation will begin at 7 p.m. with dance to follow from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Location has not been announced, and they are asking no guests at the coronation and masks will be required for all activities.
BCBank Adopt a Highway Clean Up
Tomorrow is the Adopt a Highway clean up by BCBank starting at noon. Cleaning will take place along the 2 mile stretch from Manchin Clinic to the No. 9 bridge/Atha’s Run. Any high school aged students who need community service hours are encouraged to participate.
Concealed Carry Permit & Firearm Safety Course
Ron Southern NRA-certified Instructor offers a hands-on course on how to handle firearms safely. During this class you’ll receive individual instruction in the use of firearms, and how to use different pistols and revolvers. Held at Katy Baptist Church, 1858 Husky Highway, Saturday, April 24, at 9:30 a.m. sharp for a cost of $65 cash. Social distancing will be observed, bring your own mask, disinfecting wipes will be provided. You may call or text 304-612-4714 to reserve your spot.
