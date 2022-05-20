What a warm one, Farmers! The temps this weekend are shooting sky high into the 90s. We thought we’d never see warm weather and yet, here it is. There’s nothing worse than being under the weather when it’s warm out. Sickness can happen at any time, germs know not what season we’re in.
While holed up in the house, it seemed odd when I’d go out onto the porch and see how sunny and warm it was because runny noses and coughs are for when there’s frost in the air. I guess one thing (aside from modern medicine) to be thankful for is that I could sit and make myself comfortable under a blanket or with the a/c running as I recuperate. Our forefathers didn’t have the luxury and most met with a six foot drop because penicillin wasn’t available yet. I’ve been watching a lot of period dramas like The Gilded Age, Gentleman Jack, and Peaky Blinders. I couldn’t imagine wearing all those layers in the heat of summer, much less with a fever. Of course, a lot of the characters are more what you call the “gentry” and not your average farmers and working folk, like our ancestors. I just don’t know how much fun milking cows and tending to a handful of youngins would be when you’re in a corset and a couple petticoats.
Around town
The owners of our Hometown Hotdog (and sister store in Fairview), Kim and Doug have been on the mend as well. Kim fell and broke her shoulder while her husband had a pacemaker/defibrillator put in. Word has it he cannot use his left arm and she cannot use her right arm, so they are quite the pair. Keep them in your prayers.
This Sunday will mark a special day for two young parishioners of the Catholic church. First Holy Communion will be celebrated for Alexandria Alasky and Julian Aloi. Blessings to them both. Farmington Farmers Youth Baseball Board nominations are open until this weekend. Spots available are president, vice president, secretary and treasurer. There will be a nomination box at games and practices.
Anniversaries this week include several couples. Best wishes to Rusty and Mary Jo Elliott, Bob and Carol Root, Rocky and Cindy Manchin, and Manuel and Paula Llaneza. FHI Homecoming Committee is seeking help before, during and after the homecoming on July 30. If you would like to volunteer attend a meeting soon or email your name and phone number to Jo Stanley, Homecoming secretary, farmerjo75@aol.com. I know meetings are usually early in the afternoon through the week which is quite hard for us working folks, but these events will die out if we don’t get some young blood into the mix. Consider helping.
There will be a meeting for the East Run Community Improvement Association on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. in the East Run Community Building. This group meets concerning the welfare of the historical building which was once a one-room school. They will be considering options for this property including the 7/10ths of an acre that surrounds it including restoration and such. Everyone and their ideas are welcome. Please bring your own chair. For more information, you may call 304-825-6182.
This week the girls at Baker’s Nook have had some whoppers in the case just ready for us! Among the pickings were sweet potato maple pecan scones, Heath Bar cake, iced sugar cookies, black cherry sundae pie, and peanut butter & jelly-filled donuts. Take me now! Today’s special is Salisbury Steak with Potatoes Au Gratin, Green Beans and Garlic Parmesan Roll for $12.50, steak hoagies and pepperoni rolls. They also have house peppers.
News from the North
A mandatory parent meeting for all students interested in being a part of the upcoming 2022-2023 Band and Dance Team will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Band Room. Information on upcoming performances, fundraisers, Band Camp, summer practice schedules, required forms, etc. will be given as well as how to become a part of the Band Boosters organization. Yesterday morning the first ever fan bus was sent to the state track meet and by golly that added support did wonders. We have several State Champions coming home! The Lady Huskies are coming home as AA State Runners up, as well as a 4x200 Lady Husky relay state title, Men’s High Jump State Champ, Women’s Long Jump State Champ, and the State of WV’s Women’s Track Coach of the Year, Coach Crane. The lady’s relay team also broke a school record at 1:45.13 only .24 off the state meet record. If you were on US 250 last night around 7:30 p.m., you’d have seen our Volunteer Fire Department greeting them at Katy and bringing them home all the way up Husky Highway in traditional champion fashion. Gives you goosebumps!
Birthdays
Birthday wishes go out to John Whinnie, Mona Kiser-Hudson, Kinslee Miller, Gabrielle Gump, Marcus and Matt Jordan, Triston Witt, Sarah Southern, Toni Ricer, Candy Fortney, Cecelia Donato, Stacy Carpenter, Darlene Michalec, Peter Alasky IV and Calvin Martin.
Yesteryear
Over yonder in Fairview circa 1917, a Miss (Goldie) Pearl Fox of Miracle Run area made the society page for spending a few weeks with her uncle. I just thought this was nifty because he has the best name. Mr. Reason Fox. How do you like that? Pearl was the daughter of his brother Alexander and wife Emma. Reason and Alexander were two of the 10 children blessed to Henry and Clarrissa Fox, all of whom planted roots in the community, several in the Fairview area and surrounding. If you are a descendant, you can count that you have generations dating back pre-Civil War which was over 161 years ago. Going further into the 1930’s, Rev. Thomas Collins, 81 years of age, one of the oldest priests in the Wheeling diocese died “unexpectedly” on May 12, 1932. He had been with the Farmington Catholic church parish for 11 years. The following year, the “People’s Store” in Farmington had been granted a charter by the Secretary of State’s office in spring of 1933. It was capitalized at $5,000. That would be just over $111,000 today. Imagine having all that money in town. I wonder what they sold?
Ins and outs
If you’re looking for a rabies and vaccination clinic locally, there will be one held on June 11, from 9-11 a.m. at the Barrackville Elementary Middle School. Proceeds will benefit the Barrackville Busy Bisons 4H Club.This is held through the Fairmont Veterinary Hospital. Please bring any vaccination records or history to help make sure you are getting the correct/necessary vaccines. This will be a cash or local check only event. Cats must be in carriers and dogs on leashes at all times. Fairview Fourth of July Parade parade entry form is up and running for those interested in participating. The parade will be held Monday, July 4th at 10 am. Line up will begin at 9am. If you have any questions please call 681-404-2470 or 304-694-2073. Monongah Community Improvement Assoc. is holding a Gun Raffle for a Ruger American 308 with Vortex Scope. Drawing will be held at noon on June 6th at the Town Hall. It’s $10 per ticket, must be 18 years or older and pass a background check. Congratulations to Monongah Elementary Librarian Connie Boggs for receiving a $5,000 library grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries. There were 300 schools across the country to receive a grant for “encouraging all students to develop a love of reading and learning”, and by golly she got one. That’s something! Reminder that The Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown is being held today thru Sunday in Mannington, WV. The Mannington Fair Grounds and Hough Park will be filled with a BBQ Cook off competition and peoples choice, entertainment, car cruise, bike night, kids activities, food and craft vendors, wrestling and the Marshall Lowry Band. Gates open tonight at 4:00 pm with the Queen’s pageant at 6:30 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 10:00am. There will be a $1.00 charge for those 13 years and up. Complete schedule available on their Facebook Page: Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown. Yeehaw! The Fairview Food Pantry served 139 families in April, thankfully. They will giveaway items on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 11 am until 2 pm. If you’d like to help donate, now is the time. With schools ending for the academic year there will be a need to fulfill those meals provided by our cafeterias and other programs.
First responders picnic
The Girl Scouts of Marion County are joining up tomorrow at East Marion Park Pavillion 1 in Fairmont for a Free Picnic Party honoring First Responders in our area. Troops with girls from Farmington, Mannington, Fairview, and Idamay will be volunteering at the event which you can join from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It’s just their way of saying thanks for all you do for our communities.
Final thoughts
Got a dilly for ya. Did you know that gas is so high in some areas that the mailman is working from home? Instead of delivering, they just call you on the phone and read your bills to you. Sounds like a joke from Match Game. Wonder if Leroy would do this for us at the Post Office? After a few impromptu days off, I am back in office. You can reach me via email at scummons@timeswv.com or phone 304-367-2527. Stay safe and well Farmers!
