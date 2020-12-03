Good morning Mannington!
I guess we could say that winter has arrived. There is about two inches of snow on the ground as I write this, there is still some falling, the temperature is dropping and the wind is blowing. I did finally throw away my ferns that have been hanging in front of the house and had not been frozen. It was just time to say ‘OK done for the season,’ but that was not until this week. Someone said this was more snow than we had all last winter. It was pretty though. Oh, by the way I am sure that I saw some Forsythia bloom yesterday, on my trip to Fairmont. Yes, it has been that warm.
We have not really started into the Christmas season. Some folks are trying to shop, others are shopping online and having everything delivered. It seems strange to do everything this way. We may not be able to visit with family and friends, and this is very difficult for families. We do have to try to protect ourselves, our family and others. We are asked to wear a mask and stay away from crowds, and if that will help us all, then that is the best we can do.
Some folks are not getting out, they are afraid, so please think about your neighbors, they may need you to pick up something for them and leave it on the doorstep or they may just need someone to talk with. Checking on someone lets them know someone cares. Take care of yourselves this week and others. Stay safe.
Live Nativity
The East High Street United Methodist Church will be holding a Live Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The first showing will start at 5:30 p.m. Please dress warm, the Narrative is outdoors! Facemasks will be required due to inability to guarantee social distancing.
Come and take a walk down the street with Mary and Joseph as they travel to Bethlehem. Listen as the angels proclaim the good news to the shepherds. The wise men will bring their gifts to lay before the King. Then the Angels will play “Silent Night” on the chimes as you get to join in and sing with us. Come and be a part of the celebration. If you are unable to join us in the parking lot at Hutson Funeral Home across the street from the church, you can tune in on your car radio to 96.1 and hear the Nativity as you are parked close to the church.
The sanctuary will not be open this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing outside and mask wearing are required. We want this to be a fun and safe event for everyone.
Parking is permitted at the Exxon and the Narrative will start at Hutson Funeral Home Parking lot.
Greenery Bazaar
The West Augusta Historical Society will be holding their Annual Greenery Bazaar on Dec. 11-12. These are dates you will want to remember. The Bazaar will be held at the Wilson School Museum. The committee will be taking orders for Grave Blankets, Grave Pillows and Wreaths only through December 1st.
Those who place orders will be called to let them know when to pick up their order. There will be a few items for sale as in previous years but not as much.
Masks re required for those attending the event and only a certain number of folks will be able to enter at a time.
The West Augusta Historical Society regrets that these changes have to be made, but they also want to keep everyone as safe as possible. Thank you to those who support the Historical Society, everyone is greatly appreciated.
Events canceled
The Mannington Main Street board of directors, after speaking with authorities for the Marion County Health Department and under their advisement with the rising case numbers, we have decided to cancel our Christmas festivities amid the COVID-19 surge. That includes the annual tree lighting ceremony, the cookie tour, the parade and the Christmas Market. We were informed of how rapidly the virus is spreading in our area. The fewer activities of folks grouping together, that we have will help tremendously in stopping or at least lessen the spread.
Now on a lighter note, Santa will be visiting each neighborhood with the help of the Mannington Fire Department and Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 11 beginning at 6 p.m. If you live in the outlying areas and want a glimpse of Jolly Old Saint Nick, we encourage you to come to town and sit in the warmth of your cars along the city streets and neighborhoods. There will be more information to let you know more about where Santa might stop. So, watch for this information.
We would like to thank everyone for your understanding in theses matters. This is an announcement that Main Street did not want to make but the safety of our community should be the top priority. We want everyone healthy and well and with us all for many more Christmases to come.
Congratulations
Recently Scott Moore was named the West Virginia Veterinary Medical Association’s “Veterinarian of the Year.” He is well known in the area as he owns Fairmont Veterinary Hospital on Gaston Avenue. This not only brings honor to him and his practice, but to Marion County and North Marion High. Scott graduated from North Marion, West Virginia University and The Ohio State University. Then returned to Fairmont to practice with his father Dr. Jamie Moore. He feels that you not only treat a person’s pet but you are also help the owner or the whole family.
Scott grew up with animals and was always very active in 4-H, raising market livestock animals. These are the animals that you raise to show and sell and they will be sold to feed another family. It is a project of learning to raise food to feed others. This is another way that brought him to becoming a veterinarian. He also had family pets, so animals have always been part of his life.
Thank you Scott for the service that you provide to the animals and to their owners. You are greatly appreciated. You are very interested in the wellbeing of the animals and the owner. Congratulations on receiving this award.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
