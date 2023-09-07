Oh my, with it being 90 degrees can I say I have been thinking about Christmas recently? Getting involved in the Christmas In Our Town is always fun and exciting. This group of volunteers are one of the most positive and productive get-er-done group of folks I have ever had the pleasure to work with. Each and every meeting is full of plans and discussions that deal with problems and solutions for many issues. Anyone involved in volunteer or community programs knows that the folks behind the scenes do it for the love of community and their neighbors not for the acclaim or attention. There are many opportunities to contribute to this event, if you want to involve your family or group as walker in the parade we have some costumes available, decorating the Covered Bridge is always a rewarding chore, and the fireworks set up and execution offers a front row seat to see how the whole impressive light show is executed. Please attend the next meeting on Sept. 21 if you can offer any help at all.
Community picnic
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host an all-town community picnic on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. in their outdoor pavilion located behind the church building at 409 Pike St. Everyone is invited. The Barrackville UMC will provide main courses of chicken and pulled pork as well as drinks and paper products. We are asking guests to consider bringing a side dish or dessert to share.
Blessing Box
Don’t forget to swing by and check the items in the Blessing Box, located behind Barrackville United Methodist Church. Check to see if you can add something or if you are in need, please take what you can use. Such a blessing to our community.
Christmas In Our Town vendor spots available
Vendor spots are available for the Christmas In Our Town Celebration. Spots are limited so register as soon as possible. Spots will be $20. Contact Cari Casuccio at 304-476-5421 to register or for more information.
Town Council meeting
The town council meeting was on Tuesday, Sept. 5 covering a full agenda. Minutes from the previous meeting and treasurers’ reports were approved. Council drafted a letter to send to firms inviting bids for the annual town audit; after interested parties respond council will choose firm. The council chose Thrasher from the two interested firms to represent the town as engineer of record who will take direction from town council on matters of importance for town progress and problem solving. Town council and planning commission will combine to direct path of engineering firm to prioritize infrastructure needs. This will enable the town to pursue federal and state grant funds. Trick or treat will be Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Police Chief Wilson suggests all staff attend Wise Guys training which deals with workplace violence.
In June, the fire department responded to 30 calls, one member became fully certified; hosted successful community event with more that 40 people attending, day room needs painting. Looking for company, committee to save the fire truck asked for a donation towards preservation, the company voted that they would match all donations from town council up to $500, access road to fire department needs addressing to avoid damage to vehicles, process of contacting a broker to sell rescue 1 and brush 1 apparatus. The fire department presented the subject of a Fire Fee that would access a $3 monthly surcharge per resident to generate funds for the fire company, discussion followed concerning the levy and who all would be accessed. Further discussion will be at the October meeting. Maintenance: reordered streets signs, placed banners on poles; Seneca drive still a concern. Sewer: force main project near completion, title attorney will review right of way and easement agreements. Town council meetings will be conducted twice a month on the first and third Tuesdays from 7-9 p.m., pending holiday conflicts. Andy will review the calendar and adjust the schedule for holidays and June, July and August will only be one meeting a month. Council voted to purchase time clock for employees not to exceed $1,000, employee handbook will be presented for final review. Code enforcement areas of attention are Husky Highway locations and a tire dump. Ordinances 38, 97, 98 and 999 had their second reading. Ordinance 100 the sewer rate increase had a first reading. Meeting adjourned at 9 p.m.
Christmas In Our Town
Exciting happenings at the Lions Club sponsored Christmas In Our Town meeting. The committee discussed and decided to move the start time for the parade up to 5 p.m. and the parade will line up along Buffalo Road as it did last year. There will be multiple attendees to direct the parade participants this year and volunteers are still needed in many of the activities for the day. The tentative timeline of the events will begin with a welcome and tree lighting at 4 p.m., parade line up begins at 4 p.m., laying of the wreath will be at 4:15 p.m. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will be directly after the end of the parade. Fundraisers for the events are Sept. 16 Boot Drive, Oct. 7 Rummage and hot dog sale, and Nov. 4 a spaghetti dinner takeout. Volunteers are asked to attend the next meeting. The next meeting of the committee will be Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.
Fairview Tire Collection
Tires must be off rims. Sept. 11-13. Call town hall for times. For Fairview water customers only.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall- PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.