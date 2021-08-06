Good Morning!
We’ve had beautiful weather all week, but Sunday is a possible 90 degrees! It is hard to believe fall is only a month and half away.
Things are coming along at the Middletown Commons. You can now drive on a cement driveway to the stores by the drive-thru. It’s still pretty dusty, but that just means they’re working hard.
Tractor Supply, and Mon Health are looking good behind the left side of the Commons and Gwynn Tire on the right side. They are working on several stores in the back of the Commons, and the White Hall Liquor and Country Roads Physical Therapy are already opened.
Fairmont Senior Golf
Luke M. Corley got his 3rd career, hole in one, at the Green Hills Country Club, hole number 12, 155 yards, 8 Iron, witnessed by Mike Mainella.
Luke is also the golf coach for the Fairmont Senior golf team and teacher at East Fairmont Jr. High. What a way to show the students how it is done.
Community Educational Outreach Service
The Beverly CEOS will have an inside sale at the Old Nixon School, (Beverly Clubhouse) on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 12 Nixon School Rd. just past the Apple Valley Golf Course. Hot dogs will also be available.
CEOS Reorganization forms and dues to the Marion County Extension office by Aug. 16 and County Volunteer Hours are due to Barbara Metcalfe by Aug. 16.
Blessing Box
Don’t forget about the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. It is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
White Hall Town Council
White Hall Town Council will meet Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. Mayor John Michael, will open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, roll call of officers, and approval of the minutes.
Citizens’ Concerns have a three minute time limit, and a sign-up sheet must be filled out 15 minutes before the meeting. Council members will have the treasurer and financial reports.
Public Hearing: Fire Fee Ordinance Update 21-003, will be followed by the Volunteer Fire Department report.
Committee report: Streets & Highways Committee, will be followed by Police, Legal Department, Maintenance/Public Works Department, followed by the Town Coordinator, and Engineer reports.
Unfinished Business to consider: Waste Management Proposals, Fire Fee Ordinance Update 21-003, and WV Outdoor sign request.
New Business to consider: Lucas Lung Cancer Screening Unit, Resolution 21-005 Authorizing Electronics Grant for FY 2022, Suggested Annexation Areas, Executive Session (Staffing), and Floor Buffing/Waxing Option for Public Safety Building.
Final remarks from the Council and adjournment.
