What a wonderful evening for the Lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Memorial Service this past Sunday. In 2020 during Covid lockdown the lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge was an added festivity to the Christmas In Our Town modified celebration.
My late husband, Will, was a driving force behind the design and installation of the project. I mostly held light strings and shivered. He had a wonderful time figuring out how to secure the strings to the bridge without use of nails, screws or anything that would be permanently attached! He ended up using small strands of wire attached to, wind around, or hook on any available existing fixture or fissure.
This year many people came out to assist in the installation. Our family: Karla Rose, Heather & Presley Tuttle, Paige & Woodie Taylor and Spenser Chisler. Friends and organization members: Debbie Owens, Anita Rose and the great help of the Barrackville Volunteer Fireman. Police Chief Chuck Wilson and Officer Mike Surarez were helpful in the security and turning the lights off in the evening.
Christmas In Our Town This Saturday
Saturday December 4! Decorations are appearing all over town in preparation of our 19th annual Christmas In Our Town event. We encourage ALL residents to decorate in a manner that visitors will be enveloped in the welcoming glow of our Christmas spirit.
Christmas In Our Town showcases how our community comes together to celebrate and share our love of Barrackville. The reverse parade will take place on Pike Street but all streets in all parts of town are open so that visitors may drive and enjoy the lights and love of Barrackville.
If you are somewhat confused about what exactly a Revere Parade might be, let me explain. Simply drive in your car or walk along the “parade route” on Pike Street to see the displays, musical acts and festivities. There are no designated parking areas.
2021 Christmas In Our Town Schedule
The reverse parade route will provide interest along Pike street while vehicles are traveling the route to visit Santa. Musical groups, bands, choir, lights, live actors and a Royal Court are among the attractions on display. Timing is staggered for groups and most of the musical presentations will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5 p.m. — Memorial Wall-Marion County Honor Guard – Memorial lying of the wreath by Veteran Bob Kisner/ 21-gun salute and TAPS – event will be livestreamed on the Christmas In Our Town Facebook page.
Events at 6 p.m.
Lighting of the Tree – UMC Lawn. Lighting will be by Bob Kisner
Town Hall — North Marion Band
Barrackville School — Barrackville School choir
United Methodist Church Pavilion — Live Nativity (tune into FM 95.1 for narration 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
Old 1st Exchange Bank — Fairmont State Band
Dollar General — Santa Drive through (begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m.)
Events at 6:30 p.m.
Old Ice Cream Store — Barrackville School Junior King & Queen
Barrackville School — Barrackville School Band
Events at 7 p.m.
Old Ice Cream Store — Barrackville School Senior King & Queen
Baptist Church — Church Choir
Events at 8 p.m.
Fireworks show!
Roads in town will not be closed during the parade, please be cautious of slow or stopped traffic. We ask that vehicles do not stop for extended periods of time to restrict the flow of traffic.
Please use an alternate route through town if you don’t wish to participate in the reverse parade. Thanks to Morgan’s Pine Farm of Barrackville for the generous donation of our Christmas Tree.
Registration has been extended for Christmas In Our Town House Decorating Contest.
We are asking residents all over town to register for our house decorating contest. There is no fee to participate, and the contest is open to ALL residents of Barrackville. Contest registration deadline is December 10 and the judging will take place on December 12.
Categories this year:
Santa’s Workshop Award — Recognizes the best use of physical movement or the illusion of physical movement
It’s a Wonderful Life Award — Recognizes the most creative and imaginative presentation
Gingerbread Award — Recognizes the best use of homemade decorations
Magical Masterpiece Award — Recognizes the most whimsical or humorous presentation
Toyland Award — Recognizes the best use of toys
There are no monetary prizes for any of the awards, just a snazzy yard sign to display with pride!
Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com to register your house for the contest.
PTO Breakfast With Santa
Barrackville PTO Polar Express Breakfast with Santa has limited seating available.
We will be serving from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the hour! Serving Seniors at 8 a.m.
All Aboard for Breakfast With Santa at the Barrackville Lions Community Building. December 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., we will be seating families on the hour, cost is $5 per person. Volunteers are still welcome.
Needed food items: pancake mix, milk, OJ, cups, plates, napkins, syrup. Contact the PTO if you can donate items. And don’t forget to bring a toy or a donation for the toy drive.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be held on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in the Barrackville Town Hall. All residents are encouraged to attend.
Barrackville Lions Club Meeting
The next meeting of the Barrackville Lions Club will be on Tuesday, January 11th at 6 pm. The meeting will be held at the Lions Club Community Building, 716 Pike St. lower level of the building. Registration will be open for new members.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society Meeting
The Next meeting of the Bridge Preservation society will meet on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m. in the Lions Club Community Building. The focus on the meeting will be on the upcoming Covered Bridge Festival and preparations for the activities. Please consider joining this group if you have any interest in helping or have new ideas to share.
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
