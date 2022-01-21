Farmers, it’s freezing day in more ways than one! Well, our new freezer should be delivered today.
Praise the powers that be because my husband hauled deer meat last weekend and I’m about out of room. As I said last weekend, we’re blessed to be able to get fresh meat from the farm this year. This freezer will hopefully hold beef, pork, venison and some savings on my grocery bill in the upcoming months. Prices of groceries when you have a 15 year old boy and a 12 year old girl tend to get rather obscene these days. After a stressful shopping trip where the meat aisle was beyond the bare bones, it was completely empty.
Miss Kasey and I had to take a trip to the bookstore just to recover. We grabbed tea, called Kyan for a few titles he wanted us to pick up, and after some tea, sandwiches and cakes, would you believe that we felt a whole lot better? (P.S. My city slicker husband changed his mind and decided to get a whole hog and not a half. I really ought to find some type of conversion chart, similar to when you’re baking, that tells you how much each animal provides. He knows not what he decides and I’m hopeful my refrigeration system can handle it.)
Around town
Due to inclement weather, Bakers Nook has had some wonky hours this week, but good news is on the way. Marsha has announced that she and the girls will be open Saturday. Yes, Saturday. Breakfast as well as sweets and their famous award winning pepperoni rolls will be served from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Can’t wait.
After careful consideration of the current and future weather conditions, members of the FHI Board of Directors have voted to postpone the FHI meeting. Mark your calendars for 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Farmington Community Building. If you need a COVID-19 test due to symptoms or being notified of potential exposure, you can get one today at the mobile unit on the campus of North Marion High School from 9-11 a.m. The Marion County Public Library Bookmobile and other programming was paused this week due to the weather, but I’d like to remind everyone that they do stop in Farmington on Wednesdays across from the fire department. You can reserve materials through the bookmobile to be picked up in town. It’s a great service for those not able to make it to the various branches.
Birthdays
A very Happy Birthday this week to Michael Demo, Kelsey Miller, Remy Petrucci, Maya Rockwell, Devin Spears, Valerie Narog, Trent Kovar, Melissa Merrill, Jody Bilotta, Derek Christopher, Carol Taylor, Rusty Elliott, Joanne Edgell,Patty Miller, Susie Alasky and Ashley Hayes.
News from the North
The NMHS swim team did well in their latest meet against Grafton, Philip Barbour, EFHS, and WFHS: Gage Willis placed 5th in 50 freestyle and 3rd in 200 freestyle. Two ladies were in the Top 10 out of nearly 30 in the 50 freestyle — Lanie Richards (9) and Jamie Laxton (10). Steven Stewart placed 2nd in 100 breaststroke. Taylor Hess was 2nd and Lanie Richards 4th in 100 breaststroke. Jamie Laxton was 4th and Delanie Talkington 8th in 100 backstroke. Alexia Whitmore was 10th in her 100 freestyle and George Fridley was 7th in the men’s 100. Taylor Hess won the 500 freestyle more than 40 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Good job!
Our Robotics Team had their first competition last weekend. Members earned a fourth place finish and an invitation to the state competition. Our good luck at the next competition held this coming weekend at the WV National Guard Armory in Fairmont. The boys basketball team was on the move this week despite the snow days. Their motto, “No practice. No game. No problem.” Coach and staff encouraged our boys to get out there and serve their community. They were out in full force in Barrackville cleaning driveways and sidewalks. As they put it, “Being a champion is not limited to the field of play.” That’s an admirable way to be.
Yesteryear
Five hospitals in Charleston, winter of 1968, reported that they had raised room rates $1-$6 a day because of “spiraling costs.” The minimum rate for a bed now is $30 while a semiprivate room is $41-43 and a private room is $56. The charges reflect an increase in salaries for employees. What a novel idea. It also covers insurance and other fringe benefits.
According to figures from 2019, the estimated cost is well into the thousands per night, and I can’t imagine what they’re going for with the COVID shortage. Isn’t it amazing how prices inflate, not that we haven’t made considerable strides that are well worth the care in our medical fields, but if things were done out of necessity for the cure and not profit for the companies, I’m sure we wouldn’t be at such hefty prices.
I’ve mentioned some events going on at our ballfield in the coming weeks and I thought it would be a great opportunity to talk about the man our field is dedicated to. This year is the 70th anniversary of the Class of 1952, of which A. Ray Kelly was chosen as the Senior class advisor. Now, Alonzo Ray Kelly was a graduate of Farmington High School where he stood out as your all around good guy from academics to athletics. Generations of FHS Farmers would credit his influence with the man or lady they had shaped up to be. In fact, some would say that his style of disciple and determination still echoes through the feeder schools that make up our North Marion Husky family. In 1940, at age 21, he registered before the draft board; listed as a “ruddy redhead” with “school boy” as his occupation. He returned to his alma mater after serving a long period in the European theater during WWII. After one year of teaching, he was asked and accepted the position of advisor.
It says alot about someone that after only a few short months, a class would think him capable of leading them through the most important final years of their high school lives as they prepare for adulthood. “We, the Seniors of 1952, made our entrance into FHS in the Fall of 1948 as freshmen. We held a meeting and chose Mr. Kelly as class advisor and Murvyn McDowell as President. Our motto, “No Labor, No Victory.” The 46 members of the Class of ‘52 said that they, “expressed their thanks for his cooperation, service, and faithfulness as an advisor as well as a coach.” Can you imagine how many students he advised over his career? Now you know why it’s fitting that we named our field in his honor.
Needs being met
Jan. 25 is the next date for the Fairview Food Pantry giveaways. They will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and appreciate donations as well as help from those who are willing to give it. If you are in need, please don’t hesitate to contact them for emergency boxes and you can always take advantage of the many Blessings Boxes not only in their community but in ours as well. Pumpkin Center Church of Christ will have a clothing give away next weekend on Jan. 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. Clothing for men, women, teens, toddlers and infants will be available. The church is located a half a mile north of Fairview on Route 218. Masks are required to participate.
Baseball
The bats will be cracking soon at Ray Kelly Athletic Field. Time to get those youngins signed up! Little League signups for the upcoming 2022 season will be held next Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. This will be a drive up event where you will remain in your cars and paperwork and information will be brought to you. You also have the option of printing out the forms at www.littleleague.org ( registration form, medical release, volunteer application, sport parent code of conduct, and school enrollment form.) You also need to make copies of your driver’s license, 2 proofs of residency, birth certificate for the child(ren) playing, and insurance. The option to email forms is available: farmingtonbaseball@yahoo.com and you can Paypal the registration fee to that address as well. Fees are $45 which includes hat, socks, and belt. It is $40 for each additional child. If your child needs a jersey, an additional $15 will be added to the registration fee. MCGFPSA Spring Softball Sign Ups will be Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Monongah Town Hall. Registration fee is also $45 with additional children at $35 each.
Birthday RSVP
Don’t forget to RSVP for the great birthday celebration of Alice Rock Priester. Her 102nd birthday party is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4 from 1-5 p.m. at the Farmington Community Building, 1975 Ray Kelly Ave. You can let them know that you’ll be attending by emailing fredrock@frontier.com, or call 304-825-6176. This is no doubt going to be the social event of 2022 so make sure you stop in and sing Happy Birthday to this wonderful lady.
Final thoughts
This May is our 15th wedding anniversary and God willing and the creek don’t rise (or the COVID levels) we talked about taking a little weekend trip somewhere to celebrate. Amish Country is always a nice little area and we have friends up in the Buckeye Lake area of Ohio that have said good things about cabins and the like to still get away but social distance at the same time. You know me, once I get to researching something I tend to veer off the beaten path. I came across a recipe for “Amish Church Spread” which I think would be something you all might enjoy whipping up for a treat on these cold winter days. It would go awfully well with some fresh biscuits or homemade bread. In a medium saucepan over high heat, combine ½ c. brown sugar, ¼ c. water and 1 tablespoon of butter and bring to a boil. Stir in 2 tablespoons corn syrup, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 1 to 2 minutes before removing from heat. Add ¾ c. peanut butter, ½ c. marshmallow crème, ½ tsp. vanilla and stir until blended. Store in a container and refrigerate. This would also be nice as a dip for fruit, graham crackers, and other snacks.
You can reach me in office at 304-367-2527 or email scummons@timeswv.com Please stay warm, safe, and off the ice. It’s a good weekend to be a bookworm, a homebody, or both.
