Good morning Mannington! Many of us are thinking about Thanksgiving, food to prepare, family and friends coming to visit, the holiday season getting under way and some even planning for Christmas.
This is a great time of year before the longer days of winter set in after the first of the New Year. Some have put up holiday decorations and are taking advantage of the warm weather that we had. The beautiful decorations make such a festive mood for this time of year. As we enjoy Thanksgiving next week, please remember others, some may be in need. The food pantries in the area will be trying to help and could always use a donation. Be thankful and help another person.
We welcome visitors to the area this week. Have fun with family and friends. This is such a great holiday to come home to visit. Some may be coming home to enjoy the hunting season as well. Hunters please be careful while you are out hunting, we do not want any one hurt. Also, good luck, stay safe.
Remember during colder weather to check on that elderly neighbor who may be in need of some help. Enjoy your week, Happy Thanksgiving, enjoy the food, enjoy the family, stay safe.
Shop Small Saturday
Are you looking for a different place to shop? How about downtown Mannington on Saturday, Nov. 27 on Shop Small Saturday? Businesses in Mannington will be offering specials, plus they may have items that you had not thought about, but they would make the perfect gift. This is a special day to support our local businesses and the economy. Plan to meet friends for a meal, do some shopping, just spend some time in Mannington.
Sandwich, pizza, salad sale
The Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Sandwich, Pizza and Salad sale Saturday, Nov. 20 from 3-6 p.m. You can order for carry out or seating is available to dine in. The phone number to place orders is 304-447-1904 or 304-339-1905. The building is handicap accessible and all proceeds benefit the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department. This will be the last sale for the year, and the sale will resume, bi-weekly, after the first of the year, 2022. Thank you to all who are supporting this fundraiser; everyone is greatly appreciated. Have a safe, and joyful holiday, we look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.
Greenery bazaar
No, Thanksgiving has not come and gone but it is time to think about the West Augusta Historical Society’s Greenery Bazaar. It will be held at the Wilson School Museum and the Log Cabin on Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. They are taking orders currently for Grave Blankets, which must be pre-ordered. For more information, please call 304-986-1911. They will have many other fresh pine items for sale also. There are always many other handmade craft items to purchase to add to your decorating themes. This is a major fund raiser for the Society and they appreciate your support.
Pine is needed
The West Augusta Historical Society is in need of pine to be used in the many centerpieces, grave blankets, swags, wreaths and other items that they create for their annual Greenery Bazaar. If you have pine that you would like to donate, please call 304-986-1911 or to find out if what you have will be of use for this yearly event. They are looking for Furs, Blue Spruce, and Scotch Pines, those that are short needles, stiff and full. They do not need White Pine. They would not want to cut down a tree, but trimmings would be appreciated.
Christmas parade
The 2021 Mannington Annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The committee is still looking for floats, cars, trucks, even walking groups to tell the story of businesses in Mannington. They would also like to have organizations, churches, school groups or anyone who would like to participate to help bring in the spirit of Christmas. Everyone else should mark their calendars for this event. This is a time to get out for a little while and join together for an event in our town. We support these folks doing the planning by just watching the parade pass by. If you are interested in taking part in the parade, please let Mannington Main Street know so that they can plan the lineup.
New Year’s Eve
Many of us are not thinking New Year’s Eve just yet. Well, Ben Kolb is thinking New Years! He and his staff are planning for the 3nd “Great Pepperoni Roll Drop,” yes in downtown Mannington. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The committee is asking for vendors, food and drink concessions, street performers, game booths and others, who would like to participate in this event to contact Ben at Nativibes. There will be entertainment and food and drink available all evening. For some fun close to home put this event on your calendar to remember. There will be more details at a later date. Thank you to Ben, his family and staff for planning this event for the community.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.