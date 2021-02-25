Hello Barrackville!
Family stories are wonderful ways to share strong, quirky and special individuals who share our DNA. Our ancestors are responsible for where we are at this time and place. Going through mementos and photos brings back stories that invoke belly laughs or gentle nods of remembrance. I had a great aunt once who requested that she be buried in the buff, she wanted to go out the same way she came into the world.
My grandmother made her funeral arrangements and the gentleman at the home didn’t bat an eye at the request. Those outside the family didn’t have a clue that after the family exited the chapel a quick wardrobe adjustment was made and the funeral concluded as usual. She was a unique person and kept a spider monkey in a cage at the entrance to her yard. She was always welcoming. The monkey, on the other hand, was very vocal and you didn’t feel any welcome from him! Aunt Goldie has been gone since 1974 but in remembering her we honor her part in our life.
The Blessings ebb and flow
The Blessing Box beside the flow is a true blessing to the community. It has times of overflow and ebb. There are quite a few folks that check frequently on the status and strive to add items as needed. Suggestions for the colder temperatures are pasta products, oatmeal, canned sauce and other canned supplies. Other non food items can be added like, toothpaste, wipes, and soap. Please give if you are able and take if you have a need.
Town Cleanup Day
Clean out your garage or basement and get ready for the one day only cleanup on March 27 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are filled. The service is for the residents within the town limits of Barrackville only. Proof of residency is required and will be enforced. Businesses are prohibited, residents only.
Construction dumpsters will be available for the disposal of unwanted junk at the former No. 7 mine property. We will not accept hazardous household chemicals, oil, oil base paint, batteries, pesticides, computers, televisions, tires, fertilizers or air conditioners.
As always, recyclables such as paper, plastic, steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the recycling drop off behind the Barrackville Post Office. If you have any questions please contact us. Office hours are Tues-Friday 10am-4pm. 304-366-9372.
Community Building rental
The Lions Club maintains and rents the community building on Pike Street for $75 per day. Rentals include a commercial kitchen and seating from approximately 90 with 17 tables. The building is cleaned between uses as per Covid precautions. Contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558. There are also straw brooms available for purchase.
Town council meeting
The next Barrackville town council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. This meeting is open and the public is encouraged to attend.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
