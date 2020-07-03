Good Morning White Hall!
It’s hard to believe it is the 4th of July weekend! I hope everyone has a great weekend and the fireworks are fantastic!
Please be careful, use masks, and use lots of soap to wash your hands when you’ve been out and about! I’m afraid it’s going to get worse before it gets better!
88th Atha Reunion
Thinking of our elderly, young, and anyone with a health issue, we are considering canceling the Atha Reunion. If you have a comment on this, or if you don’t feel comfortable with that, you can message me with how you feel about having a reunion this year on, Atha Reunion Facebook. Thank you to everyone and pass the word along to let us know! President of Atha Reunion, Daniel Atha, Jr. (Facebook)
Community Walking Challenge
The Town of White Hall has an upcoming Community Walking Challenge on July 6 through Aug. 31. It is a great way to make new friends while out walking. The steps you take and the weight you lose will help you win the challenge. The entry fee is $10 and prizes will be awarded for the Most Steps taken, and a % of Most Weight Lost. The Honor system applies!
To sign up, please visit the Municipal Building beside Tygart Valley Cinema, pay your $10 and register on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to my granddaughter Brandy Repak! She always has a smile in her voice for me when I talk to her long distance. Have a fantastic birthday, hope to see you soon!
More Grace Outreach
More Grace Outreach is located outside of White Hall in Taylor County on Route 250. They provide free food, clothing and household assistance by appointment by calling 304-435-5470.
Marion County Starts Smart
Applications for the countywide backpack giveaway for students K thru 12, is open to children attending a Marion County school. Applications must be postmarked by July 16 to Marion County Starts Smart In., P.O. Box 2055, Fairmont, WV, 26554-2055.
Community Educational Outreach Service
Our regular Community Educational Outreach Service meeting will be canceled for July. A decision for a meeting in August will be discussed at a later time. The CEOS yearly, Poetry and Short Story Contest deadlines are due by July 15. They may be mailed to Patti Connor at 2670 White Hall Blvd., White Hall, WV, 26554.
The deadline for 2021 Reorganization and Dues, is due August 17. Happy Birthday to CEOS members Jean Conley and Carol Fleming! Our best wishes go out to Nana Jo Winter and Carol Fleming. Thinking of you!
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or e-mail me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
