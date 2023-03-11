March is an exciting month for some special dates of recognition. All of March is National Women’s History Month, March 8th is International Women’s Day, and March 6-12 is Women of Aviation Worldwide Week.
National Women’s History Month was finally formally recognized by President Jimmy Carter in 1980, and then in 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project, Congress designated the entire month of March as Women’s History Month.
In 1977, March 8 was officially recognized by the United Nations as International Women’s Day. This day first emerged from activities strongly linked to the women’s movements during the Russian Revolution and also women’s labor movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe.
Women Of Aviation Worldwide Week was started in 2009 by Mireille Goyer, an airline pilot and aviation educator. She wanted to find an event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the world’s first female pilot license issued to Raymonde de Laroche March 8, 1910, but not one event existed to celebrate this historic milestone.
Goyer launched WOAW as a worldwide campaign to honor de Laroche and as a call to action and outreach initiative to address gender imbalance in the air and space industry on a global scale.
To highlight the importance of these March moments and reflect on how we are a part of the change that we want to see in the world of aviation, a few of us from North Ccentral West Virginia just returned from the largest Women In Aviation International Conference held to date. I attended along with fellow colleague Cindy Rodina, who among other trailblazing accolades, is national vice president of the Association for Women in Aviation Maintenance.
WAI is a nonprofit with a mission dedicated to the encouragement and advancement of women in all aviation career fields and interests. AWAM started at WAI in 1997 and is a 100% volunteer nonprofit organization formed for the purpose of championing women’s professional growth and enrichment in aviation maintenance by providing opportunities for sharing information and networking, education, fostering a sense of community and increasing public awareness of women in the industry.
AWAM is a smaller organization and unlike WAI, no committee member, chapter leader, or national board member receives any compensation for the work and time they put in to championing women in aviation maintenance.
Cindy has been attending WAI conferences for years, and “there is jet fuel in her blood” is often used when describing her. Cindy’s father was an FAA-certified aviation mechanic, and while growing up, airplanes were an everyday part of Cindy’s life.
When deciding a career, maintenance was a logical option. At first, it was her love for cars that sparked the idea of wrenching, but after touring and graduating from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, a career in aviation was launched.
Cindy was hired on a maintenance crew and worked for Delta Airlines Inc. for 17 years and after leaving Delta, she started teaching in 2012 at Pierpont Community and Technical College. She continues to share her passion for aviation with students at this flagship FAA Certified Part 147school in Bridgeport.
While we continue to hear that there is a pilot shortage or an aviation mechanic shortage, the data shows there is a shortage of women entering these careers. The first woman to obtain an aircraft mechanic’s license was Phoebe Omlie in 1927.
Almost 100 years later, according to the 2021 U.S. Civil Airmen Statistics (a term which, in and of itself, is antiquated), only 2.62 percent of certified aircraft mechanics are female. The only way to increase that percent, as Cindy states, “is it important for female technicians to develop support systems. You have to find people who are going to be your allies and your mentors.” This is why organizations like AWAM and WAI continue to have such an important impact for women today.
So, in March, and every day, I honor women, history, and women in aviation to celebrate women’s accomplishments while at the same time highlighting the important work that remains to be done.
Please read more about Association for Women In Aviation Maintenance AWAM and Cindy Rodina here: https://www.awam.org/
Please read more about Women In Aviation International: https://www.wai.org/
