Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well. Can you believe we are into February — I sure can’t. It seems like January flew by.
I hate to announce not one person signed up to run in Rivesville’s town election, from my understanding that hasn’t happened since 1875. Well if you’ve had a change of heart and have decided you’d like to run you can go to the town hall and sign up as a write-in candidate, I believe you can do this until April.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School PTO will meet Monday, Feb. 13 beginning at 6 p.m. The cookoff theme will be anything chocolate. Bring your favorite chocolate cake, candy, cookie, etc. and see if you could be the winner. The PTO will discuss future fundraisers and ways to help the school. There will be a guest speaker and a craft for the kids to make..
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold a soup dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. There will be a variety of soups, cornbread, grilled cheese, desserts and drinks. If you have any questions contact Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540. The church is located on the corner of 3rd and Jasper St.
RUMC will soon be taking orders for homemade Peanut Butter Easter Eggs. I don’t have all the info I need yet but I hope to have it next week.
RUMC will start their hot dog sales on Saturday, March 4, the hours will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
I’m curious to see what kind of weather prediction French Creek Freddie has in store for us this year. Freddie will emerge on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m from his cage to share his prediction. I wonder if Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction will be different from Freddie’s? We will see.
Don’t forget to wear your red on Friday, Feb. 2 observance of “Go Red for Women” day. If you are wondering what that means the American Heart Association encourages women and men to wear red to support women with heart disease to create more awareness about the issue. I am one of those women as I have Afib and know several also dealing with it. There are so many ladies out there living with all kinds of heart disease so please wear your red in support. I’ll be keeping my eyes open.
A spaghetti dinner will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 12 Noon-4 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Hall and will benefit Hagans Christian Church. The cost is $10.
A Bingo to benefit Fairmont Catholic School will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, doors open at noon; early bird games start at 12:30 p.m. Bingo starts promptly at 1 p.m. There will be raffle baskets, 50/50 drawing, door prizes. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Lunch, drinks and snacks will be available to purchase. Contact Courtney Pallotta at 304-365-3360, Rachel Pucci at 304-692-1543 or Aimee Pride- Cook at 304-377-0381 for any questions or to purchase tickets.
If you are craving Girl Scout cookies, give me a call at 304-777-0540 as my granddaughter Madi is now taking orders. The orders are due Feb. 24 and the money is due upon delivery, cookies are $5 a box.
Birthday Wishes
Shirley Layman, Eraina Gower and Elyssa Hibbs(my niece, love you). Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary Wishes
Wishing Linda and Sam Koch a very happy anniversary as they recently celebrated 54 years! Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
I would like to remind everyone there will be a Celebration of Life Dinner to remember Paul (P.J). Dolog. This event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2-5 p.m. at the Baxter Fire Hall. Anyone who knew P.J. is welcome to come and share memories, stories etc. The family will provide pasta and salad if anyone would like to provide meat and cheese trays, side dishes or desserts they would be most welcome. There will be someone at the fire hall at 10 a.m. to accept any donations.
Once again condolences go out to the family and friends of P.J.
Have news to share? Email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. or call me at 304-777-0540.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids.
Let’s gooo Mountaineers!
