Hello Barrackville!
Do you feel sometimes that no one listens? Do we really listen to each other?
This quote from Stephen R. Covey’s book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People” is sometimes quite accurate: “Most people do not listen with the intent to understand; they listen with the intent to reply.”
We all are guilty of this action at one time or another. It is difficult when we want so badly for the other person to “understand” what we are trying to say, but, they feel just as strongly about what they want us to “understand.” The sad result is we go away frustrated that “No one listens!” How do we get our voices heard?
A few things that might help are to attend meetings where change is made, share ideas and thoughts outside of heated exchanges, and exercise actively listening to what the other person is trying to share with us. If we set out with the intention of understanding, we become more open to other viewpoints.
Volunteer for the Planning Commission
Time is running out to apply for the Barrackville Planning Commission. June 30 is the last day applications may be obtained and submitted at the Town Hall Building on Pike Street. Contact the office at 304-366-9372 for more information.
Barrackville Election
Municipal elections details:
Early Voting is July 15 through July 25. Hours on Saturdays are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours on weekdays are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day is July 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election will take place in the Town Hall Building.
Christmas In Our Town
Really it’s getting to be that time! A meeting will be scheduled sometime in July for a Christmas In Our Town 2020! How exciting! It will be a great way to ‘detox’ some of the current 2020 happenings and focus on this wonderful Barrackville town tradition. If you have any interest have a new idea to share or would just like to volunteer, please attend the upcoming meetings.
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact me, Diana Marple, via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Tuesday.
