It was the coldest winter ever.
Many animals died because of the cold. The porcupines, realizing the situation, decided to group together. They were covered and protected, but the quills of each wounded the closest companion.
After a while, they decided to distance themselves, and they began to die, alone and frozen. So they had to make a choice: either accept the quills of their companions or disappear from the earth. Wisely, they decided to go back to being together.
They learned to live with the little wounds that were caused by their close relationships because the most important part was the heat that came from the others. They were able to survive as everyone had something to contribute for other’s wellbeing.
The best relationship is not the one that brings together the perfect people, but the one that forms when individuals learn to live with the imperfections and admire the good qualities in others. It is when we learn to love the pricks in our life and celebrate the differences. (google)
People often say, “Imagine how boring the world would be if we were all the same?” They’re right.
Our lives would be unflavored without variety to spice them up. Differences make this world a beautiful and interesting place to live. Celebrating the differences enables us to open our minds to new ideas and thinking, enriched with different experiences and opportunities, make new friends and understand others’ perspectives, challenge stereotypes and educate ourselves.
We all look different, have different personalities, like different foods, music and games, enjoy different activities and see the world around us differently. Just as snowflakes are beautiful in their uniqueness, people are beautiful in their uniqueness; cultures and religions, beliefs and values, goals and perspectives.
In nature, every ecosystem requires a number of different plants, animals, and organisms in order to grow and flourish. Similarities may bring us together, but it’s our differences that make our world more thriving and beautiful.
Fall is a perfect reminder to celebrate the differences: colors are astounding and uniquely splendid. Nature keeps celebrating the differences and reminds us to do the same. If diversity is a necessary part of nature, then it only makes sense that we need diversity in our communities.
God created us in His own image (Genesis 1:27). What binds humanity as a family is the imprint of his image on us.
Each of us reflects the beauty of God regardless of race, ethnicity and creed. “There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28).
Our differences are not barriers or cause of division but God gathers everyone under his authority to worship him: “After this I looked, and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb. They were wearing white robes and were holding palm branches in their hands. And they cried out in a loud voice: ‘Salvation belongs to our God, who sits on the throne and to the Lamb” (Revelation 7:9-10).
God intended diversity.
When the good news about Jesus was spoken at Pentecost, each person from various languages heard those words in their own tongue (Acts 2:1-11). There are different kinds of spiritual gifts and the Holy Spirit unifies us as a people of God (1 Cor. 12:4). Keep celebrating the differences and worship God in our diversity.
