How barren the garden looks after the last plant has been removed. It’s hard to explain how much work goes into it most of the year. Planning, tilling, planting, water, etc. then at the end of the year we take a step back and appreciate the hard work through the harvest.
This year, it was sad to remove the last of the plants and pull up the stakes and cover the soil. I realize this will be the last stand of corn and abundance of tomatoes that I will harvest from the hands of my beloved husband. I will continue the garden, just not in the same intense nature that my husband loved and we so appreciated.
Fairview Fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 3-6 p.m. Full menu available for carry out or dine in eating. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place orders. Handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Katy Church of God of Prophecy
Katy Church of God of prophecy, Route 250, will have a creamed chicken and biscuit dinner Oct. 16 from 2-6 p.m. Carry out only $10 adults $8 children under 10.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
Christmas In Our Town meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Discussion has been to attempt a “Reverse Parade” on Pike Street where all houses and businesses decorate or stage a scene, especially during the “Santa Drive Through” in the evening. We will release times when things are narrowed down for Saturday, Dec. 4. We still have plans for the “Pole Decorating Contest” and house awards. We are requesting that the fireworks vendor eliminate the large booms from the fireworks to minimize trauma to animals and those suffering from ptsd. Anyone that can help in any way, please, attend the meeting.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society
There will be a meeting to discuss the covered bridge preservation and festival for 2022. We will be meeting Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building beneath the town hall. Please attend if you have any interest or would like to help or participate. Contact Diana at 304-376-1759 with any questions.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The October meeting of the town council covered a large agenda. Rick Stuckey was sworn in as new council member. Sharon Gump shared appreciation to the fire department after an emergency with her grandson. She commended the company for efficient and caring service. Sharon presented preliminary plans for the Christmas In Our Town event Dec. 4. The council voted to donate $1,000 to the event. Jackie updated council on 5th Street, where the weeds have been cut but gravel has not been delivered as of yet. Council is at a standstill as how to proceed on repairs to 5th Street.
The State of WV had previously claimed possession of the road but now state it isn’t their property, further research will be done. Ray Gardner sent a letter to council with plans to repair a storm drain on Pine Street at the cost of $3,400 of which he will pay half. Officers were not in attendance but sent a brief report: 13 tickets and 5 arrests were made. Purchase of needed supplies for the new officer was less than $1,000.
The maintenance department received an insurance quote to raise coverage on the building and pavilion, but need additional quotes. Fifty ton of cinders were ordered and would like to order a small amount of salt to add to road treatments. Sewer report: Buffalo main line needs cleaned out, waiting on quotes. Dump truck needs re-plated. Suggestion that contractors coming into town to work should report to town hall and file for a license showing their proof of insurance and contractors licensing information. Crew also asked if the fire company could be used during the winter when thawing out trucks and cinder dump truck loads of cinders.
Fire chief stated that as long as equipment was returned in good repair and hall is left clean there should be no problem. Bob Pirner from the Planning Commission said the committee is working on zoning and looking at the tax maps as a foundation for zoning. They are reviewing annexation options and the recreational amenities that may include a rail trail and a kayak launch point.
Ordinances reviewed are animal, noise, fireworks and property upkeep. Contractor license applications were on their list for discussion and to revise and enforce the B&O tax on businesses in town. The town lists 70 businesses that operate within the town limits. New Business: Trick or treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-7 p.m. Turn on your porch light if you wish to participate in the event. Police and fire company personnel will be patrolling during that time.
Employee holiday pay was tabled for review during the scheduled executive session. Audit review was tabled for discussion at the next meeting. Fire department reviewed used trucks and could not find satisfactory vehicles. Fire department proposed a separation from the town to establish their own entity. Lengthy discussion as to ownership of equipment and buildings and what cost would be estimated at purchase value to the fire company and further support of the town through B&O Tax. Motion was made to deny separation of fire company from town. Council closed regular session to convene executive session. These are notes of the meeting and are in no way official minutes.. Next meeting of the town council will be Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.