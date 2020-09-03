Hello, Barrackville!
A trip down memory lane sometime consists of a drive to our old home-place, looking at old photos or reminiscing with an old friend. Memories are a treasure to be passed down from generation to generation, although the mode of transfer has evolved over the decades.
Oral history was the normal way to pass information to children and grandchildren, around a fireplace in a log cabin, by telling stories. Eight millimeter movies were enjoyed with a bowl of popcorn with the cousins, then followed by VHS tapes that unfortunately didn’t stand the test of time well. Today memories are made with SnapChat photos, 60 second Tik Tok videos that disappear as soon as viewed! Facebook Memories that pop up in newsfeeds are like a little gift from the past! Preserving physical photos isn’t as important as they once were and will give way to total digital soon. But pulling out that old box of photos or photo album with grandma and pap and other relatives is a great trip down memory lane and seem to be reserved for the slower days of fall and winter to reconnect with our ancestors and history.
Barrackville Town Council Meeting
The Town Council meeting was held on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The previous meeting’s minutes and current treasurer’s report was approved. Unfinished business included medical insurance and possible donation toward K9 Reudiger’s needs. A local veterinarian was approached with an appeal to donate services toward medical care for the K9, the appeal was received favorably and council is awaiting firm commitment of donated services, if so the wellness insurance will be able to be reduced for K9 care.
The town is still researching bids on building a maintenance structure. Bids are being reviewed on an office space remodel within the town council building. There was a lengthy discussion around bids and the most cost-effective way to proceed with plans.
Paving is to proceed as soon as possible on select streets through a previously offered program. The Fairmont City Water Department will be running a water line through Barrackville to eventually reach Fairview, these may be streets that might benefit from paving. A motion was made that street paving will proceed on agreed streets before or after the Fairmont Water project is completed. Payment from residents will need to be paid in full before the work on roads begins.
Storm drains were discussed at length and the need to address the repairs. The Fire Department received $10,000 in state aid and a request was made by the fire department that financial statements would be helpful when budgeting upcoming expenses. Council stated that statements would be provided to the fire company. Maintenance is investigating placing a speed limit sign on School Street and replacing a stop sign that was destroyed.
The sewer truck is in need of repairs that would not be cost effective due to the age of the vehicle, officials discussed eventually replacing the truck when a favorable deal presents itself. Overflow standards are not being met and need to be addressed as soon as possible.
A long term plan to reduce overflow was presented: Eliminate 2 of the Combined Sewer Overflows and treat the overflow. Marion County provides low interest loans that will assist in needed changes to the system. This loan will be applied for and will result in a sewage rate increase for Barrackville customers.
Many strategies to remove rainwater runoff and unnecessary discharge into the sewage system have been addressed by the council in the past. Residents can assist by removing any gutter runoff that feeds directly into the sewage system and using rain barrels to harvest runoff are two environmentally-friendly and efficient way to remove rainwater runoff. The police report addressed the need for a new reporting system after multiple failures of the current Omniform system. There is a program that utilizes Adobe Acrobat with a small monthly fee that will meet the needs of filing reports more efficiently. Council voted that the system be authorized with a maximum cost of $30 per month. A more efficient body and car cam system was presented for review to council. The discussion along with other matters raised during the meeting will be addressed at a work session of council scheduled for Tuesday. Meeting adjourned at 9:30 p.m.
Christmas In Our Town
We hope and pray that restrictions from state mandates are removed before the Christmas season, but planning for the Christmas In Our Town celebration has begun! A meeting to discuss how to address the altered celebration will be held Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lions Community Building on Pike Street. Bring any thoughts or ideas for how we can still produce a memorable event for residents. Anyone interested in attending will be welcome. Social distancing will be observed and please wear a mask when attending.
Back to School
Whether participating in ‘In person, Blended Learning or Distance Learning’, good luck to students and parents that are heading back to the new school year. Barrackville PTO welcomed teachers and staff back to school with a breakfast on Aug. 25 that was greatly appreciated. The Kids Connect Initiative will release more information or improving connectivity for Marion County Students.
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.