Happy Memorial Day, Farmers. Time for some rest, relaxation, and hopefully a little reflection on how precious life is. Memorial Day is historically a day to remember those who gave their lives for our country and freedom. If the recent tragedy in Texas shows, we should be thankful for everyone who puts their life on the line to protect us in the United States (Although there’s not been much unity in these states lately) from first responders to teachers and everyone who responds when lives are in peril. Life is precious, as Rebecca Pearson said in this week’s series finale of the hit TV show, This is Us, “I wish I had enjoyed it all more while it was happening instead of worrying when it would end.” This weekend we should make it our utmost priority to enjoy life. It’s the best way we could honor those who gave theirs so that we may live freely.
Around town
Remember that tomorrow is the big day! Join us to celebrate that crazy, wonderful lady, Mrs. Alice Priester for her 100th (plus 2) birthday! It’s been a couple years in the making but you can stop by from 1-4 p.m. at the Farmington Community Building and give her your best wishes. Love that special gal! Our fellas in the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department spent part of their training and meeting night cleaning the bleachers for the 2022 North Marion Graduation. Every year they volunteer some time to make sure graduation is a clean and enjoyable experience for everyone. That’s awfully nice of them. Work has also been coming along at the new Plum Run branch of the Farmington Vol. Fire Dept. Volunteers are getting the job done on a much needed and overdue project.
Happy Anniversary to Terry and Vickie Starsick who celebrate this week. The house special at the Baker’s Nook today is a pulled pork sandwich, house barbecue sauce with coleslaw and baked beans for $12. Bakers Nook will be closed tomorrow through Monday the 30th in observance of Memorial Day (unless you have an appointment to pick up an order). Don’t forget to grab your cookout goodies or pepperoni rolls for camp! A birthday celebration will be held on Sunday at 5 p.m. in St Patrick’s Parish Hall for Father Binu’s 34th Birthday. Please bring a covered dish if you plan to attend. Don’t forget there’s a car show happening on the ballfield June 11 starting at 4 p.m. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 50 cars, trophies and other door prizes will be awarded as well. An auction and refreshments will be sold. If you’re interested in entering, call up Ron Jones at 304-363-8365 or Donnie Cooper at 304-681-6732.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Nataleigh Tennant, Marissa Joy, Shawna Minnear, Melissa Angelucci, Tracie Scott, Makayson Martin, Ali Arcure, Alisha Coto, Athena Sturgeon, Shannon Barber, Dede Feltz, Clarence Triplett, Adam Elliott, Joseph Laskarin, Cara Starsick, Father Binu and Aaron Johnston.
Out and about
The Fairview Community Yard Sale is right around the corner. Mark your calendars for June 11 with free setups in the Town Park. They will also have a map available with listings for participants. Call 304-449-1642 to get on the map if you’re in the Fairview area, or for more info. The Flame Youth Ministry will host a “TNT” (Tuesdays Together) Event starting June 7 and going through the summer months until Aug. 9. From 7-8:30 p.m. ages 10-18 can enjoy fun games, snacks and challenges. It’s a great way to keep social with school out of session! Carolina Market has all your side dish needs for Memorial Day. Stop over and order your pasta, potato, antipasto or garden salads in ½ foil and whole foil pans. Prices range from $17-$34 depending on size and type. Perfect for cookouts! Monongah Marketplace is celebrating 1 year in operation with an Open House Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. New vendors are wanted and you can stop in and see them for more info. There’s a clothing giveaway this weekend at Pumpkin Center Church of Christ. They will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m-noon. The Little Free Gardens Open House & Planting Day is coming up next weekend. This new community garden in Mannington will be located on the corner of Mead Avenue & Water Street next to the Mannington Vietnam Veterans Memorial & Joel McCann Memorial Trail.
Yesteryear
June of 1922 was eventful for our end of the county. A Mr. Jacob Miller of Mannington was arrested and placed in the county jail awaiting trial on charges of selling produce in the streets of Mannington without a peddler’s license. He will have to wait four days for a magistrate. Monongah fellas Leo and Raymond Salvatti and John Anthony were fishing on Booth’s Creek and caught a fine bunch of bass. The position of postmaster of Carolina is vacant as a result of W.G. Rathbone leaving his post as both postmaster and store manager. The folks over in Carolina have said they’ve picked strawberries by the gallon for canning, the crops are so good this year. Bet that was a fine mess of jam, mmm. An “Egg Roast” was given by Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hughes at their home on Plum Run. The affair was in the nature of a homecoming for Henry Renick of Portland, Oregon, the guest of honor. In attendance were Miss Letha Duncan, Leota Kerns, Masters Junel Pigott, Karl Kochler, and Gay Toothman. My question is, what in the heck is an egg roast?
Anna Bock, Olive Brand and Dale Cole graduated from the Fairmont State Normal School. Miss Marjorie Park, Pearl Downs, and Harold Fleming, students of Fairmont State are home for the summer. Finally, Toothman’s store was heralded as the leading furniture and hardware dealer in this part of the county. The store of Lee Toothman was built in 1920 and stocked with a “magnificent assortment of household furnishings of every grade and price and the richest as well as the poorest homemaker have long since appreciated that they will get nothing but the fairest treatment at the hands of Mr. Toothman. In addition to floor covers, office furniture, stoves and kitchenware, go-carts and home necessities, he also stocks heavy hardware, paints, oils, and roofing. Mr. Toothman established the business over eight years ago (circa 1914) was a member of the Modern Woodmen of America, Odd Fellows, and Methodist Church in Farmington where he was an active part in Sunday school work. The building still stands today and houses the Opron’s second hand shop and some apartments upstairs. That’s a sturdy building considering a large truck tried to take it out back in the late 80’s or early 90’s. Remember that?
Star students
Congratulations to Kinsley Raikes of Barrackville, who read 116 extra books this year! She earned a $25 gift card to Barnes and Noble for reading the most books in 7th grade. I may have to get some pointers on how she’s doing it. I’m falling behind on my goal of reading 50 books this year. Speaking of Barrackville students, the Student Council members went all out yesterday morning and provided free breakfasts for any veteran that stopped by. Kids in this area are doing so good at giving back to the community and thinking of others. Proud of them!
News from the North
News will start to slack off with school coming to an end but it doesn’t mean things aren’t happening at the Home of the Huskies. If you’re interested in being a NMHS Cheerleader for the 2022-23 school year, an informational meeting will be held on June 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria. This includes incoming freshmen. For more information contact Coaches April Kelley or Amanda Kesling. Don’t forget to order a yearbook while they’re still on sale! Cost is $50 at Yearbookordercenter.com School code: 4627. They’re trying to get a boys soccer team going for next season. Sign ups will be held next Thursday at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria. If you have questions you can contact Tim Elliott via text at 304-816-7369 or email TSElliott007@gmail.com. North Marion Husky Band will be representing us at the Grafton Memorial Day Parade. If you’re in attendance, give them a big Husky cheer as they march by!
Final thoughts
If you’re traveling this holiday weekend, be careful and watch for deer. A little bit of research might be helpful on where the best stations are to stop. They say gas prices are so high there’s been sightings of Dolly Parton carpooling with Jolene. Bah dum bah. I will be in office next week Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m-5 p.m. and you can reach me via email at scummons@timeswv.com on social media, or phone 304-367-2527. Have a great weekend and stay safe!
