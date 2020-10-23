Good Morning White Hall!
Halloween is only a week away, but the decorations for Halloween and Thanksgiving are just fantastic!
Trick or treat will be held in White Hall, Saturday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
Christmas decorations are showing up too! It’s hard to believe how close to Christmas we are! Now is the time to do your shopping with all the specials available!
It’s hard to believe there won’t be the Thanksgiving shopping at a lot of the stores as in the past!
I hope everyone enjoys the beautiful and colorful fall! We made a trip to Cooper’s Rock and it was gorgeous! The trail below the overlook was a little tough for this little old lady but I loved it. It was well worth it!
Thanks to my granddaughter for being so patient with me and the little ones! They had a good time and loved the scenery!
Thank You
A heartfelt thank you to Kevin Amos! He is a fantastic neighbor who looks out for the neighborhood we live in!
For months, our television reception from Suddenlink has been spotty, and lacked a signal on some channels! Due to his due diligence and the right contacts, we now have regular television reception and it does not come and go!
Thanks again, we appreciate all you’ve done!
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Billy Joe Holbert! Billy Joe is a fantastic car racer, has his own heating and cooling business, and also takes care of the 19 cows on our farm! Wow! Have a Happy Birthday on Wednesday!
Happy Birthday to Cameron Michael, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Cameron is a public works employee for the Town of White Hall. He takes good care of White Hall and we appreciate it. Thank you Cameron and Happy Birthday!
Community Educational Outreach Service
The Community Education Outreach Service Yearbook, Budget and Executive Board meeting will be Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at the Marion County Visitors Center, and @ MCVisitors Center and Zoom.
The Nov. 19 County Council meeting will be 10 a. m., via Zoom, the host club will be Bunner Ridge. Committee reports are due to the County Chairs no later than Nov. 19. The WVU Extension Office will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Beverly CEOS
The Beverly CEOS will have their meeting Nov. 9, at 1:30 p.m. at the Old Nixon School. Masks and social distancing will be followed.
The lesson leader will be Carol Merrill and the lesson will be “Famous Trees and What Makes Them Famous.”
Patti Connor and Vicki Crandel will celebrate their birthdays this month! Happy Birthday!
White Hall Elementary
Updates on upcoming events at White Hall Elementary School;
Oct. 27 & 30, Halloween parade along with a Walk-a-Thon at 1 p.m.
Nov. 2, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6, End of 9 weeks
Nov. 2 and 6, 9 week celebration—Virtual Field Trip
Nov. 3, Election Day, no school
Nov. 10, report cards sent home for Cohort A
Nov. 10, PTO meeting—Virtual 6 p.m.
Nov. 12, report cards sent home for Cohort B
Nov. 16, Picture retake day and pictures for distant learners after 3:30 p.m.
Nov. 23-25, Non-Tradition Days, staff reports to work and students work on packets sent home
Nov. 26, Thanksgiving
White Hall Town Council
The Town of White Hall Council meets Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in the chambers at the Municipal Building, using social distancing. Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a 3 minute limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have treasurer and financial reports.
Communications, announcements, and Public Hearing, will be followed by the Volunteer Fire Departments reports.
The Committee reports will be; Annexation and Streets and Highways committees.
Next on the Agenda; Police, Legal, Maintenance/Public Works departments, followed by the Engineer and Town Coordinator reports.
Unfinished business will be followed by New Business to Consider; Executive Session (Community Development), Budget Revision, new hotel motel form and letter, opening a Beautification Program Capital Project Account, updating vacation policy for employees.
Final remarks from the council and adjournment.
Contact me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia Holbert, at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
