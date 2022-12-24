Buon Natale, Farmers. To all my Italian friends, and if you’re of Scottish ancestry (like me, according to my Ancestry DNA) then it’s Nollaig Chridheil in Scottish Gaelic. I started the week off right, cruising down US 250 when one of my favorites came on. Who can have a bad day when you hear “Ay, Jing-a-di-jing hee haw hee haw, It’s Dominick the Donkey! Jing-a-di-jing hee haw hee haw, The Italian Christmas Donkey” first thing in the morning?
Some people want a hippopotamus for Christmas, some are with Alvin, Simon and Theodore and would like a hula hoop, but personally I enjoy a little bit of the donkey who brings toys made in Brooklyn. If you haven’t heard the song before and you enjoy a good non-traditional bop, look up Dominick the Donkey, which was recorded by Lou Monte in 1960. It gets stuck in your head kind of like the chicken dance but it tells a story of the little donkey friend of Santa Claus helping him bring presents to the children of Italy because the reindeer can’t climb the hillside.
Around Town
A surprise party was held after Holy Mass for John Petrucci in celebration of his 40-plus years of service on the altar. An example of a man who lives life in his faith. Christmas came to Farmington last Saturday by way of Husky Highway. It was nice seeing the turn out although a little low from previous years, maybe due to the cold or because traditionally we always celebrate on Friday in Farmington. Rumor has it, they may be taking a break next year. St. Peter’s Church will hold Christmas Eve Mass tonight at 5 p.m. The 10 p.m. Midnight Mass service will be held this evening at St. Patrick’s in Mannington, as well as Christmas Day Mass at 10 a.m. Plum Run Baptist Church will not have a Christmas eve service this year. They invite you to spend time with your families and to join them to celebrate the birth of Christ Sunday morning.
News from the North
Voice of Democracy Scholarship Contest winners Elijah Frank and Lane Blake were recognized at the Marion County Board of Education meeting this week. These young men are winners at both the school and district level from Ms. Kelley’s class. As county winners, these students wrote and delivered speeches that earned Lane Blake 2nd place at district level and Charles “Elijah” Frank 3rd place at district level of the nationally-held competition. Congratulations to both young men. Mr. Greenly, Electrical Technologies Teacher at Marion County Technical Center, received The Impact Influencer Award for his encouragement of the enlistment of students now active in the United States Navy. MCTC Student Council and Carpentry installed and filled two blessing boxes this week. One box was placed at Mannington Middle and the other at Wonderland Daycare. Feel free to donate items to the boxes as needed.
Ins and Outs
The Town Of Fairview Pole Decorating Contest winners have been announced. In First Place was Cuts Plus, Jennifer Malnick, Second Place was Miss Bobbi’s Child Care, and Third Place was Jim Swiger. Honorable Mentions included First Exchange Bank Bonna Canfield, Misty Nicholson, Johnny’s Ice Cream, and St. Paul Baptist Church. Winners of the Fairview Christmas Committee House Decorating Contest are in First Place- Brenda Haught, Second Place- Jeanette Stalnaker Whipkey, and Third Place- Tammy & Mike Gump. Well, this wraps up our weekly holiday parades and festivities for 2022. I can’t wait to see what next year brings for each of the communities and our neighbors who are doing great things to keep their towns, active and flourishing with great examples, they set for future generations. Please continue to support them and their endeavors all the year through.
School Daze
West Fairmont Middle School Principal June Haught, formerly a teacher at Fairview Elementary for many years, has been quite busy spreading Christmas cheer to her students and many friends on social media. Dressing up as the elf on the shelf, she has been up to too many wacky antics this last week of school from climbing the roof to sled, riding in freezing temperatures. It’s great to see these educators participating in spirit weeks with activities such as pajama day, crazy sock day, ugly sweater day, and individual classroom projects to make sure the holiday spirit is felt and extended to students throughout our county. Even those who do not feel Christmas cheer cannot help but feel it when you walk into any school the last few days. Santa has visited many a classroom. Even the Grinch has been spotted. From preschool to Special Ed in elementary all the way up to high school, it’s good to see kids being allowed to be kids.
Birthdays
A very Happy Birthday to these special Christmas week babies. Mr. Richard Daniel Priester, Mason O’Dell, Linda Gamble, Rebecca Tomana, Rock Manchin, Paula Llaneza, Laura Fast, Natalie Tennant, Gloria Alvaro, Amy Toothman, my cousin Rusty Edwards, Wrin Waddell, Rory Hearn, Manuel Llaneza, Linda Blankenship, Reagan Fitzwater, Ronnie Powell Jr., and Chrissy Shaver.
Yesteryear
Last minute shopping? Need gift ideas? In 1904 the popular suggestions from J.L. Hall’s Hardware in Fairmont for a gillette safety razor, blacking case, shaving set or a pocket knife. Santa was sure to bring your youngsters a magic lantern, money bank, air rifle, pocket knife, tricycle, express wagon, sled, tool chest or pair of skates. For the lady in your life? Fresh cut flowers, perhaps? Handkerchiefs, gloves, furs and muffs, corsets and hosiery, or perhaps a nice handbag or card case which ranged in price from 50-cents to five dollars. Not familiar with a card case? During the 1900’s, it was polite in society to leave calling cards when visiting as a rule of etiquette. They first rose in popularity among the aristocracy in European countries before coming to the US. Cards would include the caller’s name, sometimes an address or a day with which they would receive guests in their home, and sometimes were printed in fancy script or with caricatures or designs. Ladies would carry these delicate cards in cases made of silver but many other materials were also used including mother of pearl, abalone shell, and tortoise shell. Callers would present them to the servants of the house or send them with their hired help, however they would not be sent before 3 p.m. as that was rude.
A multitude of rules of politeness accompanied these little cards, but they also contained messages without the caller handwriting a note. For instance if you were congratulating the household you would fold the upper left corner, or condolence visits would fold the lower left corner. If more than one lady was present in the household, a gentleman might turn down a specific corner to indicate that the call was designed for the whole family and not just one lady in particular. Aside from the card case, intricately designed trays and stands were made in the Edwardian and Victorian era to hold cards of those wishing to call. These also showed significance as they were a sign of your social standing. The more regal the card holder, the more important the family. Think of it as a different form of Caller ID. They fell out of favor in the early 20th century as the extravagance of the time gave way to a more simpler structure with people sending telegrams and penny postcards as a way of quicker communication. I wonder if calling cards were used by our former farmers and people in the outskirts of the Fairmont area? All in all, I think I’d rather have a card case than the aforementioned corset as a Christmas present. You can never have too many pretty things.
Final Thoughts
Instead of paying for the food or coffee of the person behind you in line, why not call and pay the overdue lunch bill of a student. In case you haven’t heard over the last several years, there has been a great pay it forward movement, particularly at the holidays, where people will often pay for the order of another person, at restaurants, and drive-through lines, at grocery stores, and more. A great extension of that kindness has been posed by asking. What can we do for our children obviously people who are in line for food at restaurants can afford to eat there, but there are several students who cannot afford to pay their lunch bills, and do not qualify for the free reduced lunch programs, you could help a child who may go hungry or choose not to eat lunch because of that cost. It’s something to think about especially in the days ahead of giving great joy and togetherness to our friends and families, but also in making resolutions to be better and make the world a better place in 2023. Merry Christmas to everyone and I hope you have a great holiday season.
