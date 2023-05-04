Good morning Mannington and welcome to May!
The trees are turning so green and it will not be long that we will not be able to see Pyles Avenue for a few months. We have even bought some flowering plants. Yes, they are inside for now. There are a lot of activities happening this weekend. If you don’t have items ready for your yard sale, you still have a little time. The canoe race starts off early and then stop by the Homewood Fire Station for a hot dog.
The weather forecast says that it will be a nice weekend. So, take some time to get out and tour the town, see if you can find that special item which you are looking for and another person no longer needs to keep. Stop by the Library book sale too. There just might be a place to get some good books and other treasures that you had not thought about. You may not read so much during the summer, but evenings are still a good time to read. Hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on those near you who might need some help. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race
Plan now to join and enjoy the fun of the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race down the “Mighty Buffalo.” Registration will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 and the first launch will begin at 9 a.m. Remember that all participants must have a life jacket and there must be a whistle on the water craft. There will be categories for single, (youth and adult), two person, (adult and youth) or two person (adult and adult). The high-water date is Saturday, May 13 at the same time. There will be more information next week.
Hot Dog Sale
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be selling hot dogs on Saturday, May 6 at the Homewood Fire Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so stop by while you are visiting Mannington during the yard sale. The station is located just off of East Main Street, turn to Flaggy Meadow Road near the North Marion Senior Center, it is just a short drive from there.
City Wide Yard Sale
The Annual Sale will be held on Saturday, May 6. This will be a rain or shine event. Mannington Main Street will add your sale to the list on their website if you contact them with the information.
Historical Society
The next Historical Society meeting will be held on May 11 at 7 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn. Guest speaker Randy Elliott will discuss the History of the Oil and Gas Business in our area. His grandfather, Doc Elliott, was instrumental in introducing it to the area. Refreshments will be served and we would like to invite members and the community who would be interested in learning about this subject to attend.
They will be participating in the City Wide Yard Sale on May 6. We will be at the Wilson Museum Basement and we will have 10 spaces available for others who would like to set up a table. The cost is $10 and you may call 304-986-7547 or 304-6438.
Music at the Barn
Music at the Barn will begin May 13 at 6 p.m. at the Hamilton Round Barn featuring Rick Tichner and Jessica Anderson. On May 20, join us for the Sapp’s Hollow Band. Both play a variety of bluegrass, country, gospel and oldies. Save the dates and come out for some fun and fellowship and good food! The admission fee of $5 per person and this is one of the best fundraisers for the organization.
Grand Opening
Plan now and mark your calendar, for Saturday May 13. There will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the “Senator’s Mansion,” wedding and event venue. You are invited to get a first look at West Virginia’s newest Wedding venue. This event is open from 2-3 p.m. at 315 High St. See online at www.SenatorsMansionWV.com. That night, from 7-10 p.m. will be a “Gatsby-styled” 1920’s Themed Cocktail Party. Tickets are $45 per person. To purchase tickets go to.SenatorsMansionwv.com/popupevent.
Whetstone Cemetery
Spring has arrived and it is time to think about the upkeep of our small cemeteries around the area. It takes many donations to keep these cemeteries looking nice during the summer. Spring cleanup does not keep them nice all summer. It is just like mowing the lawn around your home. If you have loved ones buried at Whetstone Cemetery, consider helping with the upkeep by making a donation. Please send your donation to Mike Hays at 204 Marshall St., Mannington. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
