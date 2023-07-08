In the world we live in today, our children are constantly exposed to a plethora of messaging campaigns offering things in our great state that tell them early and often about why they should stay in West Virginia.
Messages and opportunities share what jobs are available, what schools they can attend, what careers are hiring, and why being here is the best place to live, work, and play in all of the USA . All day every day our kiddos are receiving these messages from their phones, TV, billboards, newspapers, radio, social media, and from all of us including parents, family, friends, teachers, and others.
How do students choose what to do? How do they figure out how to get from imagining their dream life to living it? What sounds exciting to them? And how are we working together to ensure that the right messages get to the right student at the right time?
The Marion County School system is using a variety of messaging and creative tactics to show that pathways to careers exist, and just like any other marketing to students, their messaging has to be early, often, engaging and FUN.
Last year, Marion County added an amazing opportunity to their messaging campaign. They started a Career Technical Education summer camp to be offered at the Marion County Technical Center, with the mission to provide middle school students a chance to have a hands-on opportunity to learn about the different CTE courses offered.
Many career pathways are offered at MCTC to high school students to prepare them for the workforce. MCTC is located beside North Marion High School and offers 11 different simulated workplace career pathways. When students choose a pathway and finish all semesters of all of their course work, they are exposed to simulated workforce opportunities and are ready to hit the ground running. Principal Jay Michael said, “These kids are ready for whatever is next and can go to a two or four-year college or go right into the workforce.”
But how many elementary and middle school students really understand the importance of that? And how many have had the opportunity to figure this out in a most inspiring way? Marion County has 11 elementary schools, five middle schools, and three high schools. L.D. Skarzinski, administrative assistant of Curriculum and Instruction, said that all of their students are provided opportunities to have field trips to MCTC during the school year, but their time visiting is short and it is hard for students to spend enough time in the different classes to get a feel for what they may be interested in.
MCTC knew they needed to provide something that offered additional follow-up with a deeper dive so that students could really immerse themselves in getting to know the tech center and that is when the campaign to introduce the CTE summer camp began.
The CTE four-day camp was held last week and targeted mostly 8th grade students. Jay said that each student was allowed to choose any two of the CTE programs of their choice and could spend two days exploring one program and two days in the other.
Each student has choices to have engaging learning experiences in collision repair, automotive technology, broadcasting, electrical, law and public safety, marketing, carpentry/construction, culinary/pro start, nursing, agricultural programs, welding, and of course aerospace! This provides the students a chance to be at MCTC all day, have transportation provided, eat breakfast and lunch on site, and are able to get to know the instructors, the classrooms, and learn a bit more about the courses offered that lead to real jobs in North Central West Virginia.
So please remember, every time any of us engages to share a message with our youth about the amazing opportunities we have to make a life in NCWV, it is more important than one may realize. One student at a time, one opportunity at a time, and one summer camp at a time. We are simply trying to steer the ones we love in the right direction. We want to lead them to a path to their own success and help them find a way to never have to leave Almost Heaven.
Sharing the message early and often is how we enable our students to live their dreams so they can take the reins and be the future of W.Va. And when they grow up, they too will be the messengers to expose the next generation as to why they should stay, to live work and play, in the best place in the US of A.
Keep up with all of the amazing opportunities Marion County Schools provide our students here: https://www.marionboe.com/
And the facebook page for MCTC here: https://www.facebook.com/mctcwv1
