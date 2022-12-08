Who could have asked for a better celebration to start the Christmas season?
Christmas In Our Town 2022 was wonderful. The day started early with a PTO breakfast with Santa, vendors in the school, food vendors outside, and a fantastic parade and fireworks to end the festivities!
Along with all the many volunteers the effort could not have been possible without two ladies behind the scenes who don’t get near enough recognition — Sharon Gump and Patty Whitescarver. Sharon has led the team in organizing the event for many years, her team of helpers has changed but she guides them with her many years of experience and contacts. Thank you Sharon for always being a positive and gracious leader.
Patty is the Lions Club treasurer and handles all the finances for the event, we may not think that is a big deal but with incoming donations and expenses there are a lot of details that she handles every year, not just for this event but for other Lions Club events and she also is treasurer of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society. Thank you ladies for all you do for our town and many other civic contributions you make aside from the Lions Club. Please consider becoming a member of the Lions Club if you would like to donate to your community!
Send some Christmas Cheer
Susan Kearns is currently living in Georgia near her sister. If you’d like to send her a Christmas card she would enjoy hearing from her old friends. Her address is: Susan Kearns, Sure Parc at Piedmont, 999 Hood Rd., Marietta, GA 30068
Fundraiser for Jacob Hixenbaugh
Jacob Hixenbaugh is going through cancer treatments for the second time. Jacob is a maintenance worker for the Marion County School System. He and his family are caring, strong, welcoming people who are always willing to help others. Now Jacob needs help. He is fighting hard and needs help to offset some of the cost of his treatments. Barrackville PTO has decided to sell T-shirts to help raise funds for him and his family, the shirts are $15. Both cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Checks will need to be made payable to Barrackville School. Due date Dec. 16 by noon. Youth and adult sizes are available. Contact Sara at 304-612-4730
Barrackville PTO “Drive By” Toy Drive
The Barrackville PTO will sponsor a toy drive Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9-11 a.m. You can drive by the Barrackville United Methodist Church pavilion and drop off a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation. No need to even get out of your car. Someone will help you unload. All toys collected will go to Barrackville students that have a need during the holiday season. Money donated will be used to purchase new toys for giving. Please consider donating to our children. Contact Sara at 304-612-4730 or any PTO member for more information.
PTO Thanks You
The Barrackville PTO would like to thank volunteers and the community for coming out to support the “Breakfast with Santa” and the Grinch! Thanks to the Barrackville United Methodist Church for the donation of food toward the event and everyone who made a monetary donation. A big “Thank You” to all the parents who volunteered and also those who donated food. Thank you to the Christmas in our Town pageant winners for helping during the breakfast. And a special thank you to the Grinch for bringing our “Merry Grinchmas” theme to life!
Planning Commission Meeting
During the Dec. 6 public hearing, the planning commission was open to accept public comments on the draft comprehensive plan. Seeing no public comments or written comments and there was no action to take on recommendations the public portion of the meeting was closed. Commission will request announcement in the Times WV by Town Council and present resolution to approve the comprehensive plan at the town council meeting.
The draft plan is available for review at Town Hall, 716 Pike St., or online at https://landuse.law.wvu.edu/barrackville-comprehensive-plan
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Bethesda Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship breakfast will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. All men of the community are invited to attend. For more information call 304-288-3264.
Town Council Meeting
A short agenda was covered in a timely manner by town council with two members absent due to illness. Minutes of prior meeting were approved. The ballfield area will be reviewed for alternate use. Council will research applying for grants for refurbishing the area into another use. Dominion is in the process of placing gravel in the parking area in exchange for the use of the area to park trucks and equipment during recent work in the region. Town council is asking for ideas from residents on another use for the area, for sporting or recreational use. Contact town council if you have an idea to share.
Police Report: one vehicle has been re-lettered with K9 Unit. The other unit will go in next week. Christmas In Our Town went well, had a late start but the new route seemed to work well. Chief Wilson requested $2,000 from police protection account to purchase body cams for officers. Motion to approve request was made. Chief Wilson also requested a clothing allowance of $400 each per officer, which council approved.
Fire Department: Fire Chief Snyder reported in November the department answered 17 calls. They helped decorate the covered bridge by placing the lights on the highest areas which was much appreciated by the work committee. A boot drive was held to benefit the Toys For Tots program. Christmas in Our Town went well with the successful transport of Santa and cooperation of neighboring companies to attend the parade. Engine 12 had a check engine light going off after checking it out an oil sensor was bad and was repaired. Monitors should be arriving this week. Nominations were presented to council for fire chief were Ron Snyder, Ryan Price and Mike Bland. Council will take nominations into executive session and set up interviews of candidates.
Maintenance: 6 stop signs were ordered and placed, some street signs had to be reordered as they did not fit the poles as needed, the new snow plow was put on and the cinder box is on order, engineer surveyed Seneca Drive and was to get back with price but hasn’t as yet, spray insulation will be installed in the bay of the fire department roof and gables, these improvements will benefit the fire department structure, this cost will be requested to be shared with sewer and maintenance departments, furnace is ready to install in the space. The generator at town hall was serviced.
Sewer department: Forced main 2,000 feet repair, due to right of way issues the route has been changed, a forced main on Hampton Road had two leaks, there was a new tap placed on Rice Street. Planning Commission Report: presented comprehensive plan to town council with the resolution for approval, commission will advertise plan for public review. Fred McClung attended with Alex Neville as new recording secretary for the Planning Commission. Council made a motion to approve a donation of $500 each for the Toys For Tots program and the Shop with a Cop program. Final reading of Ordinance 93 which sets new sewage rates to fall in line with Fairmont Sewage billing was approved by council. Council convened to executive session.
Pickle Ball anyone?
So I don’t know exactly what pickle ball is but I’ve heard it’s all the rage Skate Park? Climbing wall? Amphitheater for plays? Yes please! What would you put up at the ballpark? Send your suggestion to the Town Council if you have an idea to refurbish and reuse the space for our whole community. Call, drop a note in the bill slot in the door, or just grab one of the council members as you see them about town and share your idea! I am excited to see what you all come up with.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St., Phone 304-366-9372, Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
