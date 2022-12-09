The Town of White Hall would like to thank all of the present and former council members and employees, as well as the business owners and community leaders who came out to celebrate our 30th Anniversary. We appreciate all your support and look forward to another 30 years of serving our community.
We would also like to thank all the businesses and community groups who participated in the White Hall Christmas Parade.
The Town of White Hall will host an afternoon with Santa on Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m. at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. This community event is free to the public.
Stop and see our White Hall Town Council and Employees on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Walmart as they ring the Salvation Army Bell from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
White Hall Elementary
Dec. 12: Kindergarten activity in cafeteria/PE room from 1-3 p.m.
Dec. 12: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 13: Mobile Dentistry visits our school
Dec. 13: Fourth grade Field Trip to Fairmont State at 12:30 to see a play
Dec. 14: Wildcat Wonderland (formerly known as the Penguin Patch) in the Art Room
Dec. 15: Wildcat Wonderland in Art room
Dec. 16: Wildcat Wonderland in Art Room-Make up shopping day.
Dec. 16: Way to Go Wildcat tickets announced 8:30 a.m.
Dec. 16: Christmas Music Program. Kindergarten performs at 9 a.m. First grade at 10 a.m. Second Grade at 12:30 p.m. Third grade at 1:30 p.m. and Fourth grade at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 15 minutes prior to each grade’s performance. Students are to wear red, green and/or white for Christmas Program
Dec. 19: Make up day for the Christmas Music Program if Dec. 16 is a snow day
Dec. 21: Classroom Christmas parties.
Dec. 22: Professional Day—yes, you work today. Each teacher will share their idea for student led conferencing.
Dec. 23-Jan. 2: Christmas holiday break.
Jan. 3: Return to school
Things to do this weekend
Magic’s Bar and Grill, Dec. 9, the Edge Band performs at 9 p.m.
Christmas Movie Night, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., Monongah Town Hall. Wear you favorite PJs.
Pet Works, Santa pictures will be on Dec. 10 from 12-3:30 p.m., Middletown Commons
New Businesses in White Hall
Cell City just opened in the Middletown Commons. They sell cases, chargers, potteries, screen protectors, mounts, and iPhones.
Elevate Physical Therapy is now open at 51 Middletown Rd., Suite 102. Elevate Physical Therapy is founded on the principle of helping others “reach their peak” of physical health, functional wellness, and athletic performance after injury or illness.
Upcoming Town of White Hall events
Blood Drive: Nov. 28-Dec. 15 for a $10 gift card by email, thanks to our partners at Amazon.
Blood donations are vital for kids fighting cancer, people facing critical surgeries, patients living with sickle cell disease, those with traumatic injuries & others. You can help. Dec. 9 from Noon to 5 p.m. at Kingmont Community Building. 2379 Kingmont Rd., Pleasant Valley. Sign up to give at rcblood.org/donate or call 304-612-5850. All blood types needed.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
December White Hall Town Council meets are scheduled for Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 at 6 p.m.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
