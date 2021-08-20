Good Morning!
School is right around the corner. Only one more week to go. Everyone is getting ready and looking forward to the first day.
I received an email asking me to see if I could request the Middletown Commons to post signs about the stores, so we can see what is being built there. I have asked around, but no one seems to know, or is allowed to say. Facebook is a good place to get information.
Also mentioned was the fact, we could use a Post Office, and she missed the one we had at Shop’n Save. I have to admit that would be fantastic, I miss it too.
We do know that Aldi, Apple Annie’s, and Mon Health are under construction, along with Gwynn Tire.
It would help a lot if there was a parking lot for the Commons employees. If you want to stop at White’s Jewelry, Rita’s, etc., you have to park in front of Ace Hardware because the small parking lot in front of them, is usually full.
It’s fantastic to be able to drive down the new concrete driveway from Hardee’s down to the drive thru. Concrete from there to Dollar General would be even more fantastic. Wouldn’t it be great to see a map of what it will eventually look like?
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Martha E. Tennant Fetty. Martha was born Aug. 29, 1928 and is 93 years old. Martha graduated from Mannington High School, and was married to Russell Fetty. Martha had six children, Evelyn, Renee, Sharon, Chuck, Tom and Katy.
Martha has lived in White Hall with her daughter, Sharon, for 12 years. She likes doing genealogy, Sudoku, puzzles and watching the wild life outside her windows.
White Hall Elementary
School opens Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 8:30 a.m. Drop off is at the front door and pick up is at 3:20 p.m. at the back door. Kindergarten begins on Thursday, Aug. 26. We look forward to a great school year.
Let’s get back in the game. Please remember to wear a mask.
Family Fun Dog Days
The White Hall Town Council is hosting Family Fun Dog Days, with a Hot Dog Chili Cook-off, Weiner Dog Costume Contest, Car Show, possible dunk tank, Kids’ Activities and more. This will be held on Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Municipal Building.
The hotdog chili contest will be judged by the community by placing a coin in a jar, after a taste of each sauce, (one coin is one vote to determine the winner of the best hotdog sauce.) First place winner gets $200, 2nd gets $150 and 3rd gets $75.
White Hall Town Council
The White Hall Town Council will meet Monday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting.
Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Marion County Rescue Squad, Streets & Highways Committee reports will be followed by Police, Legal, Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider: Waste Management Proposals, and Secondary sign options for the Town.
New Business to consider: Conventions & Visitors Bureau update, Paving Project Bid Package, Resolution 21-006 Establishing Pavilion rental agreement, Resolution 21-007 formally stating Response to WV Outdoor Sign Request, and Purchasing a Stage for future events in the Town.
Final Remarks from the Council and adjournment.
Contacts
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.