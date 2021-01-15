Happy Friday, Farmers.
I am wearing red today in solidarity with our teachers here in West Virginia. It’s not the first time I’ve done this, and probably won’t be the last, but as important now as ever. The last few weeks have been one of decisions, choices and morality for our country. Personally, I’ve thought many hours on what’s right and wrong vs. what’s good for our country to become whole.
We’ve heard so much about healing, coming together, and yet we see so much hate and hurt in the print of our newspapers and on the nightly news. It’s really coming down to what a person believes and feels in their heart. As educated as we would like our lawmakers to be, I hope they’re listening to the convictions they hold dear deep in their conscience.
Malice, hate and revenge are not lessons we need our children learning from those elected to speak on our behalf. Yet, we also have men and women who were not elected by the people but rather appointed by the Governor that make decisions for our children in regards to their education. These people make up the State Board of Education.
In the last week we’ve seen such fighting amongst organizations whose job it is to fight for our kids and our teachers, and those whose jobs are not vested in academics like these board members. I’ve asked in the column to please be with our educators and children during this pandemic as they’ve tried their best to navigate a new system of learning.
This week, I ask you to stand with them and to support them as they try to do what’s right in their hearts for our youth. You know, teachers may have worked in our community but they also did the living in our small towns as well. They were more than employees, they were part of our lives. How many of your teachers attended Farmington churches, worshipped right alongside you?
They had homes here, you passed them on the street nearly every day. When we had parades and community events they attended, helped out, celebrated with us. Our school may have closed but our teachers are still here with us. They’re in the memories you have of teachers like Mrs. Looman, Mrs. Demarco, Mr. Cottrill, Miss Cenelli, and for those of us in the last classes of the Elementary school, Miss Hawkins, Mr. Carpenter, Mrs. Phillips, my dear friend Mrs. Verna Presley. These are people who were there for you from learning your ABC’s to bandaging a scraped knee on the playground.
It is in their honor that we should stand up for teachers and students in these times of turmoil. Stop the bickering that would’ve gotten you a seat in detention (or the paddle for those of you in the slightly older crowd). We’ve got to come together. We are their life’s work, make them proud for goodness sake! Teachers give of themselves and beyond. It’s high time we return the favor.
Just for Two this Valentine’s Day
Mountain Creative is offering a “Just for Two” date this Valentine’s Day in their Mountain Mess Room. Packages include one hour for you and your sweetheart in our Mountain Mess Room. (Gear, paint, canvases, and traveling boxes for both of you!) Black light/Fluorescent light package. Sparkling cider and a delectable chocolate dessert to enjoy together. The package is $99 plus tax and reservations and prepayment are required for this event. Reservations are limited. Availability is posted on their Facebook page with slots available from Friday the 12th to Sunday the 14th. If you haven’t checked out their new Mountain Mess Room, you should!
Condolences
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Connie VanGilder. A vital part of the Marion County Public Library system, she also worked diligently for groups and organizations like Project Graduation. As part of the Husky family, she was active in so many ways that gave back to the school and helped make it better for Huskies everywhere. Please think of her family in their time of sadness.
Giver’s Hand
The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry hours are Sundays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Food boxes and items can be picked up during those hours at their location behind the town hall in Monongah.
Birthday
A special 101st Birthday to Ms Amelia Zentz. She is one of our neighbors in the Monongah area. We’re so fortunate to have so many friends and neighbors throughout these small communities living to be 100 and more. Bless them all. Also celebrating this week are Rosemary Angelucci, Michael Demo, Samantha Brown Mason, Danny Doshen, Annette Bissett, Belinda Beafore and Tina Caputo.
Paint Party
Our friends at the Potter’s House in Fairview are having another paint party. This one is on January 29th at 6 p.m., just a few weeks away to reserve your spot. A beautiful winter cardinal scene featuring snow, birdhouses, and greenery will be featured in this class for beginners on up to the skilled artist. Cost is $25 and seating is limited so stop by and sign up or message Diana on social media.
Church Services
Many churches continue to try to reach out to their congregations virtually in these troubling times. Lots of area churches are broadcasting live on social media including Zion Assembly Church of God in Idamay, Father Vincy at both St. Patrick’s and St. Peter’s Catholic Churches, Willow Tree Baptist, Mannington Church of Christ, Oakhurst Church of Christ, and many more. You can also follow these religious houses on Facebook for daily encouragement, and also as a way to keep active with your fellow brothers and sisters in God. You can also contact your church to find out how to view these services or if you need help finding them on social media. They’d be glad to help!
Fairview Food Pantry
Our friends at the Fairview Food Pantry contacted me this week and I’m happy to say their good work continues. “To say that the year 2020 was a rough year would be an understatement. However, because of the generosity of many concerned individuals, congregations, groups, and businesses, in the year 2020, an average of 90 families per month in need of food were able to receive help at the Fairview Food Pantry. The board of directors would like to take this opportunity to express its great appreciation to those who have helped make this possible through their donations, fundraisers, food drives, skilled labor, and volunteering spirit. The food pantry is truly a community project. Fairview and the surrounding communities, we salute all of you for your many types of support. When we are asked “What do you need?”, you provide it. When help is needed to unload and distribute food, you say “We’ll be there.” When Hometown Hot Dogs set the bar high for the Day of Giving, you said, “We’ll do it!” We were able to help others only by the kindness and generosity of individuals and groups like you. We not only thank you but the many families who received your help thank you also. We look forward to the day when we will not be needed, but, until then, we will continue the community spirit of helping those in need of food.” The total number of families served in December was 105. Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. will be the next giveaway date. If you have a way of helping to support this community pantry please don’t hesitate to volunteer!
Taking a Drive
While the weather has been quite mild in the ice and snow, it’s a good opportunity to get out and take a drive. We’re taking a break this weekend to do just that! (and to keep the tape measurer out of the husband’s hands. I found him measuring walls by standing in the bathtub the other night. He’s got the fever for home improvement, ya’ll!) If you’re roaming around looking for some sights to see, why not head down to Upshur County and see if you can find the Pringle Tree Park in Buckhannon? The story goes that brothers and British army deserters of the French and Indian War John and Samuel Pringle escaped from Fort Pitt and lived in hiding for more than two years (1764-1767) in a massive, hollow sycamore tree. (Did you know that sycamores are the largest trees native to WV?) The brothers would go on to establish the first permanent English settlement west of the Alleghenies at their treehouse in the colony of Virginia. The location is now Pringle Tree Park which features that same tree (at its roots) they took refuge in over 250 years ago. Unfortunately the “residence” part of the tree was destroyed by disease and flood but is now in its third generation of life and remarkably similar to the original. It even has a hollowed trunk. Nearby Hampton United Methodist Church Cemetery is the final resting place of one of the brothers. To further it’s historic tale, Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson’s great grandfather was part of the original settlers from the group founded by John and Samuel Pringle. How extraordinary!
Contact me
It's been an off and on few weeks with holidays but we are finally back to some normal hours around here. I hope everyone enjoys their three day weekend and takes time to appreciate the gifts that Dr. King gave us in his great works for freedom and loving our brothers and sisters. When I think about the word "tolerance" it seems so ugly. We shouldn't merely tolerate one another's differences, we need to look past them to the heart of a person and love them as we all should be loved.
