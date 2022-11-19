Romans 5:3-5: We also boast in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, which produces character, which produces hope, and hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Spirit given to us.
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the funeral service for my twin sister’s husband, William E. Whitelock, was held near Pittsburgh. Their minister, Don Brown, shared this scripture and described Bill as a character with a lot of character. Truer words were never spoken.
Through his life, Bill’s faith never waned because of his character of faith that always showed God’s love. For 33 years, Bill had to live with a colostomy that required regular attention. In 2001, he had kidney cancer and had one of his kidneys removed. A ruptured spleen almost claimed his life later but he survived. He had sepsis, asthma, and COVID in 2019 that diminished what quality of life he had left.
Yet, he always maintained a strong faith, a great character, and a welcoming humor. As a tenor, he was always keeping the choir laughing. He rarely complained. My sister’s faith duplicated his. With her tireless caring for him and the support of their church family, his death became as peaceful as it could be. Funeral plans had been made long ago, but Donna knew some wrinkles had to be added. And that was the concluding tune, “The Hallelujah Chorus” performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
But, the best wrinkle came at the church following the internment. The legally blind organist and choir director, Amy Longmore, had always played a little refrain she had composed during Bill’s tenure in the choir, “When Trouble Comes Walkin’ through the Door.” Inspired by Donna Kay’s insistence and a word from God, Amy wrote this song. As she played it at the church with help from Donna Poet III, tears and laughter filled the room. So, here it is with link https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/772520891
She was a sweet, spunky girl from West Virginia; 29, and still footloose and fancy-free
‘Til one day a friend called up and said, “Why don’t you come to supper
There’s a friend from Pittsburgh I want you to meet
As Donna left the gathering that evening, she couldn’t dream what she’d soon be in for
“Cause that fella didn’t wait; next day he asked her for a date; and just like that their destiny was sure
(The day when) trouble came walkin’ through the door; trouble came walkin’ through the door
She was so happy…she was so happy; trouble came walkin’ through the door
It was a gray Thursday evening in the choir room; Rain was tapping on the window pane
We were just a little bored, but there was perfect law and order, as we sang around the piano again
Then someone raised the cry, “Oh goodness, look who’s coming!” & we all knew just what we were in for
He’d pull shenanigans and tease; and we’d say “Oh Bill, please;” but it wouldn’t be boring anymore!
(Cause good ol’) Trouble came walkin’ through the door; trouble came walkin’ through the door
We were so happy…she were so happy; Cause Trouble came walkin’ through the door
Then came the day when Trouble had to give up singing; He’d lost his pep and he just couldn’t stay
Well, we all missed him so; some even said, “You know, He really wasn’t ‘trouble,’ anyway…”
One golden evening, he lay praying to the Father; He said, “Oh, please if it would be Thy will…”
His Savior heard and smiled; because in just a little while He’d be saying
“Well done! I’m so glad to see you, Bill!”
(The day when) Trouble came walkin’ through the door; Trouble came walkin’ through the door
He was so happy…He was so happy; When trouble came walkin’ through the door
Now Heaven’s choir and their new tenor, are singing better than before
Since our Trouble came walkin’ through the door! Yeah, our Trouble came walkin’ through the door
