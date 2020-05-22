For a spell last week, it seemed that all that was needed to get the greenlight to reopen a certain type of business was to call Gov. Jim Justice.
First, it was the tanning salons, then it was the gyms. So, the question remains — did Justice throw his hands up and say yes or does the squeaky wheel still get the grease?
The larger question at play here is will West Virginians view this reopening as a return to life as we knew it before the coronavirus or will everyone continue to follow the guidelines? Only time will tell.
There seems to continue to be a divide on how to approach the virus that has killed more than 93,000 Americans. Should we wear a mask when shopping at the supermarket? And now that gyms and tanning salons are open, do we wear masks there as well?
Not to single out gyms, but anyone who has ever had a gym membership knows that is where everyone goes to sweat. Workouts produce a lot of sweat and other features that could be deemed as unclean.
How will West Virginians act in gyms now that they are opened? Will gym owners be required to take members’ temperatures, screen them for COVID-19 symptoms or ask them to sign a waiver in the event they come down with the virus?
The bottom line if either of these measures are put in place is going to be cleanliness. Gym members will play a key role in cleaning up after themselves and being aware of how they feel or any symptoms they exhibit when going for a workout.
And here we are with spring attempting to arrive. And when it does in full, West Virginians are going to want to get outside.
Are masks going to become the norm when we head outdoors? Many residents are ready for life before the virus, which to them means, no stay-home order and no social distancing. Especially no masks.
What business sector is going to pressure Governor Justice next for a full-blown reopening? And what will the state’s health experts do? Will they cave and simply follow because of the personal stakes involved?
We urge the governor, DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch, Bureau for Public Health Commissioner and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp and coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh to remain focused on limiting the damages from the coronavirus
Throw in the fact that the governor is in the midst of a primary challenge on June 9 and he could be worried about losing votes while also listening to public health officials.
We cannot overlook Memorial Day weekend which starts today if it hasn’t started already for some West Virginia families. Follow the guidelines if you decide to travel.
Wash your hands often, if you have to cough, do so into the bend of your arm, wear a mask while out in public and maintain a social distance. These measures have worked thus far, let’s keep our heads on until this completely passes.
