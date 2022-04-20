Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and had a happy Easter.
There are a couple of things I would like to remind folks of as we are headed into the warmer season(or eventually we will be) please clean up after your dog, folks will doing more walking, mowing grass etc. and nobody wants to step in a mess that was left by a dog.
I would also like to remind folks to please not throw your grass out into the road after mowing, Rivesville does have an ordinance prohibiting this.
Main Street Rivesville has several things in the works:
May 7: The first Market on the Mon of the year. If you would like an application to be a vendor or crafter stop in at the Rivesville Town Hall and pick one up.
May 11: Community Clean Up. Meet at town hall parking at 9 a.m., coffee and donuts provided. For students, this is a great way to get volunteer service hours and also help to make the town shine.
The Main Street program meets the 2nd Tuesday at either the town hall or community building at 6:30 p.m. Check out their Facebook page to keep up with what’s going on. The group along with the REMS PTO had a fantastic Easter egg hunt, which was done with a handful of people so imagine if more folks get involved how much bigger and better things can be. I will share more Rivesville Main Street news as time goes on.
April 23: A reminder that Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food box distribution at Rivesville United Methodist Church located on the corner of 3rd. and Jasper streets from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. If you are picking up a box please arrive before 11 a.m.
April 23: Don’t forget Record Store Day will be held at Assumption Records located on Clayton Street in Rivesville 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The record store will celebrate their 15th anniversary of Record Store Day. There will be new releases, free breakfast and lunch, entertainment throughout the day by their house band Haggard Wulf. Plan to stop in and say hi to Noelle and Patrick and enjoy the day! Don’t forget to bring your lawn chair.
April 23: Free children and and youth fishing tournament for kids ages 2-17 from 2-6 p.m.at the Hundred Sportsman’s Club outside of Hundred North on State Rt. 69. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in each age group. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day Saturday so grab those kids and go enjoy.
April 30: Thirty-One and Pioneer Woman Bingo hosted by Grant Town EMS. Give them a call at 304-278-7777 for more information.
Mannington Main Street Inc. will once again be sponsoring a “forks of the Buffalo BBQ throwdown” May 20-22 at the fairgrounds. There will be 3 days of food, fun and entertainment. The family oriented weekend will consist of barbecue competition, tasting and people’s choice. There will be activities planned for the weekend, pageants for babies to age 21. There will be kids activities as well as food and craft vendors. There will be more information as the time comes closer, don’t forget to mark the dates on your calendar.
I’d like to take a minute to thank those who share their news with me so I can share it with you.
Birthday Wishes
Beth Johnson, Tammy Roy, Ann Stottlemire, Jessee Pulice, Debbie Clutter, Mistee Ralphsnyder Glover, Maridale Hardesty, my great nephew Noah Loughery (love you) my nephew Brandon Loughery( love you) and last but not least my daughter-in-law Jeanie’s grandma Martha Alltop a very happy 98th birthday which she will celebrate April 26.
I hope each of you has a blessed day.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Billie Sigley, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith@yahoo.com.
Until next time drive safe, we love our kids.
