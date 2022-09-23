You will soon see the beginning of White Hall’s Beautification Project in the next couple of weeks. This project includes cleaning up the weeds, trees, and brush on the hillside along US Route 250/White Hall Boulevard between Camping World and Jeanie’s Hot Spot.
Road Closure
There will be a road closure on US 250, between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. that began Sept. 19 will run through Saturday, Sept. 24 for the installation of drainage structures and drainage pipe for rockfall protection project, Night-time operations only.
Alternate routes are County Route 251/12 Holbert Road, Mary Lou Retton Drive and Interstate 79.
White Hall Elementary
Sept. 26: Picture Day
Sept. 28: Professional Meeting, 2-hour delay, no recess on that day
Sept. 30: Terrific Kids for Sept. announced
Oct. 3: send Climate Control work to Google Classroom
Oct. 5: PTO Meeting in Media at 6:30
Oct. 6: Parent Teacher Conferences by appointment
Oct. 10: Professional Learning Day/Faculty Senate/ no students
Oct. 10-14: National School Lunch Week
Oct. 24: End of 9 weeks
Oct. 28: PBIS Celebration in morning
Oct. 28: Halloween Walk-A-Thon, at 1:00 Halloween party at 2:00-3:00 dress in costumes
Oct. 31: Terrific Kids for the month of October announced
Things to do this weekend
Magic’s Bar and Grill, Friday, Sept. 23, from 9 p.m.-Midnight, live performance by Robby Comas.
Doc Jon’s Summer Series with The Groove, Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. Middletown Road. Last Summer Series event on the year.
Upcoming events in White Hall
We have a new business in White Hall. The Cottage Café had a soft opening on Sept. 17 between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 2803 White Hall Blvd. Try the Cottage Café and enjoy a taste of the Islands right here at home. Serving authentic Jamaican pastries and other delicious food!
The Community Wellness Program in White Hall is proud to announce Brain Booster Classes offered at the White Hall Public Safety Building from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon by Renee Lorch, licensed marriage, and family therapist. Classes will be every Monday for four weeks beginning Sept. 26 in the training room. Parking and entrance is in the back of the building. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Town Hall to register.
Family Fun Dog Days Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. We will have food vendors, and bouncy houses for the little ones. Hayrides will be offered from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pumpkins donated by Clark’s Nursery and paints to decorate the pumpkins donated my Manchin’s Law Office. Also, a Wiener Dog Costume Contest and our Second Annual Hot Dog Sauce Cook-Off. It will be a fun day for all.
The last Farmers Market of the year will be Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Please contact Lori Riffee at the Town Hall if you are a vendor and would like to sign up.
Fall Clean-Up Day will be Oct. 15 from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be beside White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
Early Voting starts on Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 pm. Election Day is Nov. 8. The entrance for voting and parking is in the back of the White Hall Public Safety Building. Make your voice heard!
Middletown Commons will be holding Trick-or-Treating on Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Items to consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will review at the Sept. 26 Town Council Meeting include, an Insurance Proposal, Trick or Treat Dates for White Hall, Lavender & Garnett Options, Town Coordinator Ordinance Update, Approving Further Research for a Park in White Hall, Beautification Project Additions, Wage Review Committee Recommendations
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
